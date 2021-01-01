I've got no sympathy for Elen, she picked the wrong footie player, she should've gone for Rooney, at least then her 100 year old gran would've been properly taken care of
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.
I just wanted to leave readers on the edge of their seats, wanting more. And to show Elen in a happier place, cos she deserves it.And mostly to emphasise whata nasty nasty Chap Frank is
The speed at which Lampard Junior is visibly morphing into Lampard Senior is quite impressive, if not a bit disconcerting. The stress of managing Everton.
We need to send a message to the so called journalists who are implying that the fans want Lampard sacked and also to the players, who need to know that the fans back the manager and have had enough of them bottling. When we run out at Goodison against Manchester United, we need to give a resounding rendition of Super Frankie Lampard. We then need to drive the players on, it should be possible to get a reaction from them against United, these are the kind of fixtures our bottling beauts normally bother to turn up for.
Chris Sutton is never right. He pulled up Eddie Howe, who didn't win a game in his first 10 matches, and behind the scene is well known to not be the friendliest guy around.End of the day what are these players going to do? Down tools again and get relegated?Lamps has the upper hand. I just hope he makes changes
Sutton and the beeb hate us, it's typical he would come out and say it was bad shout from the manager. Get the feeling Sutton would love us to go down to be honest, along with a few other media gobshites.I think Sunday's performance was the straw that broke the camel's back with Frank and these cowardly players - he's been taking them up since he came here and they've consistently failed to deliver, aside from a couple of home games.He said everything the fans have been saying for ages, and it needed saying.
