« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 696844 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12720 on: Yesterday at 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:42:57 pm
He gave an interview to the S*n.

He's a gobshite.

Doesn't surprise me.

The prick.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,287
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12721 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:42:57 pm
He gave an interview to the S*n.

He's a gobshite.
He's a bitter little shithead  :wanker
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,167
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12722 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:42:57 pm
He gave an interview to the S*n.

He's a gobshite.
I don't think we can be surprised by that.

This is a fella who dumped his boyhood club at the drop of a hat and took the Manc dollar and played for them as their fans celebrated poverty and sang about both the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and called his old friends and neighbours 'victims and murderers.' He let his wife (a Liverpool fan) sit in the stands listening to all that too. The wife he's cheated on.

The 'man' has no morals. 
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,650
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 01:18:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm
I don't think we can be surprised by that.

This is a fella who dumped his boyhood club at the drop of a hat and took the Manc dollar and played for them as their fans celebrated poverty and sang about both the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and called his old friends and neighbours 'victims and murderers.' He let his wife (a Liverpool fan) sit in the stands listening to all that too. The wife he's cheated on.

The 'man' has no morals.


He's a little shit really but tries to come across as a decent bloke and a family man.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,604
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 02:54:34 am »
From what I heard Rooney was speaking at an event in Manchester, not directly to The Sun. They probably had someone there and used them as their own quotes.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 02:57:55 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:54:33 pm
Newcastle will buy him for 100m
paid in instalments, based on appearances, over the next 15 years.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,155
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 03:51:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 27, 2022, 10:59:00 pm
Rumours surfacing that theyre not expecting to keep Alli beyond the summer. They have a really strangely structured deal whereby the bulk of the fee only comes once fairly achievable targets have been met. Hes yet to start a PL game for them and has only played a couple of hours of football across his sub appearances.

Would love to know whats happened to him, other than the obvious of he plays for Everton. I still think theres a player in there. He wont because of his ego, but hed be better dropping down to a competitive Championship side who are willing to build round him and play to his strengths. Hed soon be back in the Premier League then - or even do as Abraham and Smalling have done and go and bolster your confidence and reputation in Italy.

He already did that in January, mate
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,137
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 05:57:25 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:51:57 am
He already did that in January, mate
Boom! ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,530
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 07:10:35 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:54:34 am
From what I heard Rooney was speaking at an event in Manchester, not directly to The Sun. They probably had someone there and used them as their own quotes.

I remember he apologised though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Up
« previous next »
 