Just had my brekkie while heading to the match & the blue chef came over to wax lyrical about how we are doomed after Klopp & to enjoy it. Replied with I am are you? Scowled at me & called me red shite. Feel honoured that at 9am a woman angered him so much.



Hahaha. Thatís just a weird boast by him, itís like gloating to someone going to the Caribbean for their holidays because it might be raining when they come home. Thatís life. We canít be the best team forever, so of course we enjoy it now. Itís better than never being any good.