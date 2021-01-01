He gave an interview to the S*n. He's a gobshite.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
I don't think we can be surprised by that.This is a fella who dumped his boyhood club at the drop of a hat and took the Manc dollar and played for them as their fans celebrated poverty and sang about both the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and called his old friends and neighbours 'victims and murderers.' He let his wife (a Liverpool fan) sit in the stands listening to all that too. The wife he's cheated on. The 'man' has no morals.
Newcastle will buy him for 100m
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.84]