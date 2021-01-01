« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 665958 times)

« Reply #12360 on: Today at 08:48:57 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:35:51 am
I've got no sympathy for Elen, she picked the wrong footie player, she should've gone for Rooney, at least then her 100 year old gran would've been properly taken care of
;D
« Reply #12361 on: Today at 08:50:26 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.

I thought we were always the victims.
« Reply #12362 on: Today at 08:52:42 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:35:51 am
I've got no sympathy for Elen, she picked the wrong footie player, she should've gone for Rooney, at least then her 100 year old gran would've been properly taken care of
I hope her new fella can keep her in the manner shes accustomed to. Not sure what he does though.
« Reply #12363 on: Today at 08:54:07 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:35:51 am
I've got no sympathy for Elen, she picked the wrong footie player, she should've gone for Rooney, at least then her 100 year old gran would've been properly taken care of
Maybe her Gran has standards. ;)
« Reply #12364 on: Today at 08:55:42 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:18:12 am
I just wanted to leave readers on the edge of their seats, wanting more. And to show Elen in a happier place, cos she deserves it.

And mostly to emphasise whata nasty nasty Chap Frank is

Who the fuck is Elen. The Bitters latest defensive scapegoat?

And what have watches got to do with it? Are they the latest addition to Goodisons horological collection?
« Reply #12365 on: Today at 09:31:28 am »
The speed at which Lampard Junior is visibly morphing into Lampard Senior is quite impressive, if not a bit disconcerting.

The stress of managing Everton.
« Reply #12366 on: Today at 09:32:31 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 09:31:28 am
The speed at which Lampard Junior is visibly morphing into Lampard Senior is quite impressive, if not a bit disconcerting.

The stress of managing Everton.
Stress levels of dealing with that club must age a man like being President of the US does.
« Reply #12367 on: Today at 09:36:41 am »
I found myself reading the Chris Sutton column on the BBC website - not sure why - and then I found myself agreeing with him.  The world is certainly a crazy place right now.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60829600

(Spoiler: halfway through Sutton manages to apportion "most of the blame" to Rafa so that one small piece of mankind is actually as consistently full of shit as ever)
« Reply #12368 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
Tory Boy has well and truly done a job on the blues already:

Quote
We need to send a message to the so called journalists who are implying that the fans want Lampard sacked and also to the players, who need to know that the fans back the manager and have had enough of them bottling. When we run out at Goodison against Manchester United, we need to give a resounding rendition of Super Frankie Lampard. We then need to drive the players on, it should be possible to get a reaction from them against United, these are the kind of fixtures our bottling beauts normally bother to turn up for.

Quote
Chris Sutton is never right. He pulled up Eddie Howe, who didn't win a game in his first 10 matches, and behind the scene is well known to not be the friendliest guy around.

End of the day what are these players going to do? Down tools again and get relegated?

Lamps has the upper hand. I just hope he makes changes

Quote
Sutton and the beeb hate us, it's typical he would come out and say it was bad shout from the manager. Get the feeling Sutton would love us to go down to be honest, along with a few other media gobshites.

I think Sunday's performance was the straw that broke the camel's back with Frank and these cowardly players - he's been taking them up since he came here and they've consistently failed to deliver, aside from a couple of home games.

He said everything the fans have been saying for ages, and it needed saying.

I don't know why they're making out it was anything new. Lampard has thrown the players under the bus after every defeat since he's been there. He needed to get the crowd to do the team talk on Thursday he's that confident in his own tactics.
