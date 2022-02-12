« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 700501 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,539
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12760 on: Today at 06:33:43 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 06:11:48 pm
The bottom clubs will be looking through those books with a fine tooth comb for any dodgy stuff. Clubs will know what you can and can't out down to Covid and I imagine quick to point it out if they though Everton could get a points deduction.

If the PL just wave it through when their Covid losses are in reality miniscule then they're a bigger joke than UEFA and that's the end of FFP in the PL.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,174
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12761 on: Today at 06:37:55 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:49:38 pm
Friendly Media hacks already suggesting they havent broke the Premier league sustainability FFP rules because of Covid. Can someone work out the expected match day revenues because that is the bulk of what they lost out on.
Transfer market depressed is bollocks. They must be trying to write down the inflated salary structure. What have they got to sell.
So, Everton are the real victims of the pandemic.  ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,038
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12762 on: Today at 06:41:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:33:43 pm
If the PL just wave it through when their Covid losses are in reality miniscule then they're a bigger joke than UEFA and that's the end of FFP in the PL.

Well theyve made over £300m loss in the past three years. Yet they have only £50m debt. They have been working hand to mouth for years hocking future tv payments to fund their operations. Moshiri has basically covered those losses by lending them money and calling it equity. The value of the club must now be over inflated.

Ive noticed a lot of annoyance over the fact that Moshiri has released the details to the media well in advance of sending them to the minority shareholders. Smacks of a publicity first strike to get his version out there before scrutiny.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12763 on: Today at 06:41:52 pm »
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12764 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm »
How come a club so dishonest and call themselves people's club  :wanker due to covid my arse
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,038
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12765 on: Today at 06:53:12 pm »
https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1508857772145885184?s=21&t=Uv0YBvJE9mXEDX6SczR9PQ

Guardian saying they are not going to be sanctioned. Apparently the PL have been monitoring the books since November and say its all good.
Moshiri plugging in  £100 million to this accounts and a similar amount after those accounts.
Sounds to me like the money he has spent on BMD is being offset.
All sorts of BMD news thrown to the fans along with the upbeat media statement.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12766 on: Today at 06:54:32 pm »
Does Usmanov's £30m to maybe sponsor the stadium that might never get built count towards the rules? Absolute joke if so
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12767 on: Today at 06:56:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:53:30 pm
At £40 a ticket, its almost £30 million in gate receipts, so what £42-43 million total?

Nowhere near Rob, they had gate receipts of £16.3m in 2018 and £14.2m in 2019

Like Fromola says their season tickets are dirt cheap, adults start at £465, 65+ are £330, 22-24 £410, 18-21 £330, 11-17 £180, 10 or under £125 & over 90's free, every ticket except adult can be anywhere in the ground so they're potentially losing money on the best seats (the ones behind the pillars ;D )

They've currently got 31.5k st holders and with 3k away allocation leaves about 5k tickets for general sale
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,539
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12768 on: Today at 06:57:06 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:54:32 pm
Does Usmanov's £30m to maybe sponsor the stadium that might never get built count towards the rules? Absolute joke if so

Even if it didn't they'd just add the 30 million to the Covid losses, no questions asked.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12769 on: Today at 06:58:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:53:12 pm
https://twitter.com/guardian_sport/status/1508857772145885184?s=21&t=Uv0YBvJE9mXEDX6SczR9PQ

Guardian saying they are not going to be sanctioned. Apparently the PL have been monitoring the books since November and say its all good.
Moshiri plugging in  £100 million to this accounts and a similar amount after those accounts.
Sounds to me like the money he has spent on BMD is being offset.
All sorts of BMD news thrown to the fans along with the upbeat media statement.

So, either Everton go bust, or Moshiri goes bust  :lmao
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,539
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12770 on: Today at 06:58:37 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:56:57 pm
Nowhere near Rob, they had gate receipts of £16.3m in 2018 and £14.2m in 2019

Like Fromola says their season tickets are dirt cheap, adults start at £465, 65+ are £330, 22-24 £410, 18-21 £330, 11-17 £180, 10 or under £125 & over 90's free, every ticket except adult can be anywhere in the ground so they're potentially losing money on the best seats (the ones behind the pillars ;D )

They've currently got 31.5k st holders and with 3k away allocation leaves about 5k tickets for general sale

Their annual matchday revenue might reach 20 million in a good year (i.e. cup runs and European football). Otherwise it's a bit below.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,142
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12771 on: Today at 07:03:04 pm »
Just can't see what Moshila gets out of this relationship. Is it just pride? Am unwillingness to admit he picked a dud? Or does he have skeletons in the closet that are liable to come out and is protecting himself by allying himself inextricably with a well known UK institution.

He seems to be getting in deeper and deeper, inexplicably
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,146
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12772 on: Today at 07:03:15 pm »
Working with the PL suggests all parties know they are in deep shit and it surely signals the idea that they won't have any transfer funds next summer either. I'm sure it is infuriating to other clubs that they haven't received any penalties either.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,932
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12773 on: Today at 07:08:06 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:56:57 pm
Nowhere near Rob, they had gate receipts of £16.3m in 2018 and £14.2m in 2019

Like Fromola says their season tickets are dirt cheap, adults start at £465, 65+ are £330, 22-24 £410, 18-21 £330, 11-17 £180, 10 or under £125 & over 90's free, every ticket except adult can be anywhere in the ground so they're potentially losing money on the best seats (the ones behind the pillars ;D )

They've currently got 31.5k st holders and with 3k away allocation leaves about 5k tickets for general sale

Didn't realise they were that cheap. That club lives in a fucking parallel universe, how the fuck do they think they can go from charging £20 a game to £50 a game when they move to BMD? No fucking way are their losses down to covid, going off those figures they only lost £15/20 odd million on gate receipts then in 20/21, they got £130,472,690 in payments from the PL in the 20/21 season.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2222377

Fucking corrupt club.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,276
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 07:08:53 pm »
Logged

Online Greyfox

  • Silver Fox's less distinguished brother
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • Liverbird on my chest
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 07:09:07 pm »
I think if they were any were near safe then other clubs would be kicking off
Fact is having spent that money they are in the shit - they havent even benefited themselves 😂
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,932
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 07:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 07:09:07 pm
I think if they were any were near safe then other clubs would be kicking off
Fact is having spent that money they are in the shit - they havent even benefited themselves 😂

Burnley, Watford and Leeds should be, as 2 of these will go if the bitters finish 17th
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,901
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12777 on: Today at 07:15:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:08:06 pm
Didn't realise they were that cheap. That club lives in a fucking parallel universe, how the fuck do they think they can go from  charging £20 a game to £50 a game when they move to BMD? No fucking way are their losses down to covid, going off those figures they only lost £15/20 odd million on gate receipts then in 20/21, they got £130,472,690 in payments from the PL in the 20/21 season.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2222377

Fucking corrupt club.
They must be shit scared of losing their fans by charging higher rates.  Was only yesterday my postie told me their ticket prices were that cheap. Said he has 2 season tickets for £900. No one would go if they charged any more lol. Why the fuck would they ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,932
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12778 on: Today at 07:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:15:22 pm
They must be shit scared of losing their fans by charging higher rates.  Was only yesterday my postie told me their ticket prices were that cheap. Said he has 2 season tickets for £900. No one would go if they charged any more lol. Why the fuck would they ;D

You'd think, with the restricted capacity at the Pit, they'd be selling them for £2k, as the hoards fought for the chance to view their Grand Old Team :lmao

Do they think the lure of shitting in a shiny new bowl, next to a shit works and getting their chippy tits frozen off by the winds howling off the Mersey, is enough to make the fans suddenly cough up £900 per seasie?  :o
« Last Edit: Today at 07:21:15 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12779 on: Today at 07:21:09 pm »
Is there another Premier League club where the wage bill is higher than the actual revenues?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,932
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12780 on: Today at 07:22:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:21:09 pm
Is there another Premier League club where the wage bill is higher than the actual revenues?

City.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,901
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12781 on: Today at 07:24:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:19:22 pm
Do they think the lure of shitting in a shiny new bowl, next to a shit works and getting their chippy tits frozen off by the winds howling off the Mersey, is enough to make the fans suddenly cough up £900 per seasie?  :o
haha  the lad I spoke to was saying he doesnt know what hes gonna do for exactly that reason. All his mates have jibbed it(even at those prices) that have been going since they were kids (over 40 years)

Theyve got no fucking chance at twice the cost. Its fucking bizarre. Im only aware that they were that cheap l8ke I said yesterday. Didnt realise at all
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12782 on: Today at 07:26:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:22:02 pm
City.

I don't think so. Man City are pumping up their commercial revenues so they can make expensive transfers, but they still have some real matchday revenue, commercial revenue (Puma) and prize money, on top of the TV money. I doubt that their wage bill is higher than their actual revenues, like at Everton ...
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:16 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,121
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12783 on: Today at 07:27:52 pm »
A quick read of the accounts and it's an appalling decision by the FA not to sanction Everton. Their operating costs are near £300m. The only reason their revenue is at a record high is because of the carry over from the previous season (i.e. a once off figure). The argument seems to be that Covid made them poor (not the £200m wasted on transfers) but Covid accountancy also made them rich.

They have no possibility of generating the numbers they need to break even next year, but the FA have deemed it fine because of the money Moshiri put in before the war in Ukraine broke out.

Very odd.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,539
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12784 on: Today at 07:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:03:04 pm
Just can't see what Moshila gets out of this relationship. Is it just pride? Am unwillingness to admit he picked a dud? Or does he have skeletons in the closet that are liable to come out and is protecting himself by allying himself inextricably with a well known UK institution.

He seems to be getting in deeper and deeper, inexplicably

He's probably hoping he gets his money back once the ground is built and if on pitch fortunes improve, rather than the reality of throwing good money after bad.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,539
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12785 on: Today at 07:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:24:16 pm
haha  the lad I spoke to was saying he doesnt know what hes gonna do for exactly that reason. All his mates have jibbed it(even at those prices) that have been going since they were kids (over 40 years)

Theyve got no fucking chance at twice the cost. Its fucking bizarre. Im only aware that they were that cheap l8ke I said yesterday. Didnt realise at all

If the ground does get built they'll be in for a shock when the ticket prices are released. West Ham could afford to reduce prices because they got a free stadium and nearly double the capacity.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12786 on: Today at 07:35:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:02:22 pm
£170m of covid losses?

Buuuuuuuulllllllssshhhhiiiiiiiiiiiiiit

Thats damn nearly their turnover lost due to covid in two years.

What utter utter bollocks

Would love to see the calculation of those Covid losses- £30m of gate receipts over 18 months and what else? Are they trying to add some extra construction costs for BMD but can't see what else it could be
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,539
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12787 on: Today at 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:03:15 pm
Working with the PL suggests all parties know they are in deep shit and it surely signals the idea that they won't have any transfer funds next summer either. I'm sure it is infuriating to other clubs that they haven't received any penalties either.

The same PL that allowed them to sign 5 players in January knowing the state of their finances (including up to 40 million for Dele Alli)
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 959
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12788 on: Today at 07:47:07 pm »
Lucky for them they got the TV money from the 2019/20 season rather than it being Null and Void .
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,539
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12789 on: Today at 07:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 07:47:07 pm
Lucky for them they got the TV money from the 2019/20 season rather than it being Null and Void .

It would have still been worth it for them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 