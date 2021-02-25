The comments on ToffeeWeb still contains fair few who believe that the club is too big to fail because it is a cash cow?

They seem to ignore the £325m in losses and the fact that theyre wages are 95% of their normal turnover.

Others are pointing to the new stadium as a reason for a new buyer to come in, making the club attractive, despite others pointing at the fact that it now wont be ready for the start of 24\25 season. They also ignore the current fact that they have been hawking the stadium funding deal around the US hedge funds for 2 years without any takers.

Reality may be dawning but there are still some who think admitting it is just miserable negativity. Call yerself an Evertonian?



The only thing they've got to cling onto is the 'jam tomorrow' delusion of the new stadium, when in reality even if it gets built it'll cripple them financially. 'A US hedge fund will still need repaying and the stadium won't be the cash cow of the big 6 (who did have big matchday Covid losses) because like West Ham they'll need to rely on cheap tickets to fill it. And West Ham don't care because they got their ground for free.Their only hope is a sugar daddy comes in or some oil baron takes them on to launder some cash. In reality they're a terrible proposition for a sale with the state of the books and what the stadium will cost them. Added to the fact that FFP (joke that it is) will stop them doing much for years with transfers, Covid has just give them an excuse to try and justify their losses.Newcastle on the other hand had the ready made 52k stadium, their books were solid and a cash surplus (also a big one club city). Only a mad man would buy Everton and admittedly Moshiri is one such person.