Today at 11:03:56 am
What are you smoking this morning Andy ;)
I think Andys wife has hijacked his account ;D
Today at 11:17:55 am
Don't get me wrong, Everton are struggling, but Manchester United are genuinely gash. If they were around the relegation zone now, I'd say they would be hard pressed to stay up. Easily the worst team in the league.

United have won 3 drawn 2 and lost 1 of their last 6 league games (11 points). They've lost 2 league games since mid- November.

For Everton they have won 11 points since November 3rd. Watford have won 12 points since November 20th. Burnley have won 11 points since Feb 8th (form team despite losing loads recently).

United are poor but they still have a points total that is more than double anyone's in the bottom 4.

I'm sure this was a p*ss take but United are far from the worst team in the league. I still think Everton's game with them on saturday is one of Everton's best chances of getting points this season. It being a 12:30pm KO doesn't help Everton though. I reckon 5:30pm Saturday night would have been better. Getting the Grand Old Lady Rocking at the early Saturday KO is much harder than Saturday evening.

As always I hope United batter the Blues this season. Only under very specific circumstances would I ever support Everton over United (or anyone else).

I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Today at 11:24:51 am
I think Andys wife has hijacked his account ;D

She thinks they are getting beaten 5-0 and getting relegated


I was rudely ejected from the front room for 'sniggering' last night :(
Today at 11:30:46 am
This response though

"You didnt bring him up a Blue, we were all born to be Blue mate 👍🏼"

 :lmao :duh

Also
"This has tipped me over 😢 we are born not manufactured. One of us is worth 100 Red Shite fans. Absolutely gutted for Everton but whatever I will wear my shirt with pride. Your lad sums it up for us all"

That's an issue too, there are literally 100 of us for one of them, and that one lives under the stairs
Today at 11:42:11 am
Today at 11:47:53 am
Also
"This has tipped me over 😢 we are born not manufactured. One of us is worth 100 Red Shite fans. Absolutely gutted for Everton but whatever I will wear my shirt with pride. Your lad sums it up for us all"

That's an issue too, there are literally 100 of us for one of them, and that one lives under the stairs in a bedsit in Rhyl

fixed for accuracy.
