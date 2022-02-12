While there's a growing number who get it, there's a stubborn few that still think there's a bottomless pit of money and it's only FFP stopping them being able to spend it.



There's also one or two that think that BMD will be some kind of game changer for them. Why? Because it just will apparently.

Even if they never had to repay a penny, there's no evidence whatsoever that a new stadium would change their finances to the point where it would make a significant difference. There's nothing to suggest that Everton in a 50,000 seater stadium would make significantly more than West Ham or Newcastle have done from theirs (about 25-30m). If it all goes very very well, it may make them an additional £25m. If that has to fund repayments of any sort then the effect will be marginal.



The more I think about their finances, the more it feels like a huge money laundering operation.



Edit: Even worse, there's a couple that are hoping for a billionaire to take them over. Yes really.



I think there's such a lot of denial going on, also a certain amount of bewilderment.Denial, because I think some know the truth but don't want to acknowledge it because it's too painful. Bewilderment because some simply cannot believe that Moshi has wasted a billion quid to turn a club that was treading water into a club going backwards. They seem to feel that rather than monumental incompetence, there just has to be more behind the scenes making everything ok. Initially the 'get out of jail' card was Uncle Uzzy. Now, who knows who are what it is but, to them, there has to be something or someone.The reality, it would seem, is that they are a club in dire straits who are being propped up by an incompetent fella in so deep he doesn't seem to know how to get out.The new stadium? If it ever gets built = hundreds of millions of more debt. Much higher admission prices. Compounding the problem rather than relieving it. Moshiri is a kamikaze pilot hell bent and committed to self annihilation. The BS are in the passenger seat.