Yeah, I get that anything Hodgson related that isn't a piss take or negative isn't received well, but at that level - he's an absolutely solid manager - IMO. Never gonna do anything pretty, never going to aim to do anything spectacular. But he'll get a team organised, get a shape nailed down, tick all the boxes in terms of training and, with the right players, have a fighting change of making a team a 13th - 16th premier league quality team.



I'm not sure Lampard is bringing any of the that.



Yes, would agree but he's going to get stick after his stay here and his comments on the Iceland game, he's paid enough to take it and it's quite mild really.I actually though Watford looked at least solid and organised which is more than Everton, even if they go down they will have a say because of their games against the others. He's got that small team discipline built into his motor skills now which is why he struggled with us because he was turning us into a mid table team as well by the way in which he went about things.In fact, he'd make a decent Everton manager at the moment, now that would be funny.