Rumours surfacing that they’re not expecting to keep Alli beyond the summer. They have a really strangely structured deal whereby the bulk of the fee only comes once fairly achievable targets have been met. He’s yet to start a PL game for them and has only played a couple of hours of football across his sub appearances.



Would love to know what’s happened to him, other than the obvious of he plays for Everton. I still think there’s a player in there. He won’t because of his ego, but he’d be better dropping down to a competitive Championship side who are willing to build round him and play to his strengths. He’d soon be back in the Premier League then - or even do as Abraham and Smalling have done and go and bolster your confidence and reputation in Italy.