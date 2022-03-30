https://twitter.com/roadender76/status/1509815859979730946?s=21&t=53jtTBO9ACvri6mdCm-ROQ
All they ever do is moan. Still, if Everton stay on.this trajectory then their dream of watching non league football will soon be a reality.
Ambling through Mold town centre in Wales today I spotted a sports memorabilia shop with a Liverpool shirt in the window signed by Klopp. I was going to go in and look around until I saw who was behind the counter. Only the County Road Cutter himself, Andy Nicholls. I didn't bother going in.
You should've asked him to look at the shirt and then took a photo
Just had my brekkie while heading to the match & the blue chef came over to wax lyrical about how we are doomed after Klopp & to enjoy it. Replied with I am are you? Scowled at me & called me red shite. Feel honoured that at 9am a woman angered him so much.
He had a full size European Cup replica in there too. I suppose that's the closest he'll come. Mrs Spion said I should have gone in just to ask if he sold Stanley knives. I googled later just to make sure it was him and I'm not doing down a decent business owner. Yes, it's him.
Has Klopp being making statements about there being only one real team in the city?
The city is big enough for two clubs; the real one and the other one.
Has Klopp being making statements about there being only one real team in the city?Toffeeweb was in full on fulmination mode last night over something hed said but they were so busy having a hissy fit I couldnt quite make out what they were rambling on about.
https://twitter.com/barry1878/status/1510322913567727625?s=21&t=-hF5xbs-8l8B6fK2MO3i7AThey are all losing interest in football. Some of the replies are so pitiful
https://youtube.com/clip/UgkxmYoAlIlfBK33th1_ZrJ2VNASyFtz-zcD
https://twitter.com/barry1878/status/1510322913567727625?s=21&t=-hF5xbs-8l8B6fK2MO3i7AThey are all losing interest in football. Some of the replies are so pitiful
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]