Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 738057 times)

Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 09:13:02 am »
https://theesk.org/2022/04/02/a-deeper-delve-into-evertons-2020-21-accounts-new-100-million-shareholder-loan-plus-the-covid-impact/

Analysis by the Esk

Playing behind closed doors cast them at most £20m in gate receipts
If I was the other clubs down there at the bottom, that would be a red flag for me

He also points out that they no longer have a shirt sponsor, a training ground sponsor, a sleeve sponsor and a kit deal(?) something that I have seen Everton fans actually denying to be the case. And also the £30m not naming rights, over half of their main revenue streams need replacing with new sources.

Weve got a new kit deal and we jibbed off Cazzoo because we have a better deal in the offing and we already have the money from Usmanov is something Ive seen on the net.

I get the feeling that a lot of fans think the financials are still OK because they have bought into the line that the money is there its just the PL ganging up with UEFA and the world to stop them spending.
The Esk is risking being called a redshite kopite with his analysis. Basically it shows that they have somehow manipulated and massaged the accounts to show this huge Covid impact
Online CraigDS

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 09:13:26 am »
I mean their whole defence about COVID lowering player sales costs totally falls down on the fact they still allowed the wage bill to increase by £20m and increased the main directors wage by a huge amount.

If you were a club actively trying to not make massive losses, then side these are two areas youd be looking at.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 09:34:12 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:36:16 am
Their rationale that COVID has caused the valuations of players they want to sell to drop surely doesn't hold water. It's more likely either Everton initially overpaid for said players or they can't get the fees they want because the players' values have dropped due to poor performances and/or their contacts make them difficult to move. The fact they are in a formal arrangement with the PL should be a giant red flag. Portsmouth were given a transfer embargo by the PL after being unable to pay somewhere between £3m and £10m in outstanding transfer-related debts. Perhaps as long as Everton are capable of paying outstanding transfer payments and wages, the PL isn't particularly interested in punishing Everton further, in spite of their own FFP rules, which were brought in to prevent Portsmouth-like situations from occurring again.

All the clubs have to do is look at the fees received for players sold pre or early pandemic and the losses that resulted.

Exhibit 1: Schneiderlin. Bought for £20m plus, sold for a bag of peanuts.
Exhibit 2 : Klassen. Bought for £24m, sold for £12m

Then compare the above with the profiles of the players that they allegedly couldn't shift. The truth is, they'd have made thumping great losses on most of the overpriced shite they bought.

Pandemic or not, they aren't getting anything for the likes of Bolassie or Iwobi.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 09:54:03 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:00:35 am
Probably the mythical 90 million Barca were going to pay for Richy

Yeah Mr Masters, we'd have been well in the loss limits but Covid meant that highly solvent, free spending Barcelona were unable to bid £373m for Richy La which we definitely would have gotten after spending weeks telling our fans that he wasn't for sale so we could win the "Didn't get bullied into selling our best player to Barca like the RS did" trophy
Online JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 10:14:11 am »
Are Everton the only club that were adversely affected by Covid?
I thought every club would be but none of them seem to be posting losses even approaching the ones Everton have.
Online CraigDS

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 10:26:01 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:14:11 am
Are Everton the only club that were adversely affected by Covid?
I thought every club would be but none of them seem to be posting losses even approaching the ones Everton have.

The irony is they also have one of the smallest matchday incomes in the league, which was the main income stream that was hit, yet are claiming the highest COVID losses.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 10:33:47 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:26:01 am
The irony is they also have one of the smallest matchday incomes in the league, which was the main income stream that was hit, yet are claiming the highest COVID losses.
It's a huge irony.
At one point when massive losses were being forecast all round I was thinking we'd be one of the worst hit with £80m odd matchday income. I even thought that low matchday income for once would come to their rescue.

How wrong could I have been. On both counts.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 10:56:37 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:14:11 am
Are Everton the only club that were adversely affected by Covid?
I thought every club would be but none of them seem to be posting losses even approaching the ones Everton have.

Considering they have been working with the Premier League for the past 6 months or more on the accounts, either they have fudged the numbers or the Premier League have fudged the numbers, either way someone is getting sued by a relegated team if they stay up
Offline -Willo-

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 10:59:18 am »
Burnley win tomorrow & I think they go down.

Please.
