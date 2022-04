Everton have got some horrendous games coming up - United (as shit as they are), Leicester twice, us, Chelsea and Arsenal - they could easily walk away with zero points from those 6 games.



Palace and Brentford are two of the other 4 games, and are potential banana skins depending which side turns up.



And then they have to play both Burnley and Watford - both away. Staying up could really hang on them getting 3 points at both those away games.