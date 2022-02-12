I mean, the scenarios for Everton are pretty bad:



1. Relegation. Broadcasting made up 76% of their revenue last season. When you adjust for tickets sales and carryover, it will be more or less the same next year, if they stay up. But if they go down they will lose about £100-15m in TV income. Even the hefty parachute payments (approx £42m) won't come close to making up that shortfall. Wages are about 95% to 115% of turnover, so they would have to slash and burn the squad. That is probably written in to contracts, but their most saleable assets will be devalued and only offer a means to avoiding administration. They can forget transfers, and likely the new stadium (which means the £100m foundation work will be lost).



2. They stay up. They can continue to operate in the same way, if the PL has it's way, but that seems unlikely. Moshiri previously used share issues and fake sponsorship to keep Everton afloat (this is the third year ina row they have made these losses). This is the first year where, instead of rattling up more cash Moshiri instead has presented ap[paling figures and pointed to his past record, rather than actually doing something concrete. Which suggests the war and the ending of his formal relationship with Usmanov may have impacted his investment in the club. Presuming the money pot has run dry they will need to sell, not buy, to reduce their labour costs, which means an even more rubbish squad with the same rubbish manager.



3. They stay up and fin money for a stadium build. Borrowing £500m won't come cheap, especially since no financial instituion will want to touch a basket case. If they couldn't get borrowing before (with a shadowy Usmanov potentially in the background) it seems pretty hopeless now. If they do somehow manage, the repayments will be prohibitive, the stadium will be 3 years away and won't show a profit... well, ever, I would argue, but if they do somehow find a way to make profit, it will need to overcome approx £20m repayments per annum, and the lease on the land.



So, unless Moshirs continues to recklessly pump in cash (and how long the PL will continue to put up with such an unsustainable model is anyone's guess), they really have no options.



It's like you are some wretched, jobless hobo, dependent on the largesse of your increasingly erratic relative.