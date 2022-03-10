Don't get me wrong, Everton are struggling, but Manchester United are genuinely gash. If they were around the relegation zone now, I'd say they would be hard pressed to stay up. Easily the worst team in the league.



United have won 3 drawn 2 and lost 1 of their last 6 league games (11 points). They've lost 2 league games since mid- November.For Everton they have won 11 points since November 3rd. Watford have won 12 points since November 20th. Burnley have won 11 points since Feb 8th (form team despite losing loads recently).United are poor but they still have a points total that is more than double anyone's in the bottom 4.I'm sure this was a p*ss take but United are far from the worst team in the league. I still think Everton's game with them on saturday is one of Everton's best chances of getting points this season. It being a 12:30pm KO doesn't help Everton though. I reckon 5:30pm Saturday night would have been better. Getting the Grand Old Lady Rocking at the early Saturday KO is much harder than Saturday evening.As always I hope United batter the Blues this season. Only under very specific circumstances would I ever support Everton over United (or anyone else).