Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 682778 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12560 on: Yesterday at 08:03:50 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
Here is Peter Robinson looking back on his 1966 idea of a groundshare in Aintree, funny I thought their would be less opposition then, apparently not!

"I advocated the building of a new shared stadium in Aintree in an article for the Football ECHO in 1966.

Harold Wilson (the then prime minister and MP for Huyton) and Bessie Braddock (the Labour MP for Liverpool Exchange)were in favour of the idea, but I was pilloried on the letters' page the following Saturday."

He argued Anfield and Goodison were not big enough, and that fast-improving road and rail links made Aintree a suitable location.

Despite Everton and Liverpool having kicked the always-controversial idea into touch at various times since the 1960s, it continues to be brought back into the public domain.
I was only 4 in 1966, so no way could I know if it would have been perceived as a good or bad idea back then. In modern times though, I think it's an absolutely awful idea.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12561 on: Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:01:00 pm
Yes, I understand that, and they will very likely commit financial suicide with this expensive statement of intent ...
That's ego for you.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12562 on: Yesterday at 08:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:00:44 pm
Who knows? They seem to have lost the plot when it comes to this build. They seem hell bent on pushing on, even if it kills them. Maybe circumstances will eventually save them from themselves, but who knows?

As you said, the combination of their fall from grace with our return to competitiveness seems to have tipped them over the edge. We also have to remember the number of failed stadium projects they've contended with since the turn of the century. There was King's Dock of course, and the Tesco Arena up in Kirkby, but at least two others were considered, and a few other sites were informally looked at.

Given the number of high profile failures, watching Anfield go from 45k to 54k to 61k capacity must be really grinding their gears. But of all the sites they could be hell bent on building on, this one is arguably the worst for them in terms of cost, work, value for money, transport links, etc.

Somebody at that club needs to grow a fucking set and just admit they don't have the money to build it, and that pressing ahead with the project could doom the club as an entity.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12563 on: Yesterday at 08:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:03:50 pm
I was only 4 in 1966, so no way could I know if it would have been perceived as a good or bad idea back then. In modern times though, I think it's an absolutely awful idea.

It seems that we have all forgot about the "Siamese stadium" ...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-fc-everton-fc-siamese-3422776

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12564 on: Yesterday at 08:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:03:50 pm
I was only 4 in 1966, so no way could I know if it would have been perceived as a good or bad idea back then. In modern times though, I think it's an absolutely awful idea.



Yes, I was about 7 or 8, my first visit to Anfield was still 2 years away, so all that talk back then meant nothing to me. The opposition I was referring to, was the backlash to Peters idea in the Footy Echo the following week.

Whenever the idea reared its ugly head again as I got  older, it sickened me.






Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12565 on: Yesterday at 08:29:10 pm »
https://twitter.com/AJG1103/status/1504952195015483396

And now he's a hero coz they scored in the injury time.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12566 on: Yesterday at 08:33:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:29:40 pm
Someone will fund it.  But the problem is that the terms have just got worse for them with no uncle Uze money

You seem very confident.
Liverpool has seen several large scale developments collapse in recent years. There is one block of apartments on a prime site on the river, that has taken 15 years and at least three developers, since the steelwork went up, and is only now nearing completion.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12567 on: Yesterday at 08:36:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:15:37 pm
It seems that we have all forgot about the "Siamese stadium" ...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-fc-everton-fc-siamese-3422776

Mad plan... at that point just groundshare.

Still, would have been funny to see the reaction to the blue bit having 10k fewer seats.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12568 on: Yesterday at 08:48:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:33:16 pm
You seem very confident.
Liverpool has seen several large scale developments collapse in recent years. There is one block of apartments on a prime site on the river, that has taken 15 years and at least three developers, since the steelwork went up, and is only now nearing completion.
Its football.  Investors assume it will never fail.

Everton will try and prove them wrong (of course)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12569 on: Yesterday at 08:59:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:48:09 pm
Its football.  Investors assume it will never fail.

Everton will try and prove them wrong (of course)

No one is lending to them as they stand currently. They've got loans secured against anything worthwhile already (inc future PL income) and they are losing money hand over fist. Only way they get it is if it's secured by the owner.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12570 on: Yesterday at 09:07:48 pm »
So, they have 4 outdated designs for their new stadium: King's Dock, Kirkby, and two versions of the Walton Hall Park. BMD to become the fifth outdated design ...

http://stadiumdb.com/designs/eng
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12571 on: Yesterday at 09:14:34 pm »
EVERTON" border="0
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12572 on: Yesterday at 09:18:24 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12573 on: Yesterday at 09:20:00 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12574 on: Yesterday at 09:26:23 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:20:00 pm
What is Channing Tatum saying?
its Wayne Rooney. Hes asking Thora Hird 'Can I tickle ya Tits?'
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12575 on: Yesterday at 09:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:26:23 pm
its Wayne Rooney. Hes asking Thora Hird 'Can I tickle ya Tits?'

 ;)

Honestly, I did know it was Rooney, Capon; for no other reason than proximity to the elderly woman, Thora Hird, I suppose, in the stair lift...

"Dame Thora Hird DBE was an English actress and comedian, presenter and writer. In a career spanning over 70 years, she appeared in more than 100 film and television roles, becoming a household name and a British institution."

British institution, learn something new every day, me...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12576 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:01:00 pm
Yes, I understand that, and they will very likely commit financial suicide with this expensive statement of intent ...

You mean..

Statement of Lament.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12577 on: Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:39:48 pm
;)

Honestly, I did know it was Rooney, Capon; for no other reason than proximity to the elderly woman, Thora Hird, I suppose, in the stair lift...

"Dame Thora Hird DBE was an English actress and comedian, presenter and writer. In a career spanning over 70 years, she appeared in more than 100 film and television roles, becoming a household name and a British institution."

British institution, learn something new every day, me...

She was also famous for advertising stairlifts so what with lifts being the topic of conversation i threw her in there

download-10" border="0
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12578 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
She was also famous for advertising stairlifts so what with lifts being the topic of conversation i threw her in there

download-10" border="0

All Dame Thora's mates called her, "Win-ston..."
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12579 on: Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm »
Hello Cork Evertonian  :wave
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12580 on: Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 11:04:35 pm
Hello Cork Evertonian  :wave

Why does Charlie Potato care about wool?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12581 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm »
Maybe the master plan is to use the parachute payment money to build the stadium. Let the current team go. And use the Everton name to attract top talent at knock down fees and wages. Genius if you ask me .
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12582 on: Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:48:09 pm
Its football.  Investors assume it will never fail.

Everton will try and prove them wrong (of course)

They have been trying to find the money for three years now.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12583 on: Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:48:09 pm
Its football.  Investors assume it will never fail.

Everton will try and prove them wrong (of course)

They are not a good investment opportunity, though. Even if we ignore their huge debt, the absence of any kind of success for decades, and the fact that they are fighting relegation, they still don't have a market to explore, since we as the primary club at the local/regional market are having a very good period.

They are struggling to sell out even the 39,000 Goodison. Why would any investor think that an expensive 52,000 seater would be a good idea? The numbers simply don't add up, and this is why they are struggling to find the money for the BMD ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12584 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
Why does Charlie Potato care about wool?
He thinks they're being fleeced?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12585 on: Today at 12:06:29 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm
He thinks they're being fleeced?

Afraid of being lamb led to the slaughter, perhaps...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12586 on: Today at 12:18:14 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:27:16 pm
Yes, I was about 7 or 8, my first visit to Anfield was still 2 years away, so all that talk back then meant nothing to me. The opposition I was referring to, was the backlash to Peters idea in the Footy Echo the following week.

Whenever the idea reared its ugly head again as I got  older, it sickened me.


Back in those days, whilst there was a rivalry, it think it was probably far less intense and better humoured, I am too young as I only went first in 1968 but I had already been to Goodison and I think there were far more 'neutrals' who just liked football and would do both or even fans of one club who had no problem in visiting the other, football hooligans were just a few years away, that changed everything as the age profile of fans went down (possibly because of the 1966 world cup and cultural changes).
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12587 on: Today at 12:25:34 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:06:29 am
Afraid of being lamb led to the slaughter, perhaps...

Think they've already shanked it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12588 on: Today at 12:57:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm
Maybe the master plan is to use the parachute payment money to build the stadium. Let the current team go. And use the Everton name to attract top talent at knock down fees and wages. Genius if you ask me .

IMO, best thing that can happen to them. Go down, release all the dross theyve acquired due to relegation causes, sort the squad out with their decent youth academy, come back up healed having had the bitterness belted out of them with a stint in the championship.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12589 on: Today at 07:35:38 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12590 on: Today at 07:50:01 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm
Why does Charlie Potato care about wool?
Reminds me of an old joke on ere from BSBW

Quote
A Scouse bird goes the doctors with a rather embarrassing green mark between her orange legs.  At the GP's request she grudgingly drops her pyjamas and pants and the doctor takes a gander, he asks her  "Have you been hanging around the Albert on match days?"  "Yes Doctor" she blushingly replies, "Have you been mixing with the OOTers?" the Doc quizzes,"Yes, I have Doc", the Doctor continues with his interrogation "Have you been having sex with any of them?" he asks while chewing on his pencil and scratching his head "Yes Doc, I have, why?"  "Well my dear I suggest you have a chat with your latest Wool conquest and tell him that his earrings are fake gold!"   

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=201182.msg3920410#msg3920410
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12591 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
I don't
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:57:59 am
IMO, best thing that can happen to them. Go down, release all the dross theyve acquired due to relegation causes, sort the squad out with their decent youth academy, come back up healed having had the bitterness belted out of them with a stint in the championship.

You've seen the talk about their finances. If they go down they'll do a Chester, never mind a Leeds. I dont think they even have relegation clauses in their player contracts?

I guess having to start their football club again from scratch in non league football might be what they need to break their unhealthy obsession over us, but I suspect not. But at least we won't have to put up with their derby thuggery.

I for one will celebrate their Relegation Day. :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12592 on: Today at 09:49:04 am »
Still find it funny it says Opening 2024 (planned) on the BMD wiki

Im planning on marrying a supermodel in 2024, doesnt mean its happening.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12593 on: Today at 11:11:02 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:35:38 am
https://twitter.com/watch_lfc/status/1506964234772570116?s=21

:lmao
"Everyone in England hates Liverpool." Says the pigeon. 🤔

Just as in everyone in England also hates Man United. Yet Liverpool and Man United have far and away the biggest fanbases in the country.

It's just a shame the pigeon didn't elaborate further and tell us why no one in England gives a flying shit about Everton.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12594 on: Today at 11:16:37 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 09:49:04 am
Still find it funny it says Opening 2024 (planned) on the BMD wiki

Im planning on marrying a supermodel in 2024, doesnt mean its happening.
Originally they were supposed to have it built and be playing in it by now. Yet here we are in 2022, and they still don't even have funding for it.

Well, I'll have a Ferrari on the drive by 2024. I've even got someone in to tarmac the drive in anticipation. Mind you, I'm skint, and no one I've asked seems interested in lending me the money for the car.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12595 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm
He thinks they're being fleeced?
Wahey!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12596 on: Today at 12:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:11:02 am
"Everyone in England hates Liverpool." Says the pigeon. 🤔

Just as in everyone in England also hates Man United. Yet Liverpool and Man United have far and away the biggest fanbases in the country.

It's just a shame the pigeon didn't elaborate further and tell us why no one in England gives a flying shit about Everton.

So what he's saying is that Liverpool are big and prominent enough to illicit hate, rather than the complete indifference towards his own, irrelevant club?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12597 on: Today at 12:24:31 pm »
I wonder how Ali, Fab and Bobby react when they hear him come out with shyte like that?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12598 on: Today at 12:32:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:09:41 pm
So what he's saying is that Liverpool are big and prominent enough to illicit hate, rather than the complete indifference towards his own, irrelevant club?

Licit hate as well...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12599 on: Today at 12:35:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:35:38 am
https://twitter.com/watch_lfc/status/1506964234772570116?s=21

:lmao

that's so lame, his trolling skills are up their with his club's season of excellence, if you want to poke a hornet's nest go with a lump hammer not a slightly fragrant fart
