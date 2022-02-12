« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 713071 times)

Offline JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12920 on: Today at 10:35:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:08:14 am
What about all the businesses around Goodison that rely on the match day income?
The peoples club dont care about them people.
Offline rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12921 on: Today at 10:43:10 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:35:20 am
The peoples club dont care about them people.

Isn't that true.

I said this on here a week or so ago, they are a huge part of the local community, a few of my cousins made money from the "mind yer car mister" business on match days, the local shops, pubs, anywhere that sells food, are rammed on matchdays, they should have planned to redevelop the Pit and stayed local. Now they will still be staying local, but saddled with a dump of a ground.
Offline clinical

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12922 on: Today at 10:45:19 am »
No seriously how can they say they have over £170m loss due to covid last two years.

 
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12923 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm

So, unless Moshirs continues to recklessly pump in cash (and how long the PL will continue to put up with such an unsustainable model is anyone's guess), they really have no options.

It's like you are some wretched, jobless hobo, dependent on the largesse of your increasingly erratic relative.

In Victorian times a gentleman who committed an unspeakable act against propriety was exiled by his family to a far flung outpost of the Empire or somewhere really unsalubrious like Tangier. He would be paid a regular stipend on condition that he didnt further embarrass his family by returning to Blighty. He was known as a remittance man.

Uncle Usmanov has been forced to cease the remittance payments and gross embarrassment will shortly ensue.
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 11:39:49 am »
So theyre going to move Everton to Tasmania?
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 11:41:27 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:45:19 am
No seriously how can they say they have over £170m loss due to covid last two years.

 
COVID-19 affected their collective judgement, recruitment and administration skills, hence the losses.

They also suffered from every varient of COVID since COVID-95
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 11:48:43 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:37:19 am
Just curious why?
Shouldnt relegation be based on this seasons points table and a points deduction come in (should it come) from next?


The counter is: Shouldn't all clubs have to adhere to the same FFP rules? So one club just surviving relegation because they have substantially broken the rules and way overspent to gain a huge advantage* over those who've operated within the rules



* OK, this is theoretical; for Everton, it seems the more they spend, the shitter they become. But if they'd been forced to balance the books and had to sell, say, Richarlison and T-Rex to plug the financial gap, then potentially they would have fewer points, and be relegated in place of another club.

I think - and, for the sake of both the integrity of the league (no sniggering at the back, please) and my own sadistic streak, hope - that one of the other relegation-threatened clubs take legal action against the PL. And win.

The daft thing is, the PL could have punished them with something soft like a 2-window transfer ban. That would have blocked any legal challenge. They surely cannot be allowed to piss more dirty Usmanov money up the wall on mediocre players when they're making enormous losses.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 11:50:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:08:14 am
What about all the businesses around Goodison that rely on the match day income?
As has already been said, they don't care.

I've heard plenty of them going on about their so-called iconic location alongside the sewage plant, then adding how "Liverpool will be left in the shithole that is L4."

Well, L4 served them well since 1878 but, given the chance, they'll be out of there then slagging it off whilst bragging about their new location instead. I'm yet to hear any of them show any concern whatsoever for the area and businesses they'd be leaving behind.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 12:03:28 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 09:45:40 am
As been said multiple times on this thread if they are going to build it then get on with it. If not, say now as that area of Liverpool needs investment.

I don't want a situation when it drags on for years or they abandon half way through and the council (who are skint) have to fund it.
Something about the entire situation across the park really stinks. They seem hellbent on driving at full pelt to the point of inevitable destruction. They are completely unsustainable.

I wonder, are they deliberately trying to get as much done on BMD with the limited funds they actually do have, with the sole intent of hoping others step in to help them out when it inevitably goes belly up? I mean no one wants a building site left to rot, do they?

Maybe I'm totally wrong, but making any logical sense out of their kamikaze approach is difficult.

Honestly, they need rescuing from themselves.
Offline No666

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12929 on: Today at 12:17:18 pm »
Think there's something in the terms that Peel gets the lease back if they can't raise the funds to finish the building.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12930 on: Today at 12:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:03:28 pm
Something about the entire situation across the park really stinks. They seem hellbent on driving at full pelt to the point of inevitable destruction. They are completely unsustainable.

I wonder, are they deliberately trying to get as much done on BMD with the limited funds they actually do have, with the sole intent of hoping others step in to help them out when it inevitably goes belly up? I mean no one wants a building site left to rot, do they?

Maybe I'm totally wrong, but making any logical sense out of their kamikaze approach is difficult.

Honestly, they need rescuing from themselves.



The whole BMD project is fishier than the smell from the neighbouring turd farm.

They're not a big club. Their global reach, fanbase, commercial attractiveness and income is light years below the likes of us, Man U, Arsenal - and even Chelsea after stripping out the Russian crook's input, Spurs.

So what is the justification for going for a hugely expensive stadium, when one like a bigger Reebok or the like would have done the same job for a fraction of the cost? It obviously wouldn't be able to be on the waterfront, but so what?

If they have to service a stadium debt of £500m+, then they will lose money hand over fist

The nature of Moshiri's wealth is very opaque. He's a former accountant with experience of trans-national money-shifting. He's made his wealth off the back of being Usmanov's accountant and, later, business partner. Again, very fishy.

My view of all this and the motives behind have meandered around a bit. At times, I've thought the prep-work for BMD (remember, Moshiri only committed to funding the getting-the-site-ready-to-be-built-on part of the project) was just to make the Everton package a more attractive sale to someone. Other times I've semi-believed the Everton fan shit that Usmanov is the silent, behind the scenes funder looking to turn Everton into the 'new Chelsea'. Mostly I'm thinking it's some form of money laundering scheme.

Offline Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12931 on: Today at 12:20:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:42:03 am
Seems the latest line is that Everton are too big to fail. The PL have sent them a signal to carry on spending apparently.
The Daily Post has a piece on the importance of BMD to north Liverpool, with the key takeaway that businesses in the Noth Docks are hoping the stadium gets built on time but are finding it increasingly difficult to keep going, and are worried about possible delays.

http://e.liverpoolecho.co.uk/interface/external_view_email.php?RJ~iaz6T/oVb4w=

All the usual corporate jargon and word salad from Baxendale and Chong about the stadium, but the focus is on a guy who bought a derelict pub facing the dock wall and turned it into a hotel. He plans to keep it open for three years with no passing trade, in the hope that when the ground gets finished he will cash in.
Various academic quotes saying how important a catalyst the ground will be for regeneration.

The stadium won't just magically see loads of redevelopment across the north docks and local area though. It might help but it's only going to produce a lot of footfall once a fortnight.

Liverpool is full of stalled evelopments
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12932 on: Today at 01:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:55 pm
The stadium won't just magically see loads of redevelopment across the north docks and local area though. It might help but it's only going to produce a lot of footfall once a fortnight.

Liverpool is full of stalled evelopments

23 home games a season in the Championship remember.
Online afc turkish

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12933 on: Today at 01:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:26:25 pm
23 home games a season in the Championship remember.

Quite a bit of eveloping...

Do Evelopers evelope to Vegas?
Offline JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12934 on: Today at 01:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:26:25 pm
23 home games a season in the Championship remember.
No doubt that will make them better than us as we will only be playing 19 home games in the PL.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12935 on: Today at 02:02:24 pm »
evolopment n
A development that only exists in the ether of cyberspace; one that is never going to get further than the CGI stage


Quite apt, I think.

Offline moondog

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12936 on: Today at 03:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:02:24 pm
evolopment n
A development that only exists in the ether of cyberspace; one that is never going to get further than the CGI stage


Quite apt, I think.



I thought it was an intentional spelling
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12937 on: Today at 03:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:20:43 pm


My view of all this and the motives behind have meandered around a bit. At times, I've thought the prep-work for BMD (remember, Moshiri only committed to funding the getting-the-site-ready-to-be-built-on part of the project) was just to make the Everton package a more attractive sale to someone. Other times I've semi-believed the Everton fan shit that Usmanov is the silent, behind the scenes funder looking to turn Everton into the 'new Chelsea'. Mostly I'm thinking it's some form of money laundering scheme.

Well there has been doubt about where Moshi got his money from to buy his Arsenal shares and recent revelations about Uzzy gifting him multi million pound properties in London are in the same vein.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-41878954
Online 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12938 on: Today at 05:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:55 pm
The stadium won't just magically see loads of redevelopment across the north docks and local area though. It might help but it's only going to produce a lot of footfall once a fortnight.

Liverpool is full of stalled evelopments

Look at that block by the Chung Ku. Been over ten years and more since the steelwork went up and its only now that they are completing it. Lots of shops and pubs and houses around the city  have been converted into Air B&B type short stay self catering places. They cater for stag and hen dos, but a lot of the trade is football related. Everton one week us the next. Some take on workers on local builds but there is a huge small scale (if that isnt a contradiction) industry around the out of town football fans. As an aside I noticed a row of terraced houses adjacent to the Cains Brewery village on Stanhope St.  look like they have been renovated and are now short rent apartments. I was riding the bike down there the other week and a load of football fans were vacating them. Ideal for fans wanting to go out on the town.
