Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13160 on: Today at 02:14:43 pm
Doing the rounds on SM:

Since Everton last scored as Stamford Bridge, Christian Eriksen has:

Scored at Stamford Bridge
Moved to Italy
Scored a hat-trick
Won Serie A
Died
Come back to life
Returned to the PL
Scored at Stamford Bridge again

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,674
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13161 on: Today at 02:15:47 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:05:26 pm
I'm not sure games in hand helps Everton here, there's less time for rest and preparation. Watford pretty much just play once a week now and at least have someone nominally in charge who does not claim mileage because they have a bus pass  a manager with decades of experience in setting up a team properly.



fixed v0.3
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13162 on: Today at 02:16:16 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 12:49:21 pm
Fixed for you

Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:12:30 pm
:P

Yeah, I get that anything Hodgson related that isn't a piss take or negative isn't received well, but at that level - he's an absolutely solid manager - IMO. Never gonna do anything pretty, never going to aim to do anything spectacular. But he'll get a team organised, get a shape nailed down, tick all the boxes in terms of training and, with the right players, have a fighting change of making a team a 13th - 16th premier league quality team.

I'm not sure Lampard is bringing any of the that.
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,674
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13163 on: Today at 02:19:58 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:16:16 pm
Yeah, I get that anything Hodgson related that isn't a piss take or negative isn't received well, but at that level - he's an absolutely solid manager - IMO. Never gonna do anything pretty, never going to aim to do anything spectacular. But he'll get a team organised, get a shape nailed down, tick all the boxes in terms of training and, with the right players, have a fighting change of making a team a 13th - 16th premier league quality team.

I'm not sure Lampard is bringing any of the that.


Yes, would agree but he's going to get stick after his stay here and his comments on the Iceland game, he's paid enough to take it and it's quite mild really.


I actually though Watford looked at least solid and organised which is more than Everton, even if they go down they will have a say because of their games against the others. He's got that small team discipline built into his motor skills now which is why he struggled with us because he was turning us into a mid table team as well by the way in which he went about things.


In fact, he'd make a decent Everton manager at the moment, now that would be funny.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:58 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13164 on: Today at 02:22:31 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:19:58 pm

Yes, would agree but he's going to get stick after his stay here and his comments on the Iceland game, he's paid enough to take it and it's quite mild really.


I actually though Watford looked at least solid and organised which is more than Everton, even if they go down they will have a say because of their games against the others.

Give the dickhead any stick you want - I'm not defending his shambolic time at Liverpool or the borderline bigoted shite he was spouting whilst doing it.

Just saying - if I was choosing a manager for a relegation fight, it would Hodgson > Lampard every day of the week.

Main point was that Watford's fewer fixtures, and more preparation time, but actually work in their favour. Not sure you want to be playing every 3-5 days with little prep (like Everton will) when you're not very good (aka shite) to start with.
Logged

Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,960
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13165 on: Today at 03:23:12 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:05:26 pm
I'm not sure games in hand helps Everton here
A mate of mine who supported Southport used to say that at the bottom of the league, games in hand aren't always a good thing, they're just a chance to make your goal difference worse!
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,095
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13166 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm
Proper cup final for them on Wednesday. Lose that and I think its a coinflip between them, Watford and Burnley (well...two coinflips). Win and I'd say they're pretty much safe.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13167 on: Today at 04:10:23 pm
Come on, Burnley!

 ;D
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,491
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13168 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm
A draw wouldnt be a bad result for them to keep the gap to 4 points. 4 points that Burnley will have to find from somewhere. They should probably just try and keep Burnley at arms length and try and make them create something against a (semi) organised defence. Theyll probably be alright if they did that as I dont think they or Dyche have much of a clue how to build pressure.

So Lampard will probably have them trying to chase the game, losing shape every time they attack and end up getting hit on the counter/conceding free kicks with panicked defending.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13169 on: Today at 04:14:35 pm
"You're not real anymore,You're not real anymore"
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,098
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13170 on: Today at 04:15:56 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:44:26 pm
Proper cup final for them on Wednesday. Lose that and I think its a coinflip between them, Watford and Burnley (well...two coinflips). Win and I'd say they're pretty much safe.

I reckon they will win, then lose every game after it and get relegated ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13171 on: Today at 04:17:30 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:14:21 pm
They should probably just try and keep Burnley at arms length


Pickford tries that and they're literally in his face
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13172 on: Today at 04:28:11 pm
I think if they do beat Burnley then it's probably over as Burnley also will probably lose every game the rest of the way in. Weghorst just isn't good enough to make up for the combined loss of Barnes/Wood, they have nobody that can score. Another example of the Bundesliga tax so far.

I can see Burnley eking out some draws but actual wins, hard to see. So we need Burnley to actually get a win here.
Logged

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,628
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13173 on: Today at 04:28:39 pm
Burnley have Norwich on the weekend after the Everton game, win both of those and Everton are most likely in the bottom three unless they get something against Utd and as bad as they are, I don't think even that lot will drop points against Everton
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,497
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13174 on: Today at 04:28:44 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:16:16 pm
Yeah, I get that anything Hodgson related that isn't a piss take or negative isn't received well, but at that level - he's an absolutely solid manager - IMO. Never gonna do anything pretty, never going to aim to do anything spectacular. But he'll get a team organised, get a shape nailed down, tick all the boxes in terms of training and, with the right players, have a fighting change of making a team a 13th - 16th premier league quality team.

I'm not sure Lampard is bringing any of the that.

Never forget givin' it the big un, though...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,497
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13175 on: Today at 04:32:22 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 04:31:06 pm
Hi my name is Deli Alli and i'm a professional Fortnite game and in my part time i like to play a bit of Football when i can.




"Is Porn hub one word or two?"
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13176 on: Today at 04:33:05 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:28:11 pm
I think if they do beat Burnley then it's probably over as Burnley also will probably lose every game the rest of the way in. Weghorst just isn't good enough to make up for the combined loss of Barnes/Wood, they have nobody that can score. Another example of the Bundesliga tax so far.

I can see Burnley eking out some draws but actual wins, hard to see. So we need Burnley to actually get a win here.

You probably didn't forget about Watford but it's worth noting we only need one of Watford or Burnley to finish ahead of them.

Burnley are garbage (but still 3 points better than Everton over the last 10 games) but Watford haven't looked too bad of late. They've got decent attackers in Sarr, Hernandez and Dennis and they look well organised (certainly compared to Everton) recently too.
Logged

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13177 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 04:32:22 pm
"Is Porn hub one word or two?"
Hahaha. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,098
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13178 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:28:39 pm
Burnley have Norwich on the weekend after the Everton game, win both of those and Everton are most likely in the bottom three unless they get something against Utd and as bad as they are, I don't think even that lot will drop points against Everton

Watford are home to Leeds on Saturday too. IF they can somehow manage a win, that will put them level on pts with the bitters. The shite will have a game in hand on them, but points on the board matter more.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
