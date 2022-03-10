« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 719627 times)

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12960 on: March 31, 2022, 11:14:47 pm »
Nope he was the modern Florence Nighingale of his time.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12961 on: March 31, 2022, 11:35:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 31, 2022, 10:32:36 pm
Yes. Evertons morals are the football equivalent of those of Noel Godfrey Chavasses double VC for tending the wounded under fire.




????? probably needs explaining that one
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12962 on: March 31, 2022, 11:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 31, 2022, 11:50:13 am
As has already been said, they don't care.

I've heard plenty of them going on about their so-called iconic location alongside the sewage plant, then adding how "Liverpool will be left in the shithole that is L4."

Well, L4 served them well since 1878 but, given the chance, they'll be out of there then slagging it off whilst bragging about their new location instead. I'm yet to hear any of them show any concern whatsoever for the area and businesses they'd be leaving behind.


But by moving down there flushing should be easier
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,498
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12963 on: March 31, 2022, 11:40:46 pm »
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12964 on: March 31, 2022, 11:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 31, 2022, 11:40:46 pm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noel_Godfrey_Chavasse


I know all about him (and his brother), it was just the linking to Everton's morals that baffled me
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12965 on: Yesterday at 12:23:46 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on March 31, 2022, 10:34:04 pm

He got them Top 4 once so it's justified.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,478
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12966 on: Yesterday at 01:58:45 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 31, 2022, 08:05:26 pm

It's like they're waving their dicks at any kind of craft that will sail into the Mersey.

 

Ponpoon boats?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12967 on: Yesterday at 03:24:27 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 31, 2022, 10:32:36 pm
Yes. Evertons morals are the football equivalent of those of Noel Godfrey Chavasses double VC for tending the wounded under fire.

?
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12968 on: Yesterday at 07:06:34 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 31, 2022, 11:19:08 am
In Victorian times a gentleman who committed an unspeakable act against propriety was exiled by his family to a far flung outpost of the Empire or somewhere really unsalubrious like Tangier. He would be paid a regular stipend on condition that he didnt further embarrass his family by returning to Blighty. He was known as a remittance man.


Still goes on today.. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-15/clive-palmer-nephew-cilve-mensink-allowance-arrest-warrants/8949254

cant see Everton ending this well at all, if they go down they will be lost for eons
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12969 on: Yesterday at 08:43:14 am »
Quote from: Fromola on March 31, 2022, 08:59:32 pm
In response to Carragher's article, on GOT:

Talk about straw clutching. They're going back over 25 years till they last played a bit of football at Anfield with Joe Parkinson, Tony Grant and Graham Stuart in midfield. Halcyon days.

What article by Carragher?
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,294
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12970 on: Yesterday at 09:02:02 am »
Quote from: Crimson on March 31, 2022, 10:33:48 am
The booutiques?

Not to mention the booooooozers.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,498
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12971 on: Yesterday at 09:34:26 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 31, 2022, 11:52:06 pm

I know all about him (and his brother), it was just the linking to Everton's morals that baffled me

I think the joke was that their ideas of their actions don't tally up with reality
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12972 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on March 31, 2022, 10:34:04 pm

The "but he is a winner" bit always cracks me up.  It's not needed in the sentence but captures Evertonian insecurities perfectly.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12973 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:34:26 am
I think the joke was that their ideas of their actions don't tally up with reality


Still needs explaining (I think?)


August 1916
During an attack he tended the wounded in the open all day, under heavy fire, frequently in view of the enemy. During the ensuing night he searched for wounded on the ground in front of the enemy's lines for four hours. Next day he took one stretcher-bearer to the advanced trenches, and under heavy shell fire carried an urgent case for 500 yards into safety, being wounded in the side by a shell splinter during the journey. The same night he took up a party of twenty volunteers, rescued three wounded men from a shell hole twenty-five yards from the enemy's trench, buried the bodies of two officers, and collected many identity discs, although fired on by bombs and machine guns. Altogether he saved the lives of some twenty badly wounded men, besides the ordinary cases which passed through his hands. His courage and self-sacrifice, were beyond praise.

August 1917
Though severely wounded early in the action whilst carrying a wounded soldier to the Dressing Station, Capt. Chavasse refused to leave his post, and for two days not only continued to perform his duties, but in addition went out repeatedly under heavy fire to search for and attend to the wounded who were lying out. During these searches, although practically without food during this period, worn with fatigue and faint with his wound, he assisted to carry in a number of badly wounded men, over heavy and difficult ground. By his extraordinary energy and inspiring example, he was instrumental in rescuing many wounded who would have otherwise undoubtedly succumbed under the bad weather conditions. This devoted and gallant officer subsequently died of his wounds.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,915
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12974 on: Yesterday at 12:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on March 31, 2022, 11:52:06 pm

I know all about him (and his brother), it was just the linking to Everton's morals that baffled me

Everton continually take the moral high ground, Noel Chavasse is the moral high ground.

No comparison, just like their continually raising the  Corinthian principal whilst praising the Dogs of War in the same breath.

Hope this explains but I was responding to SoS post skitting their taking the high ground.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:14:32 pm by So... Howard Phillips »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,498
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12975 on: Yesterday at 01:07:25 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:12:51 pm
Everton continually take the moral high ground, Noel Chavasse is the moral high ground.

No comparison, just like their continually raising the  Corinthian principal whilst praising the Dogs of War in the same breath.

Hope this explains but I was responding to SoS post skitting their taking the high ground.

OK, calm down Obi-Wan
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,047
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12976 on: Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:48:23 am

Still needs explaining (I think?)


August 1916
During an attack he tended the wounded in the open all day, under heavy fire, frequently in view of the enemy. During the ensuing night he searched for wounded on the ground in front of the enemy's lines for four hours. Next day he took one stretcher-bearer to the advanced trenches, and under heavy shell fire carried an urgent case for 500 yards into safety, being wounded in the side by a shell splinter during the journey. The same night he took up a party of twenty volunteers, rescued three wounded men from a shell hole twenty-five yards from the enemy's trench, buried the bodies of two officers, and collected many identity discs, although fired on by bombs and machine guns. Altogether he saved the lives of some twenty badly wounded men, besides the ordinary cases which passed through his hands. His courage and self-sacrifice, were beyond praise.

August 1917
Though severely wounded early in the action whilst carrying a wounded soldier to the Dressing Station, Capt. Chavasse refused to leave his post, and for two days not only continued to perform his duties, but in addition went out repeatedly under heavy fire to search for and attend to the wounded who were lying out. During these searches, although practically without food during this period, worn with fatigue and faint with his wound, he assisted to carry in a number of badly wounded men, over heavy and difficult ground. By his extraordinary energy and inspiring example, he was instrumental in rescuing many wounded who would have otherwise undoubtedly succumbed under the bad weather conditions. This devoted and gallant officer subsequently died of his wounds.

I remember playing club cricket using the Liverpool College ground and in the club house has an honours board there. And Chavasse is up there. He represented GB in the 1908 Olympics.  Liverpool Cricket Club also has a memorial to him as he played there as a young man.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12977 on: Yesterday at 03:25:45 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm
I remember playing club cricket using the Liverpool College ground and in the club house has an honours board there. And Chavasse is up there. He represented GB in the 1908 Olympics.  Liverpool Cricket Club also has a memorial to him as he played there as a young man.


His brother played for Saints at RL as well and overslept and missed the start of the match, charging onto the pitch mid game.


I understand the reference now but it needed some explaining. Despite all the good things that EFC do (and they do), they are some way off the high ground that characters like Chavasse inhabited. Their crowd would probably have booed Chavasse for getting injured (ie shot)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,576
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12978 on: Yesterday at 04:00:52 pm »
Frank Lampard also asked about introduction of five subs.
"I agree with the change."

Christ. The banners will be out soon.

Lampard needs to learn the Everton way obviously, I.e. go against anything the red shite say
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12979 on: Yesterday at 04:04:01 pm »
Here's Chevasse's grave in Brandhoek New Military Cemetery - we visited in 2014
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12980 on: Yesterday at 04:04:17 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:00:52 pm
Frank Lampard also asked about introduction of five subs.
"I agree with the change."

Christ. The banners bedsheets will be out soon.

Lampard needs to learn the Everton way obviously, I.e. go against anything the red shite say
;)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,948
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12981 on: Yesterday at 04:04:50 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:00:52 pm
Frank Lampard also asked about introduction of five subs.
"I agree with the change."

Christ. The banners will be out soon.

Lampard needs to learn the Everton way obviously, I.e. go against anything the red shite say

He'll not be saying that when they're desperate for a goal with 2 subs left and he looks at the bench and sees Rondon & Tosun
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12982 on: Yesterday at 06:04:46 pm »
The GoT Loons are up in arms that Trent is back in training.

Nothing about John Stones though and his Lazarus return to fitness.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,030
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12983 on: Yesterday at 07:10:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:04:46 pm
The GoT Loons are up in arms that Trent is back in training.

Nothing about John Stones though and his Lazarus return to fitness.

Surley Trent is shite and not fit to play for Ingerlund, so I thought the loons would be made up at a fake injury?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,915
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12984 on: Yesterday at 07:17:59 pm »
When Moshiri bought into Everton we had a three point advantage on them.

Half a billion wasted by the ace accountant later we have a forty four point advantage.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,948
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12985 on: Yesterday at 07:31:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:17:59 pm
When Moshiri bought into Everton we had a three point advantage on them.

Half a billion wasted by the ace accountant later we have a forty four point advantage.

And what a fucking great job he's doing, just proves you don't need trophies to be a winner but he is a winner

Logged

Offline Cesar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12986 on: Yesterday at 08:10:43 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on March 31, 2022, 10:34:04 pm


This will never get old, I love it. I love the fact it doesn't even need to have the "but he is a winner" at the end of it to make whatever point it is they're trying to make.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,047
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12987 on: Yesterday at 08:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Yesterday at 08:10:43 pm
This will never get old, I love it. I love the fact it doesn't even need to have the "but he is a winner" at the end of it to make whatever point it is they're trying to make.

And the fact that Moyes actually signed it
:lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,028
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12988 on: Yesterday at 08:38:05 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on March 31, 2022, 10:34:04 pm

Almost as good as this Ev song about him.   ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g&amp;t=3s</a>
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,948
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12989 on: Yesterday at 08:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:38:05 pm
Almost as good as this Ev song about him.   ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g&amp;t=3s</a>


Fucking hell :lmao
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,028
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12990 on: Yesterday at 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:40:55 pm
Fucking hell :lmao
It's a killer, isn't it?
First time I heard it, I thought I was going to die laughing.  ;D
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12991 on: Yesterday at 09:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:38:05 pm
Almost as good as this Ev song about him.   ;)
Fuck in fucking hell!!!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,913
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12992 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm »
HAHA thought it was the  Home & Away Theme before it kicks into the Manilow Number
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,028
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12993 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
HAHA thought it was the  Home & Away Theme before it kicks into the Manilow Number
;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,836
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12994 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
HAHA thought it was the  Home & Away Theme before it kicks into the Manilow Number

You know we boo long together.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,070
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12995 on: Yesterday at 11:46:03 pm »
I don't think a piece of 'art' has ever had the effect on me that the 'Taffs Tavern' piece has. Sometimes I can't even bring myself to laugh at it. It feels wrong. I feel like an incredibly rich man laughing at someone with nothing.

Someone actually decided to commission that. Someone actually made it. The loser it celebrates actually signed it. It sums Everton up but perfectly encapsulates what David Moyes is.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,070
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12996 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:38:05 pm
Almost as good as this Ev song about him.   ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g&amp;t=3s</a>

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,668
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12997 on: Today at 12:14:25 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:46:03 pm
I don't think a piece of 'art' has ever had the effect on me that the 'Taffs Tavern' piece has. Sometimes I can't even bring myself to laugh at it. It feels wrong. I feel like an incredibly rich man laughing at someone with nothing.

Someone actually decided to commission that. Someone actually made it. The loser it celebrates actually signed it. It sums Everton up but perfectly encapsulates what David Moyes is.


I agree, it seems cruel to laugh, same with the song. It feels like laughing at someone who has a major problem of some sort, it feels wrong, my emotions are closer to disquietude than laughter. It feels like laughing at Chesterfield fans or the like when they sing 'We're by far the greatest team, the world has ever seen'
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:47 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12998 on: Today at 06:12:20 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:46:03 pm
I don't think a piece of 'art' has ever had the effect on me that the 'Taffs Tavern' piece has. Sometimes I can't even bring myself to laugh at it. It feels wrong. I feel like an incredibly rich man laughing at someone with nothing.

Someone actually decided to commission that. Someone actually made it. The loser it celebrates actually signed it. It sums Everton up but perfectly encapsulates what David Moyes is.

But he is a winner.

Along with Aly Cissokho Fever for the Flava, the Aurelio excuse me what is this shit gif and the FUCKKKKK Everton fan, its easily in my top five for entertainment over my lifetime.  What rounds out the top five, hmmm still might be Robertson rubbing Messi head.


Hes not a winner, and we are not winners, we know that, but he is a winner, and thats what it is all about. That and not even suspending Kurt Zouma for a single match for being a shitlord of a human being.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:16:55 am by mallin9 »
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 