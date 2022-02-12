« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 743218 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 07:09:16 am »
Everton will stay up. But, given that its £2.5m a place, they are going to be losing £20m form last season.  Add that to the loss of uncle Uzes money (£20m) and thats a huge drop.

A quarter of their revenue! :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13321 on: Today at 09:03:48 am »
Another tough game for Everton tonight.

Football.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13322 on: Today at 09:06:56 am »
Come on Burnley! We all need to channel our Brexit voting, All Lives Matter personas for tonight.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13323 on: Today at 09:59:20 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:08:10 am

If only they could buy it from Usmanov, on the cheap like

Why cheap? Surely that would be a money laundering opportunity missed?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13324 on: Today at 10:20:17 am »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm
Following on from the Swiss Ramble stuff, the esk exposes the level of Everton's financial and football mismanagement. The club has been run terribly for years, at the time of the European ban no Evertonian was arguing they were the ones effected most, that was an excuse dreamt up years later after the total mismanagement of the club financially by Johnson et al and the poor football decisions that happened after the late 80's team was finished. Kendalls second period everything began to be Liverpools fault, and the fans started buying it as an excuse. Not poor football and financial judgement but it's the redshite, It became their cloak for incompetence.


During the Moyses period, wee Davy cottoned onto the way things worked and promoted the peoples club, celebrating insularity, backwood thinking, and an obsession with all things red, the football maybe shit but we don't have red baubles in this club, born not manufactured, have a word you wonder why commercially everything is bleak.


I don't want Everton to go under and believe me their existence is under threat here, but they have to end their obsession with the redshite accept how badly the club is run and hope to emulate what Crystal Palace have done this season not measure themselves against us, the winning the transfer window against the redshite obsession means every footballer who wants a payday but can't be arsed sees Everton as a cashcow.


interesting thing about the elks article is picked up by Jacob in the comments, Everton have driven a coach and horses through the profit and sustainability rules of the premiership with seemingly the premierships approval. allowing the club to use covid to mask the level of their crisis with accountancy tricks  effectively makes those ffp rules a complete joke.

I see what you did there!
 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13325 on: Today at 10:22:14 am »
Mike Dean the ref, should be another card fest, can Everton go four league red cards on the bounce?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13326 on: Today at 10:31:39 am »
Was talking to a blue the other day about us signing Diaz, he said Everton were signing him last summer, bought a house over here and everything. I asked how could that possibly be as they were skint, which kind of stumped him.
 ;D

One of them said to me a couple of months ago that he thought Liverpool had 'sold out'. I'm not exactly sure what the point was as when I hear this sort of BS, it just feels like noise to me and it doesn't quite register on the first hearing. Anyway it sounds like the point was that not as many locals can get tickets for the match and we have visitors from all over the world on match days. I said to him that it's because the club has a global fanbase and also said don't you think the Everton owner would also have aspirations of also growing their club like that? He said, I suppose so, maybe in the future but Liverpool have already 'sold out'.
 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13327 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
The game has sold out, you either adapt and move with the times to remain/become successful or become the league of gentlemen in your wood shed
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13328 on: Today at 10:52:34 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:42:57 am
The game has sold out, you either adapt and move with the times to remain/become successful or become the league of gentlemen in your wood shed

Harsh reality of being successful sadly. It is grating at times that people like me, who have being going the game since the 70's, have been priced out of it now and have to put up with not being able to go and not being able to take our kids, as our Dads did, but that is the price you pay.

If you want nothing but locals these days, then be prepared to be nothing but a mid table make the numbers up club.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13329 on: Today at 10:53:16 am »




Cheers Nostradivvy. Keep the predictions coming. :wave
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13330 on: Today at 10:57:59 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:59:20 am
Why cheap? Surely that would be a money laundering opportunity missed?
Why would they need to buy it on the cheap?
They're F@kin Rich aren't they?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13331 on: Today at 11:02:33 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:06:56 am
Come on Burnley! We all need to channel our Brexit voting, All Lives Matter personas for tonight.
Tonight is one of those games where I don't really care who wins or loses.  Everton being relegated would be funny but also quite sad, particularly for the majority of their fans that are sound (GOT forum and the Twitter lot aren't a great representation).  If Everton do get a result tonight and go on to survive then it's looking grim for Burnley and nobody is going to shed a tear if they go down.

From my limited understanding of both team's finances they could both end up in a real mess if they get relegated.  Everton have recklessly wasted money and not managed to grow their genuine income anywhere near enough to cover their new wage bill.  Burnley are owned by bastards that seemingly need the Premier League money to make the club viable.

On balance I'd edge towards Everton being relegated because... Pickford.  That gobby twat playing in the Championship and losing his England shirt would be nice.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13332 on: Today at 11:04:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:52:34 am
Harsh reality of being successful sadly. It is grating at times that people like me, who have being going the game since the 70's, have been priced out of it now and have to put up with not being able to go and not being able to take our kids, as our Dads did, but that is the price you pay.

If you want nothing but locals these days, then be prepared to be nothing but a mid table make the numbers up club.

Yeah it's bit shit, started going with my dad when I was about 9 or 10, only ever managed to take my lad a couple of times, one was the Toulouse qualifier (I think?) was the night Rhys Jones' mam & dad came out on the pitch and the team came out to Z Cars, got a bit dusty in the ground
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 11:26:37 am »
Everton are literally deadwood in this league.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13334 on: Today at 11:31:58 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:42:57 am
The game has sold out, you either adapt and move with the times to remain/become successful or become the league of gentlemen in your wood shed
Well this is it. The game itself was sold out from under us (the fans) decades ago. What used to be more of a sport is now more of a business. Look at the Mancs. Even Van Gaal was recently advising the Ajax manager not to go to Old Trafford because United are a "commercial club and not a football club."

Liverpool resisted the route the Mancs took for quite some time. We focused on trophies while they focused on hype and selling tat in the club shop. Sadly, the world changed, and quantity became more important than quality. Hype became more important than substance. Money more important than decent morality.

You are then left with a choice. You go with the tide but make the best of it and try to do as much as you can on your own terms, or you resist and resist, whilst being left further behind with every passing season. Liverpool adapted eventually. Everton never did, and are now light years behind.

Liverpool went on to consolidate as a global club with global support. Everton doubled down on being small time and local. They've paid a heavy price for that disastrous decision ever since. They actually need far reaching support, because for all their "we're local" shouts, they still only have a quarter of the city they are based in. Their own survey told them so.

The only upside for them with their stance is that it means their fans can actually get tickets to see them. Supply outstrips demand unless prices are low. Anyone who wants an Everton ticket can get one, and that's even at current capacity.

Thing is, Everton FC and big chunks of its support are Luddites. Resisting the tide rather than working with it. They either need to be content at their station and embrace it, or accept that the world has moved on, then try to join it and make the best of it. You can't have it both ways.

Lots of people in music once believed fellow musicians sold out when they picked up the electric guitar rather than the acoustic. Lots of Everton fans feel LFC sold out because it appealed to more than just a relative few scattered around Merseyside. Despite all the posturing, the game moves on regardless. Adapt or die.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13335 on: Today at 11:39:50 am »
Does anybody understand why they have filled BMD with sand? Have not kept up with their progress 😂 but filling something with sand doesnt seem to be that
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13336 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 11:39:50 am
Does anybody understand why they have filled BMD with sand? Have not kept up with their progress 😂 but filling something with sand doesnt seem to be that
Everything they do is built on sand.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13337 on: Today at 11:43:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:52:34 am
Harsh reality of being successful sadly. It is grating at times that people like me, who have being going the game since the 70's, have been priced out of it now and have to put up with not being able to go and not being able to take our kids, as our Dads did, but that is the price you pay.

If you want nothing but locals these days, then be prepared to be nothing but a mid table make the numbers up club.

Different times though Rob, my first season ticket in the mid 80s was £30 and that was standing on the Kop which was on its last legs as a stand and wasn't exactly luxurious. I was at school and then college at the time and that's all I could afford, season tickets for the Kemlyn were well into the hundreds even back then. I got a ticket for the '89 cup final through having a season ticket and that was about £25 (standing), I managed to get a couple of seat tickets from a contact in the FA but they were £75 each even back then and that was face value. Then you look at the state of the country at the time, I used to get the train in, it was usually falling to bits, British rail was on its arse. You'd get into the city and there was signs of the decline everywhere, I remember old bomb sites and derelict areas near my nan's where we used to knock about. People didn't have much disposable income and the average crowd at Anfield was decreasing despite the success on the field.

I'd say that people have a lot more desposable income nowadays and the ground always seems to be sold out. In theory, according to the chart below, tickets are between £9-£59, so what would be a 'reasonable' price in today's market? Genuine question because I'd love to know what that number should be given what I've said above, it wasn't that cheap even back then especially for aways, conditions weren't great and you were treated like shit as a supporter.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/match-day-premier-league-prices

Everton's prices are £40-£50 too and they've yet to sell out! I understand that they do some great deals with season tickets but I think that's because they know that most of them would jib it if the club charged anymore.
 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13338 on: Today at 11:45:00 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 11:39:50 am
Does anybody understand why they have filled BMD with sand? Have not kept up with their progress 😂 but filling something with sand doesnt seem to be that

It'll just be the top surface I assume.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13339 on: Today at 11:53:31 am »
Found it (and the blue digger)

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2276632/bramley-moore-dock-infill-begins

Fully filled with sand from the irish sea (near rhyl) then they say they will compact the top few meters and pile it
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13340 on: Today at 12:02:15 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 11:53:31 am
Found it (and the blue digger)

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2276632/bramley-moore-dock-infill-begins

Fully filled with sand from the irish sea (near rhyl) then they say they will compact the top few meters and pile it

Yeah to be honest given it was likely to need piling anyway I guess it didn't matter too much if it's sand.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13341 on: Today at 12:14:17 pm »
 :boxhead
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13342 on: Today at 12:50:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:02:33 am
Tonight is one of those games where I don't really care who wins or loses.  Everton being relegated would be funny but also quite sad, particularly for the majority of their fans that are sound (GOT forum and the Twitter lot aren't a great representation).  If Everton do get a result tonight and go on to survive then it's looking grim for Burnley and nobody is going to shed a tear if they go down.

From my limited understanding of both team's finances they could both end up in a real mess if they get relegated.  Everton have recklessly wasted money and not managed to grow their genuine income anywhere near enough to cover their new wage bill.  Burnley are owned by bastards that seemingly need the Premier League money to make the club viable.

On balance I'd edge towards Everton being relegated because... Pickford.  That gobby twat playing in the Championship and losing his England shirt would be nice.
I think the antics of the players and supporters over quite a few years has antagonised me to the extent I'd prefer that they go down rather than Burnley. It isn't simply the egregious tackles on van Dijk and Origi, but going back to the chant aimed at Gerrard's kid, for God's sake. Who the hell targets a baby, who grows up and is going to read that stuff? Then there's the (allegedly) money-laundering owner and his tainted boss: I no more want the likes of him in football than the sports washing, human-rights-abusing oil states. (Caveat: I know nothing of Burnley's ownership).
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13343 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
I want them to go down as it would be fucking hilarious  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13344 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm »
Have to laugh at Lampard complaining about the scheduling. I get the sense he probably thinks they are losing to Man Utd and wanted the Burnley game afterwards so he'd have players back from suspension/injury
