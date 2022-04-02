Following on from the Swiss Ramble stuff, the esk exposes the level of Everton's financial and football mismanagement. The club has been run terribly for years, at the time of the European ban no Evertonian was arguing they were the ones effected most, that was an excuse dreamt up years later after the total mismanagement of the club financially by Johnson et al and the poor football decisions that happened after the late 80's team was finished. Kendalls second period everything began to be Liverpools fault, and the fans started buying it as an excuse. Not poor football and financial judgement but it's the redshite, It became their cloak for incompetence.
During the Moyses period, wee Davy cottoned onto the way things worked and promoted the peoples club, celebrating insularity, backwood thinking, and an obsession with all things red, the football maybe shit but we don't have red baubles in this club, born not manufactured, have a word you wonder why commercially everything is bleak.
I don't want Everton to go under and believe me their existence is under threat here, but they have to end their obsession with the redshite accept how badly the club is run and hope to emulate what Crystal Palace have done this season not measure themselves against us, the winning the transfer window against the redshite obsession means every footballer who wants a payday but can't be arsed sees Everton as a cashcow.
interesting thing about the elks article is picked up by Jacob in the comments, Everton have driven a coach and horses through the profit and sustainability rules of the premiership with seemingly the premierships approval. allowing the club to use covid to mask the level of their crisis with accountancy tricks effectively makes those ffp rules a complete joke.