Yesterday for my sins I watched a YouTube blueboyz channel,the lad said through no fault of our own we where

prevented in 1985 being rightfully crowned champions of Europe  despite losing to Us in two major competitions that year. The delusion is incredible.



Oxford United won more than them in 1986.I love how they rewrite history. Now, Everton simply being able to enter a competition means they'd have won it. Despite their greatest ever side entering every competition except European in 1986 and winning absolutely nothing. Zilch. Zero. Oxford United managing to bag a trophy (League Cup) that season that Everton have failed to win in their entire history.Also, when they trot out the "no fault of our own" line you instantly know the speaker has no knowledge of Everton fan history. No knowledge of their own hooligan reputation and how it helped contribute to the eventual ban on all English clubs. No knowledge of how football violence (that Everton had a major hand in) was used by Thatcher and her Tory government to punish the working class for opposing and standing up to her.Maybe the blues on that YouTube channel were young and have been brainwashed by the revisionism that's rife across the park these days. Simply ignorant because they've been taught lies and accepted them as fact. Or worse, they are old enough to know the real history, but have decided to rewrite that history anyway.On the subject of their own well documented history of appalling football violence. It turned my stomach to see a picture of Graeme Sharpe posing for pictures in Andy Nicholls' sports memorabilia shop in Mold. A man well known for revelling in violent thuggery and maiming people with blades in the name of Everton FC and who has made money out of putting his accounts of his exploits into print. A man who who admits not only being at Heysel himself, but also admits to touting tickets to Italians and contributing to what happened. A man who also admits to being part of a plan to have Vinnie Jones slashed with a Stanley knife in the melee if Everton were losing with minutes to go to Wimbledon in the relegation decider at the end of the '94 season.Anyway, when you hear an Everton revisionist saying "no fault of our own" when talking about the ban on all English clubs in '85, be safe in the knowledge that they are ignorant bullshitters who know nothing. All English clubs were banned, because ALL contributed (as did Ingurland's travelling thug army) to the problem that culminated at Heysel.