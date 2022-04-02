Analysis by the EskPlaying behind closed doors cast them at most £20m in gate receiptsIf I was the other clubs down there at the bottom, that would be a red flag for meHe also points out that they no longer have a shirt sponsor, a training ground sponsor, a sleeve sponsor and a kit deal(?) something that I have seen Everton fans actually denying to be the case. And also the £30m not naming rights, over half of their main revenue streams need replacing with new sources.Weve got a new kit deal and we jibbed off Cazzoo because we have a better deal in the offing and we already have the money from Usmanov is something Ive seen on the net.I get the feeling that a lot of fans think the financials are still OK because they have bought into the line that the money is there its just the PL ganging up with UEFA and the world to stop them spending.The Esk is risking being called a redshite kopite with his analysis. Basically it shows that they have somehow manipulated and massaged the accounts to show this huge Covid impact