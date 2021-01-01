He gave an interview to the S*n.



He's a gobshite.



I don't think we can be surprised by that.This is a fella who dumped his boyhood club at the drop of a hat and took the Manc dollar and played for them as their fans celebrated poverty and sang about both the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and called his old friends and neighbours 'victims and murderers.' He let his wife (a Liverpool fan) sit in the stands listening to all that too. The wife he's cheated on.The 'man' has no morals.