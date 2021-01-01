« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 754137 times)

Offline Fortneef

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 08:01:31 am »
What were evertons relegation odds at the beginning of the season?
Online moondog

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 08:01:58 am »
Has anyone even seen Duncan Ferguson since Lamps arrived?
Offline Schmidt

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 08:08:05 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:01:58 am
Has anyone even seen Duncan Ferguson since Lamps arrived?

He's not around as often as he's too busy doing the daily Gregg's runs.
Offline Felch Aid

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 08:08:38 am »
They might get something at home to Leicester and Brentford but they need to win both.

The only other thing that might keep them up as utterly shit Burnley are but Cornet is back and last night's win will give them a boost.

Lampard has no idea on defence which makes this tense. If he gets sacked Big Dunc can employ his judo 11 men behind the ball tactics.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 08:13:23 am »
25 points after 29 games  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 08:25:59 am »
https://twitter.com/mattodigs/status/1511453926633218058?s=21&t=SWxxuQttBZJkSNEWQpPh3g

Dont know whether this is new news,
But the whole Council involvement would seem to revolve around one mans dream
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 08:27:20 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 07:39:38 am
My biggest worry now is that they sack Frank and get someone in capable of picking up the two/three wins they need
Ah fuck, i hope they dont sack him. I wanna see the rest of his hair fall out. Best chance of that is if he stays in the job
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 08:27:48 am »
The best case scenario points total I can see for Burnley is 31 i.e. wins against Norwich and Watford and a draw against Southampton.

Everton would then only need 6-7 more points to survive.

I believe they can get those simply because they're an unflushable turd
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 08:28:10 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:01:31 am
What were evertons relegation odds at the beginning of the season?

Great value?
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 08:32:12 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 08:01:31 am
What were evertons relegation odds at the beginning of the season?
I got 33/1 more in hope than expectation at the start of the season.

A lot of people still thinking this lot will stay up, but I've no idea what this is based on. I think they have taken what, 11 points from their last 22 games or something like that? This is historically bad form, probably in and around the top 10 worst runs in the last 30 years or so. They are absolutely useless in defence, have an utter mug as a coach and simply don't score enough to make up for having a crap defence and keeper. Two penalties against a dreadful Burnley side and STILL manage to lose  :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm not sure they'll get a point away for the rest of the season and the shed will have a tense atmosphere that will quickly turn toxic in games if they fall behind or are generally being useless.

United are bizarrely still in with a shot of Top 4, at least for a couple of weeks, so I think they'll go to the shed and win to be honest. Watford and Burnley win, then we do City on Sunday. If Carlsberg did football weekends...
Offline -Willo-

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 08:33:16 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:32:12 am
I got 33/1 more in hope than expectation at the start of the season.

A lot of people still thinking this lot will stay up, but I've no idea what this is based on. I think they have taken what, 11 points from their last 22 games or something like that? This is historically bad form, probably in and around the top 10 worst runs in the last 30 years or so. They are absolutely useless in defence, have an utter mug as a coach and simply don't score enough to make up for having a crap defence and keeper.

United are bizarrely still in with a shot of Top 4, at least for a couple of weeks, so I think they'll go to the shed and win to be honest. Watford and Burnley win, then we do City on Sunday. If Carlsberg did football weekends...

Its just based on their name and history, it was same when Leeds & Newcastle first went down.

Surely it can't happen? Until it does.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 08:34:56 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:33:16 am
Its just based on their name and history, it was same when Leeds & Newcastle first went down.

Surely it can't happen? Until it does.
This seems like a logical explanation. If this Everton side we're currently witnessing were called Norwich, most people would assume they're going down.
Online Machae

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 08:40:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:25:59 am
https://twitter.com/mattodigs/status/1511453926633218058?s=21&t=SWxxuQttBZJkSNEWQpPh3g

Dont know whether this is new news,
But the whole Council involvement would seem to revolve around one mans dream

Shocking, then they hound poor people to give back excess tax credits or child benefit
Online Smellytrabs

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 08:40:47 am »
Going down like BHS.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 08:46:14 am »
Theyve gone backwards since Lampards appointment. Looks like the players dont give a shiny shite. Would they sack him now and face severance payments to Frankie and his coaching team, and roll the dice with Ferguson or even Allardyce type for last month of season.
I thought Watford on Saturday looked better than Everton last night..ie had a plan and organized etc.. so they could be caught be either Burnley or Watford.
If they got relegated would it be curtains for the club. It would be financial Armageddon? The football league has quite strict FFP / financial criteria so Im not sure Evertons finances would survive scrutiny by the EFL.
Not my problem, just sitting back with the popcorn watching things unravel, and enjoying our quadruple attempt.
