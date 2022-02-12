« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 708483 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,186
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12880 on: Today at 05:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:34:55 pm
While there's a growing number who get it, there's a stubborn few that still think there's a bottomless pit of money and it's only FFP stopping them being able to spend it.

There's also one or two that think that BMD will be some kind of game changer for them. Why? Because it just will apparently.
Even if they never had to repay a penny, there's no evidence whatsoever that a new stadium would change their finances to the point where it would make a significant difference. There's nothing to suggest that Everton in a 50,000 seater stadium would make  significantly more than West Ham or Newcastle have done from theirs (about 25-30m). If it all goes very very well, it may make them an additional £25m. If that has to fund repayments of any sort then the effect will be marginal.

The more I think about their finances, the more it feels like a huge money laundering operation.

Edit: Even worse, there's a couple that are hoping for a billionaire to take them over. Yes really.
I think there's such a lot of denial going on, also a certain amount of bewilderment.

Denial, because I think some know the truth but don't want to acknowledge it because it's too painful. Bewilderment because some simply cannot believe that Moshi has wasted a billion quid to turn a club that was treading water into a club going backwards. They seem to feel that rather than monumental incompetence, there just has to be more behind the scenes making everything ok. Initially the 'get out of jail' card was Uncle Uzzy. Now, who knows who are what it is but, to them, there has to be something or someone.

The reality, it would seem, is that they are a club in dire straits who are being propped up by an incompetent fella in so deep he doesn't seem to know how to get out.

The new stadium? If it ever gets built = hundreds of millions of more debt. Much higher admission prices. Compounding the problem rather than relieving it. Moshiri is a kamikaze pilot hell bent and committed to self annihilation. The BS are in the passenger seat.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12881 on: Today at 06:04:21 pm »
There is absolutely no way they cant be punished. Even with covid those numbers are absolutely huge and far FAR bigger then any other club.

If Everton arent punished then FFP is finished even more then it already is.
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,125
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12882 on: Today at 06:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:35:27 pm
I think there's such a lot of denial going on, also a certain amount of bewilderment.

Denial, because I think some know the truth but don't want to acknowledge it because it's too painful. Bewilderment because some simply cannot believe that Moshi has wasted a billion quid to turn a club that was treading water into a club going backwards. They seem to feel that rather than monumental incompetence, there just has to be more behind the scenes making everything ok. Initially the 'get out of jail' card was Uncle Uzzy. Now, who knows who are what it is but, to them, there has to be something or someone.

The reality, it would seem, is that they are a club in dire straits who are being propped up by an incompetent fella in so deep he doesn't seem to know how to get out.

The new stadium? If it ever gets built = hundreds of millions of more debt. Much higher admission prices. Compounding the problem rather than relieving it. Moshiri is a kamikaze pilot hell bent and committed to self annihilation. The BS are in the passenger seat.
I think this is exactly right. They imagine it's all part of some ibcredibly clever, intricate plot where, at the last moment Moshiri pulls back a curtain to reveal Usmanov standing in front of a brand new stadium.

Meanwhile everyone else is horrified that at each and every decision being made by the clearly floundering owner. Moreover, Moshiri has had his fall back support pulled from under him after war broke out, and is clearly playing for time in the hope that Russia and the West will reach an accord so he can go back, cap in hand to his buddy.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12883 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 06:04:21 pm
There is absolutely no way they cant be punished. Even with covid those numbers are absolutely huge and far FAR bigger then any other club.

If Everton arent punished then FFP is finished even more then it already is.
It's not FFP, that only appplies to clubs in UEFA competition.This is the PL's own sustainability standard, for which enforcement is vague and mostly untested.

As others have said the PL is a brand-first project. They care more about how any action will affect the look of their brand than they do about enforcement for the purposes of rectification or reigning in misconduct. If financial mismangement occurs they'll try and bury it; if it becomes common they'll subsume it into their model (basically move the goalposts).
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,976
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12884 on: Today at 07:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:22:48 pm
It's not FFP, that only appplies to clubs in UEFA competition.This is the PL's own sustainability standard, for which enforcement is vague and mostly untested.

As others have said the PL is a brand-first project. They care more about how any action will affect the look of their brand than they do about enforcement for the purposes of rectification or reigning in misconduct. If financial mismangement occurs they'll try and bury it; if it becomes common they'll subsume it into their model (basically move the goalposts).

I'd love to know how they think the brand isn't being affected when they have a club in the league that has lost approaching £400 million and is going to continue to piss money down the drain and could even go under.

I think it was SoS said this earlier, the club stinks of a money laundering operation, its so badly run its untrue. Anyone with an ounce of sense knows that BMD is unaffordable, yet they plough on with it. Something stinks and its not the fish in the river or the shitworks next door.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,935
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12885 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm »
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,976
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12886 on: Today at 07:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12887 on: Today at 07:39:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:13:05 pm
I'd love to know how they think the brand isn't being affected when they have a club in the league that has lost approaching £400 million and is going to continue to piss money down the drain and could even go under.
Yeah, I agree with you but I guess to the PL the optics of a member club, and a founder member at that, having to be sanctioned and chastised is far more brand-adverse than their continuing to mismanage a sugar daddy's money. At the moment the visual fallout is to be found in obtuse pages of accounts. The visual sign appearing on the league table would be more brand damaging.

That's what I reckon anyway as I can't think of another reason why the PL would hand-wave this away.

Quote
I think it was SoS said this earlier, the club stinks of a money laundering operation, its so badly run its untrue. Anyone with an ounce of sense knows that BMD is unaffordable, yet they plough on with it. Something stinks and its not the fish in the river or the shitworks next door.
They have the air of someone deep in the shit who is refusing to look at it head-on, and is hoping that it will just go away or somehow something will turn up to save him. Micawber-logic.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,967
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12888 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
What do you reckon Everton is worth now? If he sold, how much of a hit would Moshiri take, and would that be acceptable in order to extract 'clean' money? 
Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12889 on: Today at 07:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:22:48 pm
It's not FFP, that only appplies to clubs in UEFA competition.This is the PL's own sustainability standard, for which enforcement is vague and mostly untested.

As others have said the PL is a brand-first project. They care more about how any action will affect the look of their brand than they do about enforcement for the purposes of rectification or reigning in misconduct. If financial mismangement occurs they'll try and bury it; if it becomes common they'll subsume it into their model (basically move the goalposts).

Their "brand" will be tarnished when whoever gets relegated take them to court.
Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,240
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12890 on: Today at 08:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:04:33 pm
The PL just don't want the hassle of dealing with Everton fans frothing at the mouth at them and Tory Boy going to war, he was bad enough when they didn't get the decision the other week, getting a swift apology. Already you've got Everton fans going on about the Super League and "what about Liverpool faking Covid tests".

Ultimately the PL is a members club so if a majority of clubs voted for it they could demand sanctions or a proper investigation.

Hmm... maybe a PL club should request a formal investigation of the matter? A recently successful club, run as a profit making business, yet has still retained a solid connection with supporters? And of course, being so widely separated from Everton in terms of success and current league position, it can be seen as a club with absolutely no vested interest in seeing Everton punished - it's just for the sake of the integrity of the game.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12891 on: Today at 08:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 07:55:44 pm
Their "brand" will be tarnished when whoever gets relegated take them to court.
Sure, it would if that were to happen. Personally I think it is extremely unlikley.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12892 on: Today at 08:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:02:04 pm
Hmm... maybe a PL club should request a formal investigation of the matter? A recently successful club, run as a profit making business, yet has still retained a solid connection with supporters? And of course, being so widely separated from Everton in terms of success and current league position, it can be seen as a club with absolutely no vested interest in seeing Everton punished - it's just for the sake of the integrity of the game.

The vested interest is because another club could do the same and actually become successful...see Newcastle for eg.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,550
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12893 on: Today at 08:08:13 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:53:44 pm
What do you reckon Everton is worth now? If he sold, how much of a hit would Moshiri take, and would that be acceptable in order to extract 'clean' money?

Nobody would take the club on now with a stadium to build and pay for and the club losing money hand over fist.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12894 on: Today at 08:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:02:30 pm
Sure, it would if that were to happen. Personally I think it is extremely unlikley.

I honestly think it would. Leeds, for example, arent going to just accept being relegated when you have a club spending 260mil over what they should have. Its a clear as day breach.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,550
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12895 on: Today at 08:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:08:43 pm
I honestly think it would. Leeds, for example, arent going to just accept being relegated when you have a club spending 260mil over what they should have. Its a clear as day breach.

It could end up a Derby situation where two clubs have sued them after they stayed up at their expense last season after they broke the rules. I'd guess the PL want to avoid that happening and have allowed them to cook the books. The EFL had charged Derby with breaching FFP.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,976
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12896 on: Today at 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:53:44 pm
What do you reckon Everton is worth now? If he sold, how much of a hit would Moshiri take, and would that be acceptable in order to extract 'clean' money? 

thrippence ha'penny

Burnley were sold for around £170 million, but had £80 million in the bank. They'd maybe sell for  £250 million or so?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,240
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12897 on: Today at 08:14:38 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:53:44 pm
What do you reckon Everton is worth now? If he sold, how much of a hit would Moshiri take, and would that be acceptable in order to extract 'clean' money?

I'd say Everton are worth less than what Moshiri paid for his initial stake. But he's pissed hundreds of millions into the club as equity since then.

He initially bought a 49.9% stake in 2016, but he currently owns 94%. Wikipedia didn't seem to have what he actually paid though.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
