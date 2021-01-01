« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 703491 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,043
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12800 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:15:47 pm
So, £170m of covid costs but turnover is hardly affected?

Thats.very very dodgy

Well, they are lying to themselves. They might have cooked the books in coordination with the PL so they are not punished, but ultimately they are still firmly on the course to bankruptcy ...
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,342
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12801 on: Yesterday at 09:19:49 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:16:33 pm
They are claiming that transfer dealings were deflated by Covid.
I mean .. thats a sensational claim! And nonsense, because incoming transfers would be affected the same way!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline hansen6

  • RAWK Scientific Officer, 1687-1905
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,211
  • Must post more
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12802 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:10:49 pm
They will also have had to pay Rafa off this season, their spend on managers over the last 5 years must be huge
Maybe they got Lampard at a good price, you have to look at net spend
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12803 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 06:41:52 pm
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1508839550528933888


That Twitter thread is like stepping into an alternative reality.

Apparently...

- Everton have tons of money sloshing around but FFP - brought in to protect the top-6 (they can't bring themselves to say 'big 6'  ;D) - stops them from doing so.

- £120m is 'chicken feed' to Moshiri

- The loss of the USM sponsorship money won't impact them at all

- BMD is 'in the process of being built' so that somehow proves the funding for it is already in place

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12804 on: Yesterday at 10:11:14 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LJ8cwkMn0DQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LJ8cwkMn0DQ</a>
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12805 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:16:33 pm
They are claiming that transfer dealings were deflated by Covid.

Thats the same for everyone yet not everyone has posted those outrageous losses.

They should be investigated for breaking FFP for sure otherwise...what's the point?

372mil loss in three years is outrageous and if it goes unpunished defeats the whole fucking point of FFP to begin with.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,596
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12806 on: Yesterday at 10:33:01 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:16:33 pm
They are claiming that transfer dealings were deflated by Covid.

They were also all over their forums in the early days of covid while football was still going and we were 20 pts clear suggesting everyone go out and spread it everywhere 
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12807 on: Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm »
This lot are going to get away without being punished, aren't they?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,043
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12808 on: Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm
This lot are going to get away without being punished, aren't they?

They are Everton. What bigger punishment than that you can imagine?
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12809 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
They are Everton. What bigger punishment than that you can imagine?

Points deduction. Other clubs have had to suffer it. Why should they get away with it?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12810 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:08:59 pm
This lot are going to get away without being punished, aren't they?

No doubt, the PL will let them get away with their cheating and corruption. It's guaranteed.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12811 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm
No doubt, the PL will let them get away with their cheating and corruption. It's guaranteed.

Lets just hope they go down.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12812 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm »
Accounts day is like the Esk's Champions League final
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,626
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12813 on: Yesterday at 11:52:11 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm
Lets just hope they go down.

Well if that failed Manager Howe and the over priced, shit players from Newcastle done their job, Everton would be languishing
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,043
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12814 on: Today at 12:11:45 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm
Points deduction. Other clubs have had to suffer it. Why should they get away with it?

Points deduction is not a bigger punisment than being Everton. They think that they are better than us, yet they are fighting relegation at the same time when we are fighting for the quadruple. Their slow agony is amazing ...
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12815 on: Today at 12:20:13 am »
They should face the rules in the way everyone else has to and should, can't help feeling though that it feels like taking someone on the down and removing their clothes. Name me one thing that has gone right for that club since Moshiri took over.


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,175
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12816 on: Today at 12:24:27 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:15:22 pm
They must be shit scared of losing their fans by charging higher rates.  Was only yesterday my postie told me their ticket prices were that cheap. Said he has 2 season tickets for £900. No one would go if they charged any more lol. Why the fuck would they ;D
They only fill the pit because prices are cheap as chips. They've been virtually giving tickets away for years.

A neighbour was recently bragging about how many season ticket holders they have compared to us. It was lost on him that they need as much money upfront as possible. Liverpool don't. They have a limited fanbase which they need to be committed for the season. Liverpool don't. They need to shift as many season tickets as possible. Liverpool don't. If some fans get pissed off mid season and bin it off, it's fine because they've already paid upfront so won't be missed. Liverpool have tens of thousands of fans waiting to snap up tickets. Everton don't. Everton have to charge relative peanuts in order to lure people in. Liverpool don't.

I know a woman who has got a season ticket in their Main Stand. She's not from Merseyside, isn't an Everton fan either, but lives and works here and wanted to watch live football. I asked her why she watches them? She simply said because you can't get regular tickets to see Liverpool. It's easy to get them for Everton.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Up
« previous next »
 