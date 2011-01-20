Frankie knew what they were like. Players talk when they meet up on international duty, they make friends in the game. The reason they went after Rafa was they wanted someone to clear out the shite and no one else wanted the job. They wanted a name and Rafa was the one person brave enough to go there.

Moshiri and Kenwright shit their kecks when the fans started walking out on them and just as Rafa was getting the rubbish cleared they went and redid the process. If you believe the stories Frank has a sacking with no compo clause in his contract, if he takes them down, but there will be players like Iwobi etc who wont.

The place is a mess



Can't say I really agree that Lampard knew what they were like. You hear stories about all kinds of stuff, and in your head you can thing they're probably exaggerated or embellished. If anything, though, stories about Everton likely don't do the madhouse justice.Unless you're there as a regular, or happen to share a city with them, you're only going to see snapshots. You would be forgiven for thinking it's like that all the time, because they're so utterly irrelevant you likely don't pay attention to them unless you're actually playing them.Frank rolled into that madhouse thinking it would be a piece of piss and that he had the fans onside already, just by not being Rafa and gobbing off to Klopp. But that place has defeated better managers than him, and we all know how quickly the feral blue mob can turn on someone.I agree with your comments about Rafa though, and yes, the place IS a mess.