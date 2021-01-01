« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12680 on: Yesterday at 04:58:35 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:54:34 pm
Looks old for 64.
If I remember right, he was part of a group of Southport based Everton players who were well known for their drinking habits.

Heard a few stories about the drinking escapades of that team, funnily enough they seemed to like drinking in the Woolton/Gateacre area as well.

Called into in the Sefton Arms in West Derby about 6.30 after finishing work one Saturday, and Howard Kendall and the team were boozing in there. They had been playing at Stoke and must have been dropped at Bellefield and raced to the pub. Or dropped at the pub!  Kendall wasnt there for long but he put a wedge behind the bar for the next round(s).
I can still hear Alan Biley shouting If hes paying, mines a rum and Coke in his cockney twang.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12681 on: Yesterday at 05:09:51 pm
Sounds like Bailey had a foot in all the drinking schools!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12682 on: Yesterday at 05:37:08 pm
A solid few days for the Ev. Haven't lost a game of football for a while.

Merseyside XIs will be being dusted off and posted all over social media before we know it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12683 on: Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:58:35 pm
Heard a few stories about the drinking escapades of that team, funnily enough they seemed to like drinking in the Woolton/Gateacre area as well.

Called into in the Sefton Arms in West Derby about 6.30 after finishing work one Saturday, and Howard Kendall and the team were boozing in there. They had been playing at Stoke and must have been dropped at Bellefield and raced to the pub. Or dropped at the pub!  Kendall wasnt there for long but he put a wedge behind the bar for the next round(s).
I can still hear Alan Biley shouting If hes paying, mines a rum and Coke in his cockney twang.
WEhat a marvelous specimen ;D

alan-biley-6d49fd6c-da3e-4c1e-a97c-eaffcc31c9e-resize-750" border="0

alanbiley1985" border="0

Bj2-M1n-CEAA-oy" border="0

Fuck off mate :lmao
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12684 on: Yesterday at 06:08:45 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:24:15 am
Did anyone else consider googling him when they saw who had posted his pics, I did until I realised that even Capon couldn't invent anything that weird?  ;D
You cheeky bastard ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12685 on: Yesterday at 06:10:11 pm
The day Biley scored and Mick Ferguson scored two on their debuts on the opening day of the season was probably an early example of a the legendary powershift in Merseyside football.
For The Honour

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12686 on: Yesterday at 06:15:36 pm
Quote from: Trabolgan on Yesterday at 06:10:11 pm
The day Biley scored and Mick Ferguson scored two on their debuts on the opening day of the season was probably an early example of a the legendary powershift in Merseyside football.
27 games for the Ev between them. Same amount as the years since they last won a trophy and about half the amount of goals big Dunc scored for em
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12687 on: Yesterday at 06:18:24 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:15:36 pm
27 games for the Ev between them. Same amount as the years since they last won a trophy and about half the amount of goals big Dunc scored for em
And yet he's an Ev legend, dontchaknow
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12688 on: Yesterday at 06:20:34 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:18:24 pm
And yet he's an Ev legend, dontchaknow
Its funny cos everytime im on his page i look at his goals. 60 over a 10 year period :lmao
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12689 on: Yesterday at 06:20:58 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:15:36 pm
27 games for the Ev between them. Same amount as the years since they last won a trophy and about half the amount of goals big Dunc scored for em

Dunc scored over 50 goals for them!

Sweet Jesus almighty.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12690 on: Yesterday at 06:26:42 pm
Duncan Ferguson is 17th overall highest goalscorer for the ev

Lukaku was only there around 3 years compared to Duncs 10 years and yet he scored 8 more ;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12691 on: Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:20:34 pm
Its funny cos everytime im on his page i look at his goals. 60 over a 10 year period :lmao
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:20:58 pm
Dunc scored over 50 goals for them!

Sweet Jesus almighty.
Yeah...But he put Paul Ince and Sammy Hyypia on their arses. etc...   ::)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12692 on: Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:06:04 pm
WEhat a marvelous specimen ;D

alan-biley-6d49fd6c-da3e-4c1e-a97c-eaffcc31c9e-resize-750" border="0

alanbiley1985" border="0

Bj2-M1n-CEAA-oy" border="0

Fuck off mate :lmao
Why are you photoshopping the Bay City Rollers into football kits?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12693 on: Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Rumours surfacing that theyre not expecting to keep Alli beyond the summer. They have a really strangely structured deal whereby the bulk of the fee only comes once fairly achievable targets have been met. Hes yet to start a PL game for them and has only played a couple of hours of football across his sub appearances.

Would love to know whats happened to him, other than the obvious of he plays for Everton. I still think theres a player in there. He wont because of his ego, but hed be better dropping down to a competitive Championship side who are willing to build round him and play to his strengths. Hed soon be back in the Premier League then - or even do as Abraham and Smalling have done and go and bolster your confidence and reputation in Italy.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12694 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Rumours surfacing that theyre not expecting to keep Alli beyond the summer. They have a really strangely structured deal whereby the bulk of the fee only comes once fairly achievable targets have been met. Hes yet to start a PL game for them and has only played a couple of hours of football across his sub appearances.

Would love to know whats happened to him, other than the obvious of he plays for Everton. I still think theres a player in there. He wont because of his ego, but hed be better dropping down to a competitive Championship side who are willing to build round him and play to his strengths. Hed soon be back in the Premier League then - or even do as Abraham and Smalling have done and go and bolster your confidence and reputation in Italy.

Presumably any transfer fee they get for him goes to Spurs, or a least a fair proportion of it? Seeing as they've basically got him for free at this point.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12695 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:02:40 pm
Presumably any transfer fee they get for him goes to Spurs, or a least a fair proportion of it? Seeing as they've basically got him for free at this point.
Well theyve reportedly already paid £10m for him, with £30m tied up in extremely achievable, flimsy add ons that were designed not to avoid paying more, but to be able to push more of the cost of the deal onto a different years ledger. The clauses seemed to include 20 starts, 3  goals, Everton finishing top 15 etc - all stuff theyd have considered absolutely given at that stage.

Not sure where Spurs would stand if Everton just choose not to come play him so he cant achieve the add ons, theyve already paid a fee and the rest are technically not guaranteed so I suppose Spurs would just lose out. In the light of his performances, even £10m seems steep, but Spurs will feel rightfully aggrieved if they did Everton a favour with the structure of the deal just to be able to release Alli, then Everton do the dirty on them to avoid paying the rest.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12696 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:59:00 pm
Rumours surfacing that theyre not expecting to keep Alli beyond the summer. They have a really strangely structured deal whereby the bulk of the fee only comes once fairly achievable targets have been met. Hes yet to start a PL game for them and has only played a couple of hours of football across his sub appearances.

Would love to know whats happened to him, other than the obvious of he plays for Everton. I still think theres a player in there. He wont because of his ego, but hed be better dropping down to a competitive Championship side who are willing to build round him and play to his strengths. Hed soon be back in the Premier League then - or even do as Abraham and Smalling have done and go and bolster your confidence and reputation in Italy.
Seems they were a bit premature putting him on the mural at Bank Hall then. 🤔
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12697 on: Today at 12:13:16 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
Why are you photoshopping the Bay City Rollers into football kits?
 

I thought Bad News.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12698 on: Today at 12:36:14 am
