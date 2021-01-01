What were evertons relegation odds at the beginning of the season?



I got 33/1 more in hope than expectation at the start of the season.A lot of people still thinking this lot will stay up, but I've no idea what this is based on. I think they have taken what, 11 points from their last 22 games or something like that? This is historically bad form, probably in and around the top 10 worst runs in the last 30 years or so. They are absolutely useless in defence, have an utter mug as a coach and simply don't score enough to make up for having a crap defence and keeper. Two penalties against a dreadful Burnley side and STILL manage to loseI'm not sure they'll get a point away for the rest of the season and the shed will have a tense atmosphere that will quickly turn toxic in games if they fall behind or are generally being useless.United are bizarrely still in with a shot of Top 4, at least for a couple of weeks, so I think they'll go to the shed and win to be honest. Watford and Burnley win, then we do City on Sunday. If Carlsberg did football weekends...