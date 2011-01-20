« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13080 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 04:25:14 pm
As fantastic it would be, theyre not losing to Burnley. Two terrible lots, yes, but Burnley are worse than these.

For me it would be one of the least surprising results of the season. Burnley are shite but they won't give up this early with a very winnable home match on the line. Everton have taken TWO points away from home since AUGUST. I think Burnley win it but still wouldn't bank on Everton going down even so.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13081 on: Today at 04:29:00 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:20:23 pm
Wasn't Holgate holding his calf for most of the game? That might be to much for another game Wednesday, no Kean, No Mina (not that he's any good anyway) or risk him breaking down again, their defence could be a nightmare mid week

Hang on. Isnt complaining about missing your senior centre backs Kopite behaviour?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13082 on: Today at 04:30:49 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:20:28 pm
Comedy gold on the Radio Merseyside phone-in as always...

"Z-Cars means nothing to these players...Z-Cars means NOTHING TO THEM!"

 ;D ;D

"The theme song to a 1960s police procedural broadcast in black and white means nothing to these multi-millionaire footballers"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13083 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:29:00 pm
Hang on. Isnt complaining about missing your senior centre backs Kopite behaviour?

Get on with it, every team gets injuries, that is part of football, it all evens out at the end of the season, etc.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13084 on: Today at 04:33:04 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:20:28 pm
Comedy gold on the Radio Merseyside phone-in as always...

"Z-Cars means nothing to these players...Z-Cars means NOTHING TO THEM!"

 ;D ;D


Sure, it means something to them.

They npt only don't care what the Red Side say, they don't care what the Blue side say either.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13085 on: Today at 04:35:51 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:51:20 pm
Remember quite a few posters gutted that we missed out on him during his purple patch

No much shame in that to be honest given how effective he was for Spurs during that period and modest amount they acquired him for. He apparently grew up red too with Gerrard being his favourite player.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13086 on: Today at 04:40:31 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:20:28 pm
Comedy gold on the Radio Merseyside phone-in as always...

"Z-Cars means nothing to these players...Z-Cars means NOTHING TO THEM!"

 ;D ;D

Now we know why

Johnny Todd took a notion for to roam the ocean wide
When he comes back hell fuck off again
When he sees this Everton side..
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13087 on: Today at 04:51:35 pm
I was pretty confident they'd survive after the Leeds win and was certain after the Newcaslte one sadly. Feels like things need to go more or less perfectly for them to go down. Not impossible though. Really shows how bad the bad sides actually are.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13088 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:40:31 pm
Now we know why

Johnny Todd took a notion for to roam the ocean wide
When he comes back hell fuck off again
When he sees this Everton side..

:D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13089 on: Today at 04:57:43 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:51:35 pm
I was pretty confident they'd survive after the Leeds win and was certain after the Newcaslte one sadly. Feels like things need to go more or less perfectly for them to go down. Not impossible though. Really shows how bad the bad sides actually are.

Timing hasn't favoured Watford it seems, they have Leeds and Brentford up next, two teams that would have offered a good chance of 3 points a month or two ago but now seem to be a much more difficult proposition. I think they'll be going into the last few weeks hoping the Leicester and Palace players are on the beach.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13090 on: Today at 05:08:00 pm
Everton have got some horrendous games coming up - United (as shit as they are), Leicester twice, us, Chelsea and Arsenal - they could easily walk away with zero points from those 6 games.

Palace and Brentford are two of the other 4 games, and are potential banana skins depending which side turns up.

And then they have to play both Burnley and Watford - both away. Staying up could really hang on them getting 3 points at both those away games.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13091 on: Today at 05:14:07 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:28:17 pm
Burnley are at home, Everton are shocking on the road and they have no Keane or Mina. Burnley have a relatively cultured big yard dog up front, and will play for set plays and almost certainly score from one of them.

Fair play to Everton if they go there and win, but I wouldn't be confident about it.

I reckon Burnley only played at 75% yesterday knowing they were going to get beat anyway. Think Dyche will have them well up for this, it's a massive 6 pointer.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13092 on: Today at 05:15:14 pm
Quote from: SpaceDimensionController on Today at 04:25:14 pm
As fantastic it would be, theyre not losing to Burnley. Two terrible lots, yes, but Burnley are worse than these.
Burnley chucked the game against City in preparation for the Everton game. I reckon they will be fresher and much more motivated.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13093 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:51:35 pm
I was pretty confident they'd survive after the Leeds win and was certain after the Newcaslte one sadly. Feels like things need to go more or less perfectly for them to go down. Not impossible though. Really shows how bad the bad sides actually are.

Whenever things are starting to look ominous they pull a result out, or the teams below just keep losing, so they've never actually been in the bottom 3. They could lose to Burnley and United next week and still be out the bottom 3.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13094 on: Today at 05:30:24 pm
Come on Burnley
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13095 on: Today at 05:33:44 pm
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13096 on: Today at 05:40:52 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:08:00 pm
Everton have got some horrendous games coming up - United (as shit as they are), Leicester twice, us, Chelsea and Arsenal - they could easily walk away with zero points from those 6 games.

Palace and Brentford are two of the other 4 games, and are potential banana skins depending which side turns up.

And then they have to play both Burnley and Watford - both away. Staying up could really hang on them getting 3 points at both those away games.

I wouldn't say those are difficult games, those teams have been awful this season.

Arsenal/Chelsea/Liverpool are the ones they'll write off as anything they get is a bonus.

And they did beat Arsenal at home, drew with United away, drew away at Chelsea and should have got a draw with City, so they're capable of that game raising result.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13097 on: Today at 05:44:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:40:52 pm
I wouldn't say those are difficult games, those teams have been awful this season.

Arsenal/Chelsea/Liverpool are the ones they'll write off as anything they get is a bonus.

And they did beat Arsenal at home, drew with United away, drew away at Chelsea and should have got a draw with City, so they're capable of that game raising result.


True about those matches ...BUT...they weren't in a relegation scrap when those were played.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13098 on: Today at 05:45:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:40:52 pm
I wouldn't say those are difficult games, those teams have been awful this season.

Arsenal/Chelsea/Liverpool are the ones they'll write off as anything they get is a bonus.

And they did beat Arsenal at home, drew with United away, drew away at Chelsea and should have got a draw with City, so they're capable of that game raising result.

And Everton haven't been?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13099 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:45:37 pm
And Everton haven't been?

Yeah it's a random argument to make given where Everton are!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13100 on: Today at 05:48:09 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:46:13 pm
Yeah it's a random argument to make given where Everton are!!

Everton are dogshit, just saying I wouldn't class playing United and Leicester at home as part of 'horrendous games coming up'. Both have been really poor.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13101 on: Today at 05:54:43 pm
Mate, you'd saying the same thing if they were to play AC Milan circa 1990 and Brazil circa 1970.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13102 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm
Lets face it, every team in the league would fancy their chances against Everton, so there is every chance they will go down.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13103 on: Today at 05:55:28 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 04:20:28 pm
Comedy gold on the Radio Merseyside phone-in as always...

"Z-Cars means nothing to these players...Z-Cars means NOTHING TO THEM!"

 ;D ;D
To be fair to them, it means absolutely nothing to anyone else either.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13104 on: Today at 05:57:12 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:34:02 pm
Frankie knew what they were like. Players talk when they meet up on international duty, they make friends in the game. The reason they went after Rafa was they wanted someone to clear out the shite and no one else wanted the job. They wanted a name and Rafa was the one person brave enough to go there.
Moshiri and Kenwright shit their kecks when the fans started walking out on them and just as Rafa was getting the rubbish cleared they went and redid the process. If you believe the stories Frank has a sacking with no compo clause in his contract, if he takes them down, but there will be players like Iwobi etc who wont.
The place is a mess

Can't say I really agree that Lampard knew what they were like. You hear stories about all kinds of stuff, and in your head you can thing they're probably exaggerated or embellished. If anything, though, stories about Everton likely don't do the madhouse justice.

Unless you're there as a regular, or happen to share a city with them, you're only going to see snapshots. You would be forgiven for thinking it's like that all the time, because they're so utterly irrelevant you likely don't pay attention to them unless you're actually playing them.

Frank rolled into that madhouse thinking it would be a piece of piss and that he had the fans onside already, just by not being Rafa and gobbing off to Klopp. But that place has defeated better managers than him, and we all know how quickly the feral blue mob can turn on someone.

I agree with your comments about Rafa though, and yes, the place IS a mess. ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13105 on: Today at 05:58:56 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:54:43 pm
Mate, you'd saying the same thing if they were to play AC Milan circa 1990 and Brazil circa 1970.  ;D

I'll give you that but Ragnick had the easiest run of games imaginable when he took over and made hard work of every one of them, including relying on De Gea being MOTM to beat the likes of Norwich and Brentford undeservedly and drawing with Watford and Burnley. They're an appalling team this season.

And about the only fixtures Rodgers has got Leicester up for this season have been the ones against us.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13106 on: Today at 06:01:07 pm
I know Man United lost to Watford, but hey so did Everton. No matter how bad United or Leicester are, Everton are far worse. I agree they're far from Everton's toughest games, but they're far from winnable. If Everton draw either or both they can count themselves lucky.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13107 on: Today at 06:02:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:55:28 pm
To be fair to them, it means absolutely nothing to anyone else either.

I had to Google it before I found out Z Cars is the tune to Johnny Todd. I've never heard Johnny Todd before, all I knew about that name was it was the one Boozer in Kirkby you stayed out of if you're weren't known by the locals
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13108 on: Today at 06:04:52 pm
Its not in Manchester Uniteds interest to beat Everton and potentially see them go down.  If Everton go down then they definitely will not be able to afford to buy shite off United. Theyve already lost Sunderland to the lower leagues, who are they going to flog Fred to for £30 million in a couple of years time if Everton dont step in and do it?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13109 on: Today at 06:05:12 pm
Watching the game today, i'm sure Everton will be ok. They have alot more about them than either Burnley or Watford and they are alot more solid than Leeds (who isn't). If they play like they did today they will beat Burnley IMO, and that should give them enough of a lift to comfortably avoid the drop.

They looked better today than Utd did against Leicester yesterday so i would think they should be beating that lot at home.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13110 on: Today at 06:17:40 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 06:05:12 pm
Watching the game today, i'm sure Everton will be ok. They have alot more about them than either Burnley or Watford and they are alot more solid than Leeds (who isn't). If they play like they did today they will beat Burnley IMO, and that should give them enough of a lift to comfortably avoid the drop.

They looked better today than Utd did against Leicester yesterday so i would think they should be beating that lot at home.

Less of this defeatist talk please. They are going down and that's that!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13111 on: Today at 06:24:48 pm
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 06:17:40 pm
Less of this defeatist talk please. They are going down and that's that!

Sorry mate :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13112 on: Today at 06:26:03 pm
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13113 on: Today at 06:30:23 pm
Home:

Man Utd
Crystal Palace (PP)
Leicester
Chelsea
Brentford

Away:

Watford (PP)
Burnley
LFC
Leicester
Arsenal

Considering their away form this season, they are going down ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13114 on: Today at 06:51:30 pm
It must be a worrying place down there. Still teetering just above relegation.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13115 on: Today at 06:53:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:17:13 pm
Whenever things are starting to look ominous they pull a result out, or the teams below just keep losing, so they've never actually been in the bottom 3. They could lose to Burnley and United next week and still be out the bottom 3.

Yeah, pretty telling they've never been down there despite winning what seemed like about 2 games in about 5 months or whatever it was. It's a shame too because I think they'd properly shit themselves if they were down there.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13116 on: Today at 06:54:29 pm
Remaining games, Everton, Watford and Burnley

Watford
Leeds (H)
Brentfod (H)
Man City (A)
Burnley (H)
Palace (A)
Leicester (H)
Chelsea (A)

Burnley
Everton (H)
Norwich (A)
West Ham (A)
Saints (H)
Wolves (H)
Watford (A)
Villa (H)
Spurs (A)
NUFC (H)

Everton
Burnley (A)
Man U (H)
Leicester (H)
Liverpool (A)
Chelsea (A)
Leicester (A)
Brentford (A)
Arsenal (H)

Both Burnley and Watford probably need 4 points more than Everton (As Watford have an inferior goal difference)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13117 on: Today at 06:59:05 pm
Burnley are the ones they need to worry about. Their fixtures are far easier. Watford are dead and buried.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13118 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:02:34 pm
I had to Google it before I found out Z Cars is the tune to Johnny Todd. I've never heard Johnny Todd before, all I knew about that name was it was the one Boozer in Kirkby you stayed out of if you're weren't known by the locals

It is an old Liverpool skipping song.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #13119 on: Today at 07:05:32 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:00:01 pm
It is an old Liverpool skipping song.

Never heard the girls sing that and I don't remember my Ma, who was from Everton, ever mentioning it.
