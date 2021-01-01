Presumably any transfer fee they get for him goes to Spurs, or a least a fair proportion of it? Seeing as they've basically got him for free at this point.
Well theyve reportedly already paid £10m for him, with £30m tied up in extremely achievable, flimsy add ons that were designed not to avoid paying more, but to be able to push more of the cost of the deal onto a different years ledger. The clauses seemed to include 20 starts, 3 goals, Everton finishing top 15 etc - all stuff theyd have considered absolutely given at that stage.
Not sure where Spurs would stand if Everton just choose not to come play him so he cant achieve the add ons, theyve already paid a fee and the rest are technically not guaranteed so I suppose Spurs would just lose out. In the light of his performances, even £10m seems steep, but Spurs will feel rightfully aggrieved if they did Everton a favour with the structure of the deal just to be able to release Alli, then Everton do the dirty on them to avoid paying the rest.