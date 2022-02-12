The game has sold out, you either adapt and move with the times to remain/become successful or become the league of gentlemen in your wood shed



Well this is it. The game itself was sold out from under us (the fans) decades ago. What used to be more of a sport is now more of a business. Look at the Mancs. Even Van Gaal was recently advising the Ajax manager not to go to Old Trafford because United are a "commercial club and not a football club."Liverpool resisted the route the Mancs took for quite some time. We focused on trophies while they focused on hype and selling tat in the club shop. Sadly, the world changed, and quantity became more important than quality. Hype became more important than substance. Money more important than decent morality.You are then left with a choice. You go with the tide but make the best of it and try to do as much as you can on your own terms, or you resist and resist, whilst being left further behind with every passing season. Liverpool adapted eventually. Everton never did, and are now light years behind.Liverpool went on to consolidate as a global club with global support. Everton doubled down on being small time and local. They've paid a heavy price for that disastrous decision ever since. They actually need far reaching support, because for all their "we're local" shouts, they still only have a quarter of the city they are based in. Their own survey told them so.The only upside for them with their stance is that it means their fans can actually get tickets to see them. Supply outstrips demand unless prices are low. Anyone who wants an Everton ticket can get one, and that's even at current capacity.Thing is, Everton FC and big chunks of its support are Luddites. Resisting the tide rather than working with it. They either need to be content at their station and embrace it, or accept that the world has moved on, then try to join it and make the best of it. You can't have it both ways.Lots of people in music once believed fellow musicians sold out when they picked up the electric guitar rather than the acoustic. Lots of Everton fans feel LFC sold out because it appealed to more than just a relative few scattered around Merseyside. Despite all the posturing, the game moves on regardless. Adapt or die.