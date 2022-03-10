As has already been said, they don't care.



I've heard plenty of them going on about their so-called iconic location alongside the sewage plant, then adding how "Liverpool will be left in the shithole that is L4."



Well, L4 served them well since 1878 but, given the chance, they'll be out of there then slagging it off whilst bragging about their new location instead. I'm yet to hear any of them show any concern whatsoever for the area and businesses they'd be leaving behind.



But by moving down there flushing should be easier