They must be shit scared of losing their fans by charging higher rates. Was only yesterday my postie told me their ticket prices were that cheap. Said he has 2 season tickets for £900. No one would go if they charged any more lol. Why the fuck would they



They only fill the pit because prices are cheap as chips. They've been virtually giving tickets away for years.A neighbour was recently bragging about how many season ticket holders they have compared to us. It was lost on him that they need as much money upfront as possible. Liverpool don't. They have a limited fanbase which they need to be committed for the season. Liverpool don't. They need to shift as many season tickets as possible. Liverpool don't. If some fans get pissed off mid season and bin it off, it's fine because they've already paid upfront so won't be missed. Liverpool have tens of thousands of fans waiting to snap up tickets. Everton don't. Everton have to charge relative peanuts in order to lure people in. Liverpool don't.I know a woman who has got a season ticket in their Main Stand. She's not from Merseyside, isn't an Everton fan either, but lives and works here and wanted to watch live football. I asked her why she watches them? She simply said because you can't get regular tickets to see Liverpool. It's easy to get them for Everton.