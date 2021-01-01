Rumours surfacing that theyre not expecting to keep Alli beyond the summer. They have a really strangely structured deal whereby the bulk of the fee only comes once fairly achievable targets have been met. Hes yet to start a PL game for them and has only played a couple of hours of football across his sub appearances.



Would love to know whats happened to him, other than the obvious of he plays for Everton. I still think theres a player in there. He wont because of his ego, but hed be better dropping down to a competitive Championship side who are willing to build round him and play to his strengths. Hed soon be back in the Premier League then - or even do as Abraham and Smalling have done and go and bolster your confidence and reputation in Italy.