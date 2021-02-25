« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 741671 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13280 on: Yesterday at 03:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 02:10:25 pm
I just want that to happen for the headline of, Everton are going to the docks. But not Bramley Moor, just docked points

The pun material from that will be endless  ;D
Bramley Moore Docked?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13281 on: Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm »
The comments on ToffeeWeb still contains fair few who believe that the club is too big to fail because it is a cash cow?
They seem to ignore the £325m in losses and the fact that theyre wages are 95% of their normal turnover.
Others are pointing to the new stadium as a reason for a new buyer to come in, making the club attractive, despite others pointing at the fact that it now wont be ready for the start of 24\25 season. They also ignore the current fact that they have been hawking the stadium funding  deal around the US hedge funds for 2 years without any takers.
Reality may be dawning but there are still some who think admitting it is just miserable negativity. Call yerself an Evertonian?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13282 on: Yesterday at 04:16:09 pm »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13283 on: Yesterday at 04:32:41 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm
The comments on ToffeeWeb still contains fair few who believe that the club is too big to fail because it is a cash cow?
They seem to ignore the £325m in losses and the fact that theyre wages are 95% of their normal turnover.
Others are pointing to the new stadium as a reason for a new buyer to come in, making the club attractive, despite others pointing at the fact that it now wont be ready for the start of 24\25 season. They also ignore the current fact that they have been hawking the stadium funding  deal around the US hedge funds for 2 years without any takers.
Reality may be dawning but there are still some who think admitting it is just miserable negativity. Call yerself an Evertonian?


But it cannot get any worse, surely, surely?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,063
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13284 on: Yesterday at 04:41:24 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm
Following on from the Swiss Ramble stuff, the esk exposes the level of Everton's financial and football mismanagement. The club has been run terribly for years, at the time of the European ban no Evertonian was arguing they were the ones effected most, that was an excuse dreamt up years later after the total mismanagement of the club financially by Johnson et al and the poor football decisions that happened after the late 80's team was finished. Kendalls second period everything began to be Liverpools fault, and the fans started buying it as an excuse. Not poor football and financial judgement but it's the redshite, It became their cloak for incompetence.


During the Moyses period, wee Davy cottoned onto the way things worked and promoted the peoples club, celebrating insularity, backwood thinking, and an obsession with all things red, the football maybe shit but we don't have red baubles in this club, born not manufactured, have a word you wonder why commercially everything is bleak.


I don't want Everton to go under and believe me their existence is under threat here, but they have to end their obsession with the redshite accept how badly the club is run and hope to emulate what Crystal Palace have done this season not measure themselves against us, the winning the transfer window against the redshite obsession means every footballer who wants a payday but can't be arsed sees Everton as a cashcow.


interesting thing about the elks article is picked up by Jacob in the comments, Everton have driven a coach and horses through the profit and sustainability rules of the premiership with seemingly the premierships approval. allowing the club to use covid to mask the level of their crisis with accountancy tricks  effectively makes those ffp rules a complete joke.
Kendall was well and truly into the bottle then too. He used to regularly get hammered/pissed after training in the club's hut/office or whatever it was at the training ground and would have to be woke up the next morning for training. I actually heard him recite that at a forum night that he was a guest speaker at.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,301
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13285 on: Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm »
I almost sound like a GoT conspiracy nut saying this, but it seems to me that the PL is complicit in helping Everton cook their books. Again, how other clubs in the bottom six aren't all over this is baffling.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,138
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13286 on: Yesterday at 04:51:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm
The comments on ToffeeWeb still contains fair few who believe that the club is too big to fail because it is a cash cow?
They seem to ignore the £325m in losses and the fact that theyre wages are 95% of their normal turnover.
Others are pointing to the new stadium as a reason for a new buyer to come in, making the club attractive, despite others pointing at the fact that it now wont be ready for the start of 24\25 season. They also ignore the current fact that they have been hawking the stadium funding  deal around the US hedge funds for 2 years without any takers.
Reality may be dawning but there are still some who think admitting it is just miserable negativity. Call yerself an Evertonian?

How fucking deluded are that lot?

Their new stadium is this



not this



Any new owners are going to have to stump up about £600 million to finish the thing, the dickheads don't seem to understand this do they?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,644
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13287 on: Yesterday at 04:54:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:26:01 am
The irony is they also have one of the smallest matchday incomes in the league, which was the main income stream that was hit, yet are claiming the highest COVID losses.

I said on here when they released their accounts their hit to matchday income would barely exceed 20 million and the other main hit was the broadcast revenue which was a lower figure than that. Plus they took out a government hand out as well. They're purely taking the piss.

We were hit with close to 100 million in lost matchday income over the end of 19/20 and the full 20/21 and Arsenal, United and Spurs's matchday losses probably topped 100 mill.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,940
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13288 on: Yesterday at 04:57:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:51:36 pm
Any new owners are going to have to stump up about £600 million to finish the thing, the dickheads don't seem to understand this do they?

This is it in reality.

Moshilaa has put in what, about £550-600m to buy and fund the club so far? What new owner is going to come in and buy the club for upwards of that figure, plus have another £500m ish to finish the stadium, plus make funds available to cover the losses over the following 3 or so years whilst the finances are brought under control AND provide some spending so they aren't at risk of dropping out the PL?

You're talking someone throwing a min of £1.2bn to do all that.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,301
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13289 on: Yesterday at 04:58:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:51:36 pm
How fucking deluded are that lot?

Their new stadium is this



not this



Any new owners are going to have to stump up about £600 million to finish the thing, the dickheads don't seem to understand this do they?

that fucking sandpit cost us world heritage status. Whatever gets built on it, it won't be a bloody stadium.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,440
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13290 on: Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm »
A couple of things.

They have started building the stadium, Robs picture isnt up to date..  There is part of the brick clad area at one end going up.  But clearly this only continues until the money runs out. 


From the Esk, look at this cash flow!!!



This is a dying business.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,644
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13291 on: Yesterday at 05:02:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:15:58 pm
The comments on ToffeeWeb still contains fair few who believe that the club is too big to fail because it is a cash cow?
They seem to ignore the £325m in losses and the fact that theyre wages are 95% of their normal turnover.
Others are pointing to the new stadium as a reason for a new buyer to come in, making the club attractive, despite others pointing at the fact that it now wont be ready for the start of 24\25 season. They also ignore the current fact that they have been hawking the stadium funding  deal around the US hedge funds for 2 years without any takers.
Reality may be dawning but there are still some who think admitting it is just miserable negativity. Call yerself an Evertonian?

The only thing they've got to cling onto is the 'jam tomorrow' delusion of the new stadium, when in reality even if it gets built it'll cripple them financially. 'A US hedge fund will still need repaying and the stadium won't be the cash cow of the big 6 (who did have big matchday Covid losses) because like West Ham they'll need to rely on cheap tickets to fill it. And West Ham don't care because they got their ground for free.

Their only hope is a sugar daddy comes in or some oil baron takes them on to launder some cash. In reality they're a terrible proposition for a sale with the state of the books and what the stadium will cost them. Added to the fact that FFP (joke that it is) will stop them doing much for years with transfers, Covid has just give them an excuse to try and justify their losses.

Newcastle on the other hand had the ready made 52k stadium, their books were solid and a cash surplus (also a big one club city). Only a mad man would buy Everton and admittedly Moshiri is one such person.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,984
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13292 on: Yesterday at 05:15:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm
A couple of things.

They have started building the stadium, Robs picture isnt up to date..  There is part of the brick clad area at one end going up.  But clearly this only continues until the money runs out. 


From the Esk, look at this cash flow!!!



This is a dying business.

Too much red on that cash flow lid
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13293 on: Yesterday at 05:22:08 pm »
Given they've been searching for funding for some time, isn't the following significant?

The lease, which is conditional upon gaining planning consent for the proposed new stadium and securing funding for its construction, will run for a period of 200 years at a peppercorn rent.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-exchange-contracts-bramley-moore-13943850
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,525
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13294 on: Yesterday at 05:28:20 pm »
Unless they can find a country to take them over, they're in trouble regardless of relegation
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,516
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13295 on: Yesterday at 05:42:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm


They have started building the stadium, Robs picture isnt up to date..  There is part of the brick clad area at one end going up.   


Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,644
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13296 on: Yesterday at 05:52:44 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 05:22:08 pm
Given they've been searching for funding for some time, isn't the following significant?

The lease, which is conditional upon gaining planning consent for the proposed new stadium and securing funding for its construction, will run for a period of 200 years at a peppercorn rent.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-exchange-contracts-bramley-moore-13943850

I think that's why they've started the construction so it's too far down the line.

The worry for me was always that Moshiri would start building the stadium until the money ran out and then the city is expected to pick up the tab.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,301
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13297 on: Yesterday at 06:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:52:44 pm
I think that's why they've started the construction so it's too far down the line.

The worry for me was always that Moshiri would start building the stadium until the money ran out and then the city is expected to pick up the tab.

I think at some point there will be an attempt to essentially blackmail the city into not allowing such a storied institution to go bust.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,644
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13298 on: Yesterday at 06:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:10:19 pm
I think at some point there will be an attempt to essentially blackmail the city into not allowing such a storied institution to go bust.

Shame they didn't fuck off to Knowsley 15 years ago and they wouldn't be the city's problem.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,984
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13299 on: Yesterday at 06:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:10:19 pm
I think at some point there will be an attempt to essentially blackmail the city into not allowing such a storied institution to go bust.

Can't see it myself, it's their mess and there's no way the city can afford to bail them out, they'll be fucking murder if they do after all the spending cuts they've had to make
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,644
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13300 on: Yesterday at 06:22:57 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:18:32 pm
Can't see it myself, it's their mess and there's no way the city can afford to bail them out, they'll be fucking murder if they do after all the spending cuts they've had to make

Bailing the club out, no, but if the stadium is stuck half finished there'll be pressure on the council under the excuse of 'enabling all the development work around it' as though there's going to be a major building boom around the sewage works and up to Sandhills because Everton would play there once a fortnight.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,301
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13301 on: Yesterday at 06:31:37 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:18:32 pm
Can't see it myself, it's their mess and there's no way the city can afford to bail them out, they'll be fucking murder if they do after all the spending cuts they've had to make

I said there would be an attempt. I did not say that it would be a successful attempt. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,530
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13302 on: Yesterday at 06:32:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm
A couple of things.

They have started building the stadium, Robs picture isnt up to date..  There is part of the brick clad area at one end going up.  But clearly this only continues until the money runs out. 


From the Esk, look at this cash flow!!!



This is a dying business.


Top left corner of Rob's picture of the sand pit. I believe, is a historic listed building--the Hydraulic Tower. As part of the agreement to put the stadium there, Everton has to have the tower renovated and reused.


Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13303 on: Yesterday at 07:13:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:02:12 pm
A couple of things.

They have started building the stadium, Robs picture isnt up to date..  There is part of the brick clad area at one end going up.  But clearly this only continues until the money runs out....

The only brick I've seen there is the old hydraulic tower 4pool mentioned, which the BS have to renovate.

I drive the dock road a few times every week, but haven't been past since last Friday. I noticed some concrete wall type of stuff up last week, but don't know what it is or if it would be part of the stadium itself.

Edit: After looking at the new ARE thread on Skyscrapercity I popped into the BMD thread. It seems the construction I've seen when driving past are four concrete cores going up in the corners of the stadium.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:32:15 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,644
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13304 on: Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm »
Moshiri has got about 100 mill ringfenced for the stadium so that should be enough to see steelwork rise this year. The problem is what happens when that money runs out. Especially if they do go down.

Stadium costs will only go up as well with the price of steel.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,940
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13305 on: Yesterday at 07:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
Moshiri has got about 100 mill ringfenced for the stadium so that should be enough to see steelwork rise this year.

I think that's already been put in for the groundworks which have gone on so far. Being so close to the river I imagine they'll need more groundworks (piling, etc) before they even get close to steelwork.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13306 on: Yesterday at 07:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
Moshiri has got about 100 mill ringfenced for the stadium so that should be enough to see steelwork rise this year. The problem is what happens when that money runs out. Especially if they do go down.

Stadium costs will only go up as well with the price of steel.

My firm have had to put 20% price increases on our stainless steel fabrication since last August. One of main suppliers had a 14.5% price increase last week alone, far less what they have gone up in last year since it starting become a real problem within the building industry.

God knows how they are going to keep even close to thir budget for this project.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,940
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13307 on: Yesterday at 07:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 07:31:52 pm
God knows how they are going to keep even close to thir budget for this project.

Even before recent times it was clear as day there was fuck all chance it came in for the £500m being mentioned. I'd be amazed if they can do it for under £600m.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,138
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13308 on: Yesterday at 07:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 07:31:52 pm
My firm have had to put 20% price increases on our stainless steel fabrication since last August. One of main suppliers had a 14.5% price increase last week alone, far less what they have gone up in last year since it starting become a real problem within the building industry.

God knows how they are going to keep even close to thir budget for this project.

Do they need specialist steel being that close to the Mersey?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13309 on: Yesterday at 07:48:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:37:35 pm
Do they need specialist steel being that close to the Mersey?

I don't specialise in structural steel, I work in commercial kitchen equipment. But, even from that side of it, I know that even things like cold room compressors will need to be marine protected which isn't cheap. I would imagine the structural steel will need to treated in some manner as well.

I do have previous work experience in the actual building game, worked for Balfour Beatty for almost 10 years and that site looks like it would be terrible for construction traffic, access, storage and site accomodation. I am surprised it got this far to be honest.

Edit - No, I don't flip burgers for a living.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13310 on: Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:22:57 pm
Bailing the club out, no, but if the stadium is stuck half finished there'll be pressure on the council under the excuse of 'enabling all the development work around it' as though there's going to be a major building boom around the sewage works and up to Sandhills because Everton would play there once a fortnight.

Well, Valencia have tried that, and their new stadium is standing like this for 13 years ...

Logged

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13311 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm »
Where will Everton play their home games when the sea level rises and their new stadium eventually becomes submerged?
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,933
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13312 on: Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 09:54:03 am
Yeah Mr Masters, we'd have been well in the loss limits but Covid meant that highly solvent, free spending Barcelona were unable to bid £373m for Richy La which we definitely would have gotten after spending weeks telling our fans that he wasn't for sale so we could win the "Didn't get bullied into selling our best player to Barca like the RS did" trophy

It also means they underpaid for their player purchases if theyre making that argument, so theyd have to restate their purchases If theyre restating their (potential) sales due to the pandemic.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13313 on: Today at 12:06:27 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:10:19 pm
I think at some point there will be an attempt to essentially blackmail the city into not allowing such a storied institution to go bust.


Yes, but Liverpool City Council is being run by commissioners, for at least a couple of years, apparently dodgy dealing, obviously nothing to do with Everton or any known Everton fans.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,683
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13314 on: Today at 12:08:10 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 07:31:52 pm
My firm have had to put 20% price increases on our stainless steel fabrication since last August. One of main suppliers had a 14.5% price increase last week alone, far less what they have gone up in last year since it starting become a real problem within the building industry.

God knows how they are going to keep even close to thir budget for this project.


If only they could buy it from Usmanov, on the cheap like
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,984
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13315 on: Today at 12:12:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:37:35 pm
Do they need specialist steel being that close to the Mersey?

This is Everton we're talking about, it'll be pressure treated timber with a lick of creosote
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,344
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13316 on: Today at 12:19:24 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm
Well, Valencia have tried that, and their new stadium is standing like this for 13 years ...


Incredibly Id never heard about this, crazy.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13317 on: Today at 12:47:59 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:12:08 am
This is Everton we're talking about, it'll be pressure treated timber with a lick of creosote
The way global warming is going, that might not be such a bad idea. At least once sea levels rise the stadium will float.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,786
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13318 on: Today at 05:06:46 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:47:59 am
The way global warming is going, that might not be such a bad idea. At least once sea levels rise the stadium will float.
Holland has such a village built on floats, so why not?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,571
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13319 on: Today at 05:07:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:47:59 am
The way global warming is going, that might not be such a bad idea. At least once sea levels rise the stadium will float.

It staying afloat would probably put it ahead of everton at least.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Up
« previous next »
 