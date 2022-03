I'm not sure it would actually be bad for the city. I think Everton fans would still turn out. Once the shock of relegation subsided in the closed season I think there would be renewed optimism. Different teams to play and also a decent chance of fighting for a promotion place. A chance to feel like a big fish again.



Away fans would also turn out at Goodison. Again, a new team for them to play. Everton would be perceived as a big scalp. It would also be a great opportunity for fans of other clubs who don't get an away in Liverpool to come and see the place and, dare I say it, also visit Anfield while they are up here.



Other than the names and faces, I doubt much would change.



My son and I have season tickets at Blackpool. He is buzzing at the prospect of beating them at Goodison next year.Experience says that their attendances would hold up for about two seasons back in the Championship and after that it will fluctuate with their performances. If they are up in the top half winning most weeks then they will continue to fill it. If they are marooned in mid-table or even down the bottom of the Championship you would probably see attendances drop to the 23,000-26,000 region.