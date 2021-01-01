« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 678174 times)

The "structure" is hollow as fuck. Is it bollocks for lifts.

Absolute scenes
The "structure" is hollow as fuck. Is it bollocks for lifts.

It gave their fans a lift when they could no longer see our new stand.
The "structure" is hollow as fuck. Is it bollocks for lifts.

If you zoom right in on the sticker that's on the road sign it says...
"Where's the Arteta money Bill?"
I don't think I got a real answer yet - but why are they spending anything above daily maintenance on Goodison?
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:13:52 pm
I don't think I got a real answer yet - but why are they spending anything above daily maintenance on Goodison?

Cos BMD is pie in the sky, there was a chance it could've got built but brexit, covid and all the shite that's going on in the world right now will make it very difficult, if not impossible, for them to finance it, the real question you should've asked is why have they spunked a fortune just on the groundworks?
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 12:24:37 pm
Cos BMD is pie in the sky, there was a chance it could've got built but brexit, covid and all the shite that's going on in the world right now will make it very difficult, if not impossible, for them to finance it, the real question you should've asked is why have they spunked a fortune just on the groundworks?

Also a fair question.
Cos BMD is pie in the sky, there was a chance it could've got built but brexit, covid and all the shite that's going on in the world right now will make it very difficult, if not impossible, for them to finance it, the real question you should've asked is why have they spunked a fortune just on the groundworks?

IIRC, and some bright spark might know better, but when BMD all came about, and Everton signed the lease they were required to do the filling in of the dock. Or it goes back to Peel.

As for the stadium itself, that is not part of the lease requirement. It's up to Everton to build their plaything.

Peel is happy to sit there with a filled in dock and Everton to default on the lease so Peel can go back in and build what they want.
IIRC, and some bright spark might know better, but when BMD all came about, and Everton signed the lease they were required to do the filling in of the dock. Or it goes back to Peel.

As for the stadium itself, that is not part of the lease requirement. It's up to Everton to build their plaything.

Peel is happy to sit there with a filled in dock and Everton to default on the lease so Peel can go back in and build what they want.

Everton that
So Jermain Defoe has retired at the age of 86. Could he be tempted again..............
Cos BMD is pie in the sky, there was a chance it could've got built but brexit, covid and all the shite that's going on in the world right now will make it very difficult, if not impossible, for them to finance it, the real question you should've asked is why have they spunked a fortune just on the groundworks?
Because its going to be a B&Q?
Correction its all good, the Esk has spoken
The stadium is going ahead because the cost will be on Moshiris head.

https://twitter.com/theesk/status/1506963886028767240?s=21

Caveats?
Anyone?
Yeah, He ain't funding a full stadium construction.
We'll just get some investors in.

That's the grand plan if they're relegated is it?  Simple. I bet all those clubs that got into financial bother over the years are kicking themselves for not thinking of that.
IIRC, and some bright spark might know better, but when BMD all came about, and Everton signed the lease they were required to do the filling in of the dock. Or it goes back to Peel.

As for the stadium itself, that is not part of the lease requirement. It's up to Everton to build their plaything.

Peel is happy to sit there with a filled in dock and Everton to default on the lease so Peel can go back in and build what they want.

So Everton agreed a peppercorn rent for a 200-year lease with one proviso being that they have to secure funding for the stadium or the site reverts to Peel? At what point are Peel allowed to claim no stadium funding is going to be forthcoming?
I don't think I got a real answer yet - but why are they spending anything above daily maintenance on Goodison?

Daly maintenance, as in...
