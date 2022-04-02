« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13240 on: Today at 09:13:02 am
https://theesk.org/2022/04/02/a-deeper-delve-into-evertons-2020-21-accounts-new-100-million-shareholder-loan-plus-the-covid-impact/

Analysis by the Esk

Playing behind closed doors cast them at most £20m in gate receipts
If I was the other clubs down there at the bottom, that would be a red flag for me

He also points out that they no longer have a shirt sponsor, a training ground sponsor, a sleeve sponsor and a kit deal(?) something that I have seen Everton fans actually denying to be the case. And also the £30m not naming rights, over half of their main revenue streams need replacing with new sources.

Weve got a new kit deal and we jibbed off Cazzoo because we have a better deal in the offing and we already have the money from Usmanov is something Ive seen on the net.

I get the feeling that a lot of fans think the financials are still OK because they have bought into the line that the money is there its just the PL ganging up with UEFA and the world to stop them spending.
The Esk is risking being called a redshite kopite with his analysis. Basically it shows that they have somehow manipulated and massaged the accounts to show this huge Covid impact
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13241 on: Today at 09:13:26 am
I mean their whole defence about COVID lowering player sales costs totally falls down on the fact they still allowed the wage bill to increase by £20m and increased the main directors wage by a huge amount.

If you were a club actively trying to not make massive losses, then side these are two areas youd be looking at.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13242 on: Today at 09:34:12 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:36:16 am
Their rationale that COVID has caused the valuations of players they want to sell to drop surely doesn't hold water. It's more likely either Everton initially overpaid for said players or they can't get the fees they want because the players' values have dropped due to poor performances and/or their contacts make them difficult to move. The fact they are in a formal arrangement with the PL should be a giant red flag. Portsmouth were given a transfer embargo by the PL after being unable to pay somewhere between £3m and £10m in outstanding transfer-related debts. Perhaps as long as Everton are capable of paying outstanding transfer payments and wages, the PL isn't particularly interested in punishing Everton further, in spite of their own FFP rules, which were brought in to prevent Portsmouth-like situations from occurring again.

All the clubs have to do is look at the fees received for players sold pre or early pandemic and the losses that resulted.

Exhibit 1: Schneiderlin. Bought for £20m plus, sold for a bag of peanuts.
Exhibit 2 : Klassen. Bought for £24m, sold for £12m

Then compare the above with the profiles of the players that they allegedly couldn't shift. The truth is, they'd have made thumping great losses on most of the overpriced shite they bought.

Pandemic or not, they aren't getting anything for the likes of Bolassie or Iwobi.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13243 on: Today at 09:54:03 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:00:35 am
Probably the mythical 90 million Barca were going to pay for Richy

Yeah Mr Masters, we'd have been well in the loss limits but Covid meant that highly solvent, free spending Barcelona were unable to bid £373m for Richy La which we definitely would have gotten after spending weeks telling our fans that he wasn't for sale so we could win the "Didn't get bullied into selling our best player to Barca like the RS did" trophy
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13244 on: Today at 10:14:11 am
Are Everton the only club that were adversely affected by Covid?
I thought every club would be but none of them seem to be posting losses even approaching the ones Everton have.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13245 on: Today at 10:26:01 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:14:11 am
Are Everton the only club that were adversely affected by Covid?
I thought every club would be but none of them seem to be posting losses even approaching the ones Everton have.

The irony is they also have one of the smallest matchday incomes in the league, which was the main income stream that was hit, yet are claiming the highest COVID losses.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13246 on: Today at 10:33:47 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:26:01 am
The irony is they also have one of the smallest matchday incomes in the league, which was the main income stream that was hit, yet are claiming the highest COVID losses.
It's a huge irony.
At one point when massive losses were being forecast all round I was thinking we'd be one of the worst hit with £80m odd matchday income. I even thought that low matchday income for once would come to their rescue.

How wrong could I have been. On both counts.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13247 on: Today at 10:56:37 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:14:11 am
Are Everton the only club that were adversely affected by Covid?
I thought every club would be but none of them seem to be posting losses even approaching the ones Everton have.

Considering they have been working with the Premier League for the past 6 months or more on the accounts, either they have fudged the numbers or the Premier League have fudged the numbers, either way someone is getting sued by a relegated team if they stay up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13248 on: Today at 10:59:18 am
Burnley win tomorrow & I think they go down.

Please.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13249 on: Today at 11:09:59 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:14:11 am
Are Everton the only club that were adversely affected by Covid?
I thought every club would be but none of them seem to be posting losses even approaching the ones Everton have.
We've already seen too many of them seriously claiming they were the real victims of WWI and WWII (they were champions when both wars broke out. West Brom then Liverpool won the title when football resumed afterwards). The real victims of the appalling Heysel disaster (the ban on English clubs). The real victims of Putin's murderous rampage through Ukraine (losing Uzzy as their money launderer). Now, they are also the real victims of the Covid pandemic too.

Isn't it funny how the value of players only Everton wanted to sell went down. Did the values of every other clubs' players remain high? Also, if the value of BS players where hit by the pandemic, so too would be the prices of players Everton were buying in. They could have taken advantage there by buying in players at reduced fees due to Covid depressing the market. Instead, they insisted they were "fuckin' rich" and continued to piss vast sums of money into the Mersey, spending like a drunken sailor in town after six months at sea.

Facts are, Everton are cooking the books here, and the PL seem to be willing enablers. Everton have messed up big time. They have blown vast sums of money on utter shite, and now they want to hang their outrageous incompetence onto Covid. Shame on the PL for allowing them to do so.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13250 on: Today at 11:17:30 am
Yesterday for my sinsI watched a YouTube blueboyz channel,the lad said through no fault of our own we where
prevented in 1985 being rightfully crowned champions of Europe despite losing  to Us in two major competitions that year. The delusion is incredible.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13251 on: Today at 11:24:36 am
Everything bad that may happen to them now will be surely Rafa's fault and they'll dine on that for years and years.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13252 on: Today at 11:25:46 am
Thats very informative from The Esk. Basically they are up shit creek without means of propulsion.
Just need pressure from the PL clubs onto the PL now and they could be in even worse trouble.
As long as Ive got a hole in my arse this stadium isnt get built within timescales if at all. See Valencia new stadium.

Come on Burnley tomorrow.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13253 on: Today at 11:29:39 am
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 11:17:30 am
Yesterday for my sinsI watched a YouTube blueboyz channel,the lad said through no fault of our own we where
prevented in 1985 being rightfully crowned champions of Europe despite losing  to Us in two major competitions that year. The delusion is incredible.

They conveniently forget that if what happened that night hadn't of occurred, we'd have likely beaten Juventus and been in the following season, knocking them out when we drew them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13254 on: Today at 11:51:50 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:13:26 am
I mean their whole defence about COVID lowering player sales costs totally falls down on the fact they still allowed the wage bill to increase by £20m and increased the main directors wage by a huge amount.

If you were a club actively trying to not make massive losses, then side these are two areas youd be looking at.

Exactly. I'd suspect their relegation rivals will also bring up Everton's  January purchases too
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13255 on: Today at 12:03:32 pm
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 11:17:30 am
Yesterday for my sinsI watched a YouTube blueboyz channel,the lad said through no fault of our own we where
prevented in 1985 being rightfully crowned champions of Europe despite losing  to Us in two major competitions that year. The delusion is incredible.
Oxford United won more than them in 1986.

I love how they rewrite history. Now, Everton simply being able to enter a competition means they'd have won it. Despite their greatest ever side entering every competition except European in 1986 and winning absolutely nothing. Zilch. Zero. Oxford United managing to bag a trophy (League Cup) that season that Everton have failed to win in their entire history.

Also, when they trot out the "no fault of our own" line you instantly know the speaker has no knowledge of Everton fan history. No knowledge of their own hooligan reputation and how it helped contribute to the eventual ban on all English clubs. No knowledge of how football violence (that Everton had a major hand in) was used by Thatcher and her Tory government to punish the working class for opposing and standing up to her.

Maybe the blues on that YouTube channel were young and have been brainwashed by the revisionism that's rife across the park these days. Simply ignorant because they've been taught lies and accepted them as fact. Or worse, they are old enough to know the real history, but have decided to rewrite that history anyway.

On the subject of their own well documented history of appalling football violence. It turned my stomach to see a picture of Graeme Sharpe posing for pictures in Andy Nicholls' sports memorabilia shop in Mold. A man well known for revelling in violent thuggery and maiming people with blades in the name of Everton FC and who has made money out of putting his accounts of his exploits into print. A man who who admits not only being at Heysel himself, but also admits to touting tickets to Italians and contributing to what happened. A man who also admits to being part of a plan to have Vinnie Jones slashed with a Stanley knife in the melee if Everton were losing with minutes to go to Wimbledon in the relegation decider at the end of the '94 season.

Anyway, when you hear an Everton revisionist saying "no fault of our own" when talking about the ban on all English clubs in '85, be safe in the knowledge that they are ignorant bullshitters who know nothing. All English clubs were banned, because ALL contributed (as did Ingurland's travelling thug army) to the problem that culminated at Heysel.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13256 on: Today at 12:04:48 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:24:36 am
Everything bad that may happen to them now will be surely Rafa's fault and they'll dine on that for years and years.
Conveniently forgetting that the good start under Rafa is what will probably keep them up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13257 on: Today at 12:06:11 pm
I don't know why the relegation threatened clubs aren't kicking up more of a stink about this to be honest. When Covid hit, the calls for "void the league!" driven by the then bottom six were strident.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13258 on: Today at 12:09:05 pm
The Esk saying they've been hawking around the US for investment for the stadium for the last couple of years after the council option went. No chippy tits to bail them out now with our money.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13259 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:09:05 pm
The Esk saying they've been hawking around the US for investment for the stadium for the last couple of years after the council option went. No chippy tits to bail them out now with our money.
It tells us so much about the state of them when they've been relying on the likes of a corrupt and shamed Mayor, as well as a mate of Putin to keep them afloat. Corrupt thieves of other people's wealth.

I hope the fall from their moral high ground doesn't hurt too much. Or maybe I do...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13260 on: Today at 12:56:09 pm
They're in such shit even the parachute payments would probably be against them.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13261 on: Today at 01:03:48 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:47:26 pm
They don't hate Branthwaite yet to be fair, though they inevitably will once he gets some game time.

Yeah Branthwaite and a host of untried youngsters seem to be the preferred potion of getting them out of a relegation scrape.

From what little Ive seen of Branthwaite hes about Nat Phillips level so reasonably competent but not experienced enough to influence that shambles of a back four.

And as to the gibbering, gesticulating bonobo behind Saudi shambles.Lawd a mercy.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13262 on: Today at 01:07:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:56:53 am
We dont want to be harping on about injuries, there are plenty of other teams doing that.
In other words, thats RS behaviour.

Thank you for reminding me.

The German word is schadenfraude.

Quite apt in the circumstances.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13263 on: Today at 01:11:51 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:34:12 am
All the clubs have to do is look at the fees received for players sold pre or early pandemic and the losses that resulted.

Exhibit 1: Schneiderlin. Bought for £20m plus, sold for a bag of peanuts.
Exhibit 2 : Klassen. Bought for £24m, sold for £12m

Then compare the above with the profiles of the players that they allegedly couldn't shift. The truth is, they'd have made thumping great losses on most of the overpriced shite they bought.

Pandemic or not, they aren't getting anything for the likes of Bolassie or Iwobi.

Bolassie was released by their last manager but two and is now playing in Turkey.

And yes, they got nothing for him.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13264 on: Today at 01:36:33 pm
Burnley, Watford, Leeds whoever. Should be all over Everton finances. And their ridiculous excuses for such big losses. They spent more than they could afford and should be punished.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13265 on: Today at 01:46:22 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:11:51 pm
Bolassie was released by their last manager but two and is now playing in Turkey.

And yes, they got nothing for him.
Perhaps a better example then.
Honestly, if looks like Klassen was a high watermark for resales and they lost 50% on him in a year.
I'd love to know exactly which players they kept because they couldn't get what they though they were worth - bearing in mind in the same period they were giving away players to get them off the books.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13266 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:24:36 am
Everything bad that may happen to them now will be surely Rafa's fault and they'll dine on that for years and years.

Rafa managing them the year they went down and us winning all 4 would complete football. I'd serious give it up. Nothing would top it, ever.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13267 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:26:01 am
The irony is they also have one of the smallest matchday incomes in the league, which was the main income stream that was hit, yet are claiming the highest COVID losses.
The real irony is, their team did a lot better when Covid lockdown was on, because their meat head fans were locked out of the ground and couldnt Boo them week in week out!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13268 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:36:33 pm
Burnley, Watford, Leeds whoever. Should be all over Everton finances. And their ridiculous excuses for such big losses. They spent more than they could afford and should be punished.

I just want that to happen for the headline of, Everton are going to the docks. But not Bramley Moor, just docked points

The pun material from that will be endless  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13269 on: Today at 02:19:17 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:13:02 am
https://theesk.org/2022/04/02/a-deeper-delve-into-evertons-2020-21-accounts-new-100-million-shareholder-loan-plus-the-covid-impact/

Analysis by the Esk

snip
That's on Toffeeweb now too, and judging by the replies, any remaining deniers have had their eyes well and truly opened.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13270 on: Today at 02:27:21 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:19:17 pm
That's on Toffeeweb now too, and judging by the replies, any remaining deniers have had their eyes well and truly opened.



GoT is the real litmus test.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13271 on: Today at 02:44:06 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:58:42 pm
This is incorrect. Everton have scored at Stamford bridge during that period. That tweet was originally about about Spurs.


I shall have a stern word with my scriptwriter.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13272 on: Today at 02:48:51 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:27:21 pm
GoT is the real litmus test.
They'll blame it on us. I don't know how they'll twist it, but they will. Guaranteed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13273 on: Today at 02:50:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:44:06 pm

I shall have a stern word with my scriptwriter.

 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13274 on: Today at 02:54:33 pm
Following on from the Swiss Ramble stuff, the esk exposes the level of Everton's financial and football mismanagement. The club has been run terribly for years, at the time of the European ban no Evertonian was arguing they were the ones effected most, that was an excuse dreamt up years later after the total mismanagement of the club financially by Johnson et al and the poor football decisions that happened after the late 80's team was finished. Kendalls second period everything began to be Liverpools fault, and the fans started buying it as an excuse. Not poor football and financial judgement but it's the redshite, It became their cloak for incompetence.


During the Moyses period, wee Davy cottoned onto the way things worked and promoted the peoples club, celebrating insularity, backwood thinking, and an obsession with all things red, the football maybe shit but we don't have red baubles in this club, born not manufactured, have a word you wonder why commercially everything is bleak.


I don't want Everton to go under and believe me their existence is under threat here, but they have to end their obsession with the redshite accept how badly the club is run and hope to emulate what Crystal Palace have done this season not measure themselves against us, the winning the transfer window against the redshite obsession means every footballer who wants a payday but can't be arsed sees Everton as a cashcow.


interesting thing about the elks article is picked up by Jacob in the comments, Everton have driven a coach and horses through the profit and sustainability rules of the premiership with seemingly the premierships approval. allowing the club to use covid to mask the level of their crisis with accountancy tricks  effectively makes those ffp rules a complete joke.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13275 on: Today at 03:08:47 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:19:17 pm
That's on Toffeeweb now too, and judging by the replies, any remaining deniers have had their eyes well and truly opened.


one of the comments on the article, sums Moshi-la up nicely

Quote
Don Alexander
13 Posted 30/03/2022 at 13:13:55
I have no accountancy skills at all but the state we're in, as reported, to me means we have every right to consider Moshiri to be at least one of two things; bent or thick.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13276 on: Today at 03:21:03 pm
If you're interested. Franks presser. Starts at the 7 minute mark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCIoAGxzPQE
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13277 on: Today at 03:23:18 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:21:03 pm
If you're interested. Franks presser. Starts at the 7 minute mark.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCIoAGxzPQE

If he doesnt tell Klopp to fuck off or say bollocks to Bishop Len Brennan Im not interested.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13278 on: Today at 03:29:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:29:39 am
They conveniently forget that if what happened that night hadn't of occurred, we'd have likely beaten Juventus and been in the following season, knocking them out when we drew them.
ExactlyI explained this to my blue son in law but he wont get it as his family have convinced him its the case.
