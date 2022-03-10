I don't think a piece of 'art' has ever had the effect on me that the 'Taffs Tavern' piece has. Sometimes I can't even bring myself to laugh at it. It feels wrong. I feel like an incredibly rich man laughing at someone with nothing.
Someone actually decided to commission that. Someone actually made it. The loser it celebrates actually signed it. It sums Everton up but perfectly encapsulates what David Moyes is.
But he is a winner.
Along with Aly Cissokho Fever for the Flava, the Aurelio excuse me what is this shit gif and the FUCKKKKK Everton fan, its easily in my top five for entertainment over my lifetime. What rounds out the top five, hmmm still might be Robertson rubbing Messi head.
Hes not a winner, and we are not winners, we know that, but he is a winner, and thats what it is all about. That and not even suspending Kurt Zouma for a single match for being a shitlord of a human being.