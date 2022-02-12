Something about the entire situation across the park really stinks. They seem hellbent on driving at full pelt to the point of inevitable destruction. They are completely unsustainable.



I wonder, are they deliberately trying to get as much done on BMD with the limited funds they actually do have, with the sole intent of hoping others step in to help them out when it inevitably goes belly up? I mean no one wants a building site left to rot, do they?



Maybe I'm totally wrong, but making any logical sense out of their kamikaze approach is difficult.



Honestly, they need rescuing from themselves.



The whole BMD project is fishier than the smell from the neighbouring turd farm.They're not a big club. Their global reach, fanbase, commercial attractiveness and income is light years below the likes of us, Man U, Arsenal - and even Chelsea after stripping out the Russian crook's input, Spurs.So what is the justification for going for a hugely expensive stadium, when one like a bigger Reebok or the like would have done the same job for a fraction of the cost? It obviously wouldn't be able to be on the waterfront, but so what?If they have to service a stadium debt of £500m+, then they will lose money hand over fistThe nature of Moshiri's wealth is very opaque. He's a former accountant with experience of trans-national money-shifting. He's made his wealth off the back of being Usmanov's accountant and, later, business partner. Again, very fishy.My view of all this and the motives behind have meandered around a bit. At times, I've thought the prep-work for BMD (remember, Moshiri only committed to funding the getting-the-site-ready-to-be-built-on part of the project) was just to make the Everton package a more attractive sale to someone. Other times I've semi-believed the Everton fan shit that Usmanov is the silent, behind the scenes funder looking to turn Everton into the 'new Chelsea'. Mostly I'm thinking it's some form of money laundering scheme.