Burnley have won 3 games.



No way they can get enough points to stay up . Only chance they have is beating the ev on Wednesday



Two of those wins were in February this year, away to Brighton and home to Spurs. They've lost 4 on the bounce but that was Leicester, Chelsea, a resurgent Brentford and City, but are capable of winning the next 2 v the shite and Norwich and scraping a few draws. I can't see Everton getting anything from their last 10 games.I'm more inclined to think that Watford will be the ones who survive, I can see them picking up 6 or 7 points from their remaining games.