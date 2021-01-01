Cos BMD is pie in the sky, there was a chance it could've got built but brexit, covid and all the shite that's going on in the world right now will make it very difficult, if not impossible, for them to finance it, the real question you should've asked is why have they spunked a fortune just on the groundworks?



IIRC, and some bright spark might know better, but when BMD all came about, and Everton signed the lease they were required to do the filling in of the dock. Or it goes back to Peel.As for the stadium itself, that is not part of the lease requirement. It's up to Everton to build their plaything.Peel is happy to sit there with a filled in dock and Everton to default on the lease so Peel can go back in and build what they want.