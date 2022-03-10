« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Nope he was the modern Florence Nighingale of his time.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm
Yes. Evertons morals are the football equivalent of those of Noel Godfrey Chavasses double VC for tending the wounded under fire.




????? probably needs explaining that one
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:50:13 am
As has already been said, they don't care.

I've heard plenty of them going on about their so-called iconic location alongside the sewage plant, then adding how "Liverpool will be left in the shithole that is L4."

Well, L4 served them well since 1878 but, given the chance, they'll be out of there then slagging it off whilst bragging about their new location instead. I'm yet to hear any of them show any concern whatsoever for the area and businesses they'd be leaving behind.


But by moving down there flushing should be easier
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:40:46 pm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noel_Godfrey_Chavasse


I know all about him (and his brother), it was just the linking to Everton's morals that baffled me
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm

He got them Top 4 once so it's justified.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:05:26 pm

It's like they're waving their dicks at any kind of craft that will sail into the Mersey.

 

Ponpoon boats?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm
Yes. Evertons morals are the football equivalent of those of Noel Godfrey Chavasses double VC for tending the wounded under fire.

?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:19:08 am
In Victorian times a gentleman who committed an unspeakable act against propriety was exiled by his family to a far flung outpost of the Empire or somewhere really unsalubrious like Tangier. He would be paid a regular stipend on condition that he didnt further embarrass his family by returning to Blighty. He was known as a remittance man.


Still goes on today.. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-15/clive-palmer-nephew-cilve-mensink-allowance-arrest-warrants/8949254

cant see Everton ending this well at all, if they go down they will be lost for eons
