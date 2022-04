It's fair to say that Burnley will be relishing this last month of the season and see it as an opportunity. They've been aces at avoiding the drop with strong finishes in the past so Everton have every reason to be worried unless they can somehow manage 1.5 points/game from nowhere. I reckon Burnley have a strong chance to take all three away at Norwich from a set piece rebound or something and then it really is game on.