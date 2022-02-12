« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 710628 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,187
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 05:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 01:34:55 pm
While there's a growing number who get it, there's a stubborn few that still think there's a bottomless pit of money and it's only FFP stopping them being able to spend it.

There's also one or two that think that BMD will be some kind of game changer for them. Why? Because it just will apparently.
Even if they never had to repay a penny, there's no evidence whatsoever that a new stadium would change their finances to the point where it would make a significant difference. There's nothing to suggest that Everton in a 50,000 seater stadium would make  significantly more than West Ham or Newcastle have done from theirs (about 25-30m). If it all goes very very well, it may make them an additional £25m. If that has to fund repayments of any sort then the effect will be marginal.

The more I think about their finances, the more it feels like a huge money laundering operation.

Edit: Even worse, there's a couple that are hoping for a billionaire to take them over. Yes really.
I think there's such a lot of denial going on, also a certain amount of bewilderment.

Denial, because I think some know the truth but don't want to acknowledge it because it's too painful. Bewilderment because some simply cannot believe that Moshi has wasted a billion quid to turn a club that was treading water into a club going backwards. They seem to feel that rather than monumental incompetence, there just has to be more behind the scenes making everything ok. Initially the 'get out of jail' card was Uncle Uzzy. Now, who knows who are what it is but, to them, there has to be something or someone.

The reality, it would seem, is that they are a club in dire straits who are being propped up by an incompetent fella in so deep he doesn't seem to know how to get out.

The new stadium? If it ever gets built = hundreds of millions of more debt. Much higher admission prices. Compounding the problem rather than relieving it. Moshiri is a kamikaze pilot hell bent and committed to self annihilation. The BS are in the passenger seat.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 06:04:21 pm »
There is absolutely no way they cant be punished. Even with covid those numbers are absolutely huge and far FAR bigger then any other club.

If Everton arent punished then FFP is finished even more then it already is.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 06:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:35:27 pm
I think there's such a lot of denial going on, also a certain amount of bewilderment.

Denial, because I think some know the truth but don't want to acknowledge it because it's too painful. Bewilderment because some simply cannot believe that Moshi has wasted a billion quid to turn a club that was treading water into a club going backwards. They seem to feel that rather than monumental incompetence, there just has to be more behind the scenes making everything ok. Initially the 'get out of jail' card was Uncle Uzzy. Now, who knows who are what it is but, to them, there has to be something or someone.

The reality, it would seem, is that they are a club in dire straits who are being propped up by an incompetent fella in so deep he doesn't seem to know how to get out.

The new stadium? If it ever gets built = hundreds of millions of more debt. Much higher admission prices. Compounding the problem rather than relieving it. Moshiri is a kamikaze pilot hell bent and committed to self annihilation. The BS are in the passenger seat.
I think this is exactly right. They imagine it's all part of some ibcredibly clever, intricate plot where, at the last moment Moshiri pulls back a curtain to reveal Usmanov standing in front of a brand new stadium.

Meanwhile everyone else is horrified that at each and every decision being made by the clearly floundering owner. Moreover, Moshiri has had his fall back support pulled from under him after war broke out, and is clearly playing for time in the hope that Russia and the West will reach an accord so he can go back, cap in hand to his buddy.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 06:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 06:04:21 pm
There is absolutely no way they cant be punished. Even with covid those numbers are absolutely huge and far FAR bigger then any other club.

If Everton arent punished then FFP is finished even more then it already is.
It's not FFP, that only appplies to clubs in UEFA competition.This is the PL's own sustainability standard, for which enforcement is vague and mostly untested.

As others have said the PL is a brand-first project. They care more about how any action will affect the look of their brand than they do about enforcement for the purposes of rectification or reigning in misconduct. If financial mismangement occurs they'll try and bury it; if it becomes common they'll subsume it into their model (basically move the goalposts).
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,979
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 07:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:22:48 pm
It's not FFP, that only appplies to clubs in UEFA competition.This is the PL's own sustainability standard, for which enforcement is vague and mostly untested.

As others have said the PL is a brand-first project. They care more about how any action will affect the look of their brand than they do about enforcement for the purposes of rectification or reigning in misconduct. If financial mismangement occurs they'll try and bury it; if it becomes common they'll subsume it into their model (basically move the goalposts).

I'd love to know how they think the brand isn't being affected when they have a club in the league that has lost approaching £400 million and is going to continue to piss money down the drain and could even go under.

I think it was SoS said this earlier, the club stinks of a money laundering operation, its so badly run its untrue. Anyone with an ounce of sense knows that BMD is unaffordable, yet they plough on with it. Something stinks and its not the fish in the river or the shitworks next door.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 07:29:16 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,979
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 07:31:11 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:13:05 pm
I'd love to know how they think the brand isn't being affected when they have a club in the league that has lost approaching £400 million and is going to continue to piss money down the drain and could even go under.
Yeah, I agree with you but I guess to the PL the optics of a member club, and a founder member at that, having to be sanctioned and chastised is far more brand-adverse than their continuing to mismanage a sugar daddy's money. At the moment the visual fallout is to be found in obtuse pages of accounts. The visual sign appearing on the league table would be more brand damaging.

That's what I reckon anyway as I can't think of another reason why the PL would hand-wave this away.

Quote
I think it was SoS said this earlier, the club stinks of a money laundering operation, its so badly run its untrue. Anyone with an ounce of sense knows that BMD is unaffordable, yet they plough on with it. Something stinks and its not the fish in the river or the shitworks next door.
They have the air of someone deep in the shit who is refusing to look at it head-on, and is hoping that it will just go away or somehow something will turn up to save him. Micawber-logic.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,969
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm »
What do you reckon Everton is worth now? If he sold, how much of a hit would Moshiri take, and would that be acceptable in order to extract 'clean' money? 
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 07:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:22:48 pm
It's not FFP, that only appplies to clubs in UEFA competition.This is the PL's own sustainability standard, for which enforcement is vague and mostly untested.

As others have said the PL is a brand-first project. They care more about how any action will affect the look of their brand than they do about enforcement for the purposes of rectification or reigning in misconduct. If financial mismangement occurs they'll try and bury it; if it becomes common they'll subsume it into their model (basically move the goalposts).

Their "brand" will be tarnished when whoever gets relegated take them to court.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,242
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12890 on: Yesterday at 08:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:04:33 pm
The PL just don't want the hassle of dealing with Everton fans frothing at the mouth at them and Tory Boy going to war, he was bad enough when they didn't get the decision the other week, getting a swift apology. Already you've got Everton fans going on about the Super League and "what about Liverpool faking Covid tests".

Ultimately the PL is a members club so if a majority of clubs voted for it they could demand sanctions or a proper investigation.

Hmm... maybe a PL club should request a formal investigation of the matter? A recently successful club, run as a profit making business, yet has still retained a solid connection with supporters? And of course, being so widely separated from Everton in terms of success and current league position, it can be seen as a club with absolutely no vested interest in seeing Everton punished - it's just for the sake of the integrity of the game.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,162
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12891 on: Yesterday at 08:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 07:55:44 pm
Their "brand" will be tarnished when whoever gets relegated take them to court.
Sure, it would if that were to happen. Personally I think it is extremely unlikley.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12892 on: Yesterday at 08:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:02:04 pm
Hmm... maybe a PL club should request a formal investigation of the matter? A recently successful club, run as a profit making business, yet has still retained a solid connection with supporters? And of course, being so widely separated from Everton in terms of success and current league position, it can be seen as a club with absolutely no vested interest in seeing Everton punished - it's just for the sake of the integrity of the game.

The vested interest is because another club could do the same and actually become successful...see Newcastle for eg.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12893 on: Yesterday at 08:08:13 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm
What do you reckon Everton is worth now? If he sold, how much of a hit would Moshiri take, and would that be acceptable in order to extract 'clean' money?

Nobody would take the club on now with a stadium to build and pay for and the club losing money hand over fist.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12894 on: Yesterday at 08:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:02:30 pm
Sure, it would if that were to happen. Personally I think it is extremely unlikley.

I honestly think it would. Leeds, for example, arent going to just accept being relegated when you have a club spending 260mil over what they should have. Its a clear as day breach.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12895 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 08:08:43 pm
I honestly think it would. Leeds, for example, arent going to just accept being relegated when you have a club spending 260mil over what they should have. Its a clear as day breach.

It could end up a Derby situation where two clubs have sued them after they stayed up at their expense last season after they broke the rules. I'd guess the PL want to avoid that happening and have allowed them to cook the books. The EFL had charged Derby with breaching FFP.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,979
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12896 on: Yesterday at 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm
What do you reckon Everton is worth now? If he sold, how much of a hit would Moshiri take, and would that be acceptable in order to extract 'clean' money? 

thrippence ha'penny

Burnley were sold for around £170 million, but had £80 million in the bank. They'd maybe sell for  £250 million or so?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,242
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12897 on: Yesterday at 08:14:38 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:53:44 pm
What do you reckon Everton is worth now? If he sold, how much of a hit would Moshiri take, and would that be acceptable in order to extract 'clean' money?

I'd say Everton are worth less than what Moshiri paid for his initial stake. But he's pissed hundreds of millions into the club as equity since then.

He initially bought a 49.9% stake in 2016, but he currently owns 94%. Wikipedia didn't seem to have what he actually paid though.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12898 on: Yesterday at 08:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm
It could end up a Derby situation where two clubs have sued them after they stayed up at their expense last season after they broke the rules. I'd guess the PL want to avoid that happening and have allowed them to cook the books. The EFL had charged Derby with breaching FFP.

That's exactly what will happen. Leeds know if they go down it could be years before they come back up...that's alot of money to just take on the chin. There are so many team in the EPL who have spent within budget and spent within their means...Leeds for eg didnt bring anyone in, in January but Everton? They've splashed it all over the place on utter shite. They took a gample, its failed and in order for these sustainability rules to be worth anything they need to be punished accordingly. Newcastle will be monitoring this very closely i reckon.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,242
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12899 on: Yesterday at 08:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 08:03:23 pm
The vested interest is because another club could do the same and actually become successful...see Newcastle for eg.

I was taking the piss, mate. I was hinting that LFC should demand an investigation because Everton fans would explode if we did - especially if it turned something up. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12900 on: Yesterday at 08:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:17:14 pm
I was taking the piss, mate. I was hinting that LFC should demand an investigation because Everton fans would explode if we did - especially if it turned something up. ;D

Ha fair enough.

When they release their next finance figures we could be looking at 5 years of over 100mil losses in a row...that cant be allowed to happen lmao.
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,086
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12901 on: Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm »
Years of success on and off the pitch and in the media says we shouldn't go anywhere near Everton affairs. Lets just enjoy watching what is happening.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,043
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12902 on: Yesterday at 09:22:50 pm »
https://twitter.com/paul_ellis147/status/1509184474680070160?s=21&t=z2lNAySBNqEqY43dujaqHw

Some of the replies are really in denial that there is a problem, because the stadium will get built
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12903 on: Yesterday at 09:35:22 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:22:50 pm
https://twitter.com/paul_ellis147/status/1509184474680070160?s=21&t=z2lNAySBNqEqY43dujaqHw

Some of the replies are really in denial that there is a problem, because the stadium will get built

These business owners and the like that own Everton dont give a fuck about the club. I just cant see that amount of money being invested whilst they continue to lose 100m a year. Lets not forget they rejected an outrageous deal for Richarlison whilst losing silly money per season, they should have the book thrown at them.

If they had sellable assets then that could be a way out but they dont. Richarlison is what a 40mil player at best and DCL less. The rest are worthless.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12904 on: Yesterday at 09:57:48 pm »
Given that they constantly field Pickford, Kenney, Holgate and Godfrey, i doubt the Ev could even be legally sold as a professional football team. A circus act or a mma exhibition maybe.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,633
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12905 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March 29, 2022, 05:37:14 pm
"An owner of another premier league club told me he asks 'what would Everton do in this situation' "

Can't wait to hear how it's all actually fine for the Blues. They are in trouble if they go down. Real trouble

Bill K everybody!  So so funny. Yea theyre all looking for notes on how to replicate the Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun success stories.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:31 pm by mallin9 »
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12906 on: Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm »
I mean, the scenarios for Everton are pretty bad:

1. Relegation. Broadcasting made up 76% of their revenue last season. When you adjust for tickets sales and carryover, it will be more or less the same next year, if they stay up. But if they go down they will lose about £100-15m in TV income. Even the hefty parachute payments (approx £42m) won't come close to making up that shortfall. Wages are about 95% to 115% of turnover, so they would have to slash and burn the squad. That is probably written in to contracts, but their most saleable assets will be devalued and only offer a means to avoiding administration. They can forget transfers, and likely the new stadium (which means the £100m foundation work will be lost).

2. They stay up. They can continue to operate in the same way, if the PL has it's way, but that seems unlikely. Moshiri previously used share issues and fake sponsorship to keep Everton afloat (this is the third year ina  row they have made these losses). This is the first year where, instead of rattling up more cash Moshiri instead has presented ap[paling figures and pointed to his past record, rather than actually doing something concrete. Which suggests the war and the ending of his formal relationship with Usmanov may have impacted his investment in the club. Presuming the money pot has run dry they will need to sell, not buy, to reduce their labour costs, which means an even more rubbish squad with the same rubbish manager.

3. They stay up and fin money for a stadium build. Borrowing £500m won't come cheap, especially since no financial instituion will want to touch a basket case. If they couldn't get borrowing before (with a shadowy Usmanov potentially in the background) it seems pretty hopeless now. If they do somehow manage, the repayments will be prohibitive, the stadium will be 3 years away and won't show a profit... well, ever, I would argue, but if they do somehow find a way to make profit, it will need to overcome approx £20m repayments per annum, and the lease on the land. 

So, unless Moshirs continues to recklessly pump in cash (and how long the PL will continue to put up with such an unsustainable model is anyone's guess), they really have no options.

It's like you are some wretched, jobless hobo, dependent on the largesse of your increasingly erratic relative.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,657
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12907 on: Yesterday at 11:44:17 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 06:07:57 pm
I think this is exactly right. They imagine it's all part of some ibcredibly clever, intricate plot where, at the last moment Moshiri pulls back a curtain to reveal Usmanov standing in front of a brand new stadium.

Meanwhile everyone else is horrified that at each and every decision being made by the clearly floundering owner. Moreover, Moshiri has had his fall back support pulled from under him after war broke out, and is clearly playing for time in the hope that Russia and the West will reach an accord so he can go back, cap in hand to his buddy.


Whilst everyone is looking at peace talks as a way of ending senseless killing I suspect there are a number of Everton fans who believe such peace talks may be the only way they save their club and restore the path to glory they thought they had started on 6 years ago.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:26 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,657
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12908 on: Today at 12:15:55 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm
Yeah, I agree with you but I guess to the PL the optics of a member club, and a founder member at that, having to be sanctioned and chastised is far more brand-adverse than their continuing to mismanage a sugar daddy's money. At the moment the visual fallout is to be found in obtuse pages of accounts. The visual sign appearing on the league table would be more brand damaging.

That's what I reckon anyway as I can't think of another reason why the PL would hand-wave this away.
They have the air of someone deep in the shit who is refusing to look at it head-on, and is hoping that it will just go away or somehow something will turn up to save him. Micawber-logic.


Mr Micawber quotes


"Young friend, I counsel you: annual income, 20 pounds. Annual expenditure, 19 pounds. Result? Happiness. Annual income, 20 pounds. Annual expenditure, 21 pounds. Result? Misery"

"My motto has always been "nil desperandum": in short, never despair"

"I am confidently expecting something to turn up"



They have now turned into reckless gamblers, staking everything on the hope that building a ground will make a blind bit of difference to their on field performance when all it actually means is that they will have to sell and cannot afford to replace. I hope, for their sake, their kids are good (and willing to stay and play for nothing like Wayne, Frannie and Ross, oops)

« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:13 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12909 on: Today at 07:14:27 am »
Ive always wondered if Moshiri isnt just a front for Usmanov and isnt independently of sufficient wealth to spend/waste money as they have being doing.
Now Usmanov is out of the equation will Moshiri be able to even sustain a club and build a stadium.
It wouldnt surprise me to see Moshiri do a runner and leave dear old Bill to sort out the mess.
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,455
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12910 on: Today at 07:37:19 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 11:06:40 am
If they escape punishment and relegation, the Premier League should expect a legal challenge from the relegated teams.

Just curious why?
Shouldnt relegation be based on this seasons points table and a points deduction come in (should it come) from next?
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,043
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12911 on: Today at 07:42:03 am »
Seems the latest line is that Everton are too big to fail. The PL have sent them a signal to carry on spending apparently.
The Daily Post has a piece on the importance of BMD to north Liverpool, with the key takeaway that businesses in the Noth Docks are hoping the stadium gets built on time but are finding it increasingly difficult to keep going, and are worried about possible delays.

http://e.liverpoolecho.co.uk/interface/external_view_email.php?RJ~iaz6T/oVb4w=

All the usual corporate jargon and word salad from Baxendale and Chong about the stadium, but the focus is on a guy who bought a derelict pub facing the dock wall and turned it into a hotel. He plans to keep it open for three years with no passing trade, in the hope that when the ground gets finished he will cash in.
Various academic quotes saying how important a catalyst the ground will be for regeneration.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,581
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 08:22:57 am »
Can't wait till their derby is against Tramere rovers, as for their new stadia who owns the park now you blue darlings?,
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,969
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12913 on: Today at 08:25:17 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:37:19 am
Just curious why?
Shouldnt relegation be based on this seasons points table and a points deduction come in (should it come) from next?
You may be much more aware of the small print ramifications than I am. I assumed points deducted would be for the (third) season in which you'd been showing an unsustainable loss, rather than later on. Let's hope they get relegated without any help from the PL, in that case.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 