Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.

Only agenda I see, is them buying overpriced shite for years.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:25:35 pm
Yeah been saying it for a while now, he's a very promising player, Gordon.  Great delivery, composure on the ball, good size and speed for the league and puts the legwork in.  Dunno what his best position is though, he usually plays on the right, which is weird for right-footed forwards in this day and age.

I was asking about Dwight McNeil earlier in the season because I disagree with you and think Gordon is Dwight McNeil in disguise.

Hes a spark of creativity in a horrendous side, one of the few players turning out for Everton who didnt cost exponentially more money than they could get for them today.  I think hell end up having a solid low level PL career but wont be playing midweeks
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:38:53 pm
The way he distances himself from the team. He reminds me of Harry Redknapp in his style, management is there to be obeyed and if the team fails it's because they didn't implement his plan properly. Players are disposable, the plan inviolable.
I guess Uncle Arry is where he gets his managerial inspiration from then.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm
I guess Uncle Arry is where he gets his managerial inspiration from then.
The owl says "hello".
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm »
at the risk of being yelled at - I'm laughing a lot at what's happening to them. Partly because - at least at the board room level - they should have been cognizant of the huge issues they had for almost 15 years now. Instead, for whatever reason, they kept turning a blind eye and trying to compete with everyone else instead of trying to build squads. And then when they "got rich" - they figured they would just spend like drunken sailors and buy their way out of any problems while lording it over everyone about how rich they were.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12325 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
When Lampard took control, Everton's relegation risk was theoretical. All he had to do was win a couple of games and he'd be hailed as a saviour from a non existent drop.

Fast forward a couple of months, and they're a club in crisis. They're fighting for their Premier League lives, lost key revenue streams, an owner who wants out, likely to face some form of sanction for breaching FFP, and Lampard likely to have even less money than Rafa did for transfers last summer - assuming they're allowed to make any transfers at all.


There's no doubt that Rafa's spell was disastrous but at the point he left Newcastle and Leeds were below them, Brentford, Leicester, Southampton, Palace and Villa were all within 2 wins away, Watford, 5pts, and Burnley 8pts were well behind.


Every single one of those teams has performed better than Everton during that period, despite Lampard having the chance to bring in players and him bringing in 3 players. None of those teams who have improved are looking back at their last manager and blaming him for the poor results under the current one (and ignoring the previous regimes that have led to this position), they blame the players but moreso only the last manager who inherited them, why, well we know the answer to that.


It is this myopic view of the world, based on a detestation of anything red that blinds them to real truths. Whilst we pay no attention to the previous history of Dave Hickson, David Johnson, Nick Barmby, Steve McMahon etc Lonergan is called out by some as a Koppite Rat and Westerveld is viewed as one of their worst players (for no good reason)


A spell away from us, as far from us as Tranmere are, would do them a world of good.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm
at the risk of being yelled at - I'm laughing a lot at what's happening to them. Partly because - at least at the board room level - they should have been cognizant of the huge issues they had for almost 15 years now. Instead, for whatever reason, they kept turning a blind eye and trying to compete with everyone else instead of trying to build squads. And then when they "got rich" - they figured they would just spend like drunken sailors and buy their way out of any problems while lording it over everyone about how rich they were.
The spending has been absolutely disastrous. Staggeringly so, when you think of it. I well remember the days when they believed we were ahead of them simply due to spending more than them. They lamented being skint and said it was the only difference between us. If only they had the money Liverpool could spend, they'd be well ahead of us, was the mantra.

Fast forward, and they've literally thrown away over £500,000,000 to regress to the point of being a decent bet for relegation. The sheer waste is nothing short of obscene. Like Man United, they've outspent us consistently yet turned into an absolute laughing stock.

I don't think they'll go down, but I won't miss them if they do. The derby is poison and actually dangerous for our players now. Yes, I know some good Blues who'd be upset, but they'd get over it and move on, just like I would if we ever went down.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:27:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:20:58 am
The spending has been absolutely disastrous. Staggeringly so, when you think of it. I well remember the days when they believed we were ahead of them simply due to spending more than them. They lamented being skint and said it was the only difference between us. If only they had the money Liverpool could spend, they'd be well ahead of us, was the mantra.

Fast forward, and they've literally thrown away over £500,000,000 to regress to the point of being a decent bet for relegation. The sheer waste is nothing short of obscene. Like Man United, they've outspent us consistently yet turned into an absolute laughing stock.

I don't think they'll go down, but I won't miss them if they do. The derby is poison and actually dangerous for our players now. Yes, I know some good Blues who'd be upset, but they'd get over it and move on, just like I would if we ever went down.


Worst spending sprees ever


Imelda Marco and her shoes
Vivienne Nicholson and her pools win
William Hearst and his Castle (Citizen Kane)
Everton FC under Moshiri


The article below tries to suggest that AC Milan's splurge was the worst ever but it absolutely pales into insignificance when compared to Everton, just what have they got left of value after that £500m spree, a crocked forward and a Brazilian Pigeon (and possibly a youngster they have not had time to destroy yet)


https://www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/it-serie-a/2021/05/the-worst-spending-spree-in-history-the-e240m-splurge-that-destroyed-ac-milan
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12328 on: Today at 12:45:49 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:27:49 am

Worst spending sprees ever


Imelda Marco and her shoes
Vivienne Nicholson and her pools win
William Hearst and his Castle (Citizen Kane)
Everton FC under Moshiri


The article below tries to suggest that AC Milan's splurge was the worst ever but it absolutely pales into insignificance when compared to Everton, just what have they got left of value after that £500m spree, a crocked forward and a Brazilian Pigeon (and possibly a youngster they have not had time to destroy yet)


https://www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/it-serie-a/2021/05/the-worst-spending-spree-in-history-the-e240m-splurge-that-destroyed-ac-milan
Yep. Milan's waste is dwarfed by that of Everton. Moshiri seemed to be spending simply because he could. No planning. No strategy. No vision. It's a shambles of monumental proportions and an obscene waste.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12329 on: Today at 01:06:17 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:59:34 pm
Iv pulled you up on calling us names here mate. Thats it.

You then decide Im tarring all blues with the same brush all by yourself, like your grandsons (and my two uncles, and one of my best mates of 30 years by the way)

As Spion has already mentioned its the element saying the abhorrent things and what % it is these days. Its way way bigger every year. Theres truth to what you say about theyr experiences of no success. But its just no excuse for some of it that comes out of their mouths

You calling us all pampered arseholes is as generalising as anything Ive said about Everton fans. After what weve been through over the past 35 years, some way more than others on and off the pitch you want to call us all pampered arseholes? On here. No thanks

You deciding wed have nothing in common based on the charges youve trumped up against me in your own head is pretty sad but Ill be fucked if I sit about and take being called an arsehole because I call out disgusting behaviour by Everton fans

Im fine with who I see in the mirror thanks


I guess it's all got a bit out of hand with Reds finding the need to have a pop at their fellow Reds and I'll hold my hands up and apologize for playing my not inconsiderable part in that Rushy. Clearly in my efforts to labour the points I was making I said things which you in particular took exception too. Anyroad, in the answer to Billy the Kid's question to me below I've tried to clarify where my red mist came from so hopefully you'll take it as an olive branch to try and return the thread to what I assume was its original objective which was to take the piss out of the Blues and particularly the really bitter element of the Blue following.



Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:34:37 pm
Timbo I don't doubt for a second that watching your grandson's cheering on their team brings you all the joy in the world. I also recognise that as a non-Liverpudlian, I'm in no position to question the relationships you share with blues or the opinions you have of the wider Everton fan base. I assure you I know my station here. But purely in the interest of discussion, I was wondering if I could ask you one question? Just to get your perspective?

Should your grandsons grow up to be regular match going blues (possibly even season ticket holders), would you be concerned in any way about the influence Goodison Park might have on them? By that I mean, would you ever worry that by being constantly surrounded by so much anti-LFC sentiment , they themselves might eventually inherit some of the vitriolic views that are bellowed around that ground on a regular basis?

The only reason I ask is I genuinely cannot think of any other fan base (in the top flight at least) who hold as much deep seated hatred for their city rivals as Everton do for LFC. I also think its fair to say that in terms of self-policing, Goodison isn't exactly known as the type of place where off-colour chanting will get you a clip on the ear. If anything, it'll get you a 30K+ of backing singers all eager to join in

And so, I'm genuinely curious what your thoughts are on that? Again, purely in the interest of discussion.

I understand why you might consider it a fair question Billy but thank god the grandsons are just not of that ilk. Our relationship is so close and so warm and so naturally we've openly discussed this whole subject of Blue bitterness many times and so they know only too well what it's all about. They're bright kids thank god if that's not a contradiction in terms for following their dad's godforsaken Blue path  ;D. As I say their dad too [my son-in-law] is also huge Blue but again not one who's eaten up by jealousy. All three are genuinely made up for me whenever we [the Reds] do well which as we know is pretty frequently these days. They don't exactly do fucking cartwheels like but it's always fine. My wider family and friends including some of kids of that late teen/early 20's age ripe for bitterness are similar and like my grandkids they suffer badly during this awful barren period for the Blues. Yeah we'll have banter but they're what I'd term normal Blues and so there's never any nasty stuff.

None of this means I'm blind to the bitterness and horrible behaviour that does go on. Of course I know of it and have experienced  it. Forinstance, there's a couple of dads in the grandaughter's schoolyard who I fucking hate bumping into when I drop her off or pick her up, one of whom is so fucking bitter you wouldn't believe. It's not not even worth responding to him as it would kick off so I don't even bother much as I'd like to. But, believe me, they're the exception in my measly little orbit. 

And that in a nutshell is precisely why I jumped into this thread in the first place.

It was because a few of the posters in here and in the Everton match threads attempted to tar all Evertonians with one brush of collective toxicity even going on to say that they felt Blues weren't like Liverpool people at all. [no it wasn't you Rushyman and humble apologies if I inferred it was you btw]. But no way was I going to let such a horrible totally untrue slur pass without contesting it. My own 100% pure wonderful Scouse flesh and blood being dismissed as not proper Liverpool people was so far out of order my head almost fucking exploded. Sorry but nothing evokes a red mist more than that in my book. It was fucking horrible.

Admittedly since then the whole thing has gotten out of hand a bit - in both directions I have to say with forinstance all the Everton love-in shite/open a new lovey/dovey Everton thread slurs etc which of course is nothing at all like the posts from myself, VBG, Andy, Kalito, Donkey and Red Mist have been - and I hold my hands up and apologise particularly to Rushyman for the not a small part I've played in that as I've gone too far in trying to make the point about just how easy it has been to be a Red supporter these past 40 years in comparison to being a Blue. And on that partyicular sore, you don't think I don't lie awake at night reproaching myself for not doing more to save our two boys from a very probable lifetime footy existence of sheer misery. But C'est la vie on that score. The die for them is well and truly cast so thank god as I say that they're not at all infested by the bitterness that pervades some young Blues.

Anyroad, as far as I'm concerned I hope that conveys  what you were asking Billy lad and hope it clarifies to you Rushy what had sparked me. And as long as there's no more assertions that the toxic shite applies to the entire Everton fanbase and certainly that there's anything non-scouse about that fan base then you won't see any more defending of the realm of my fantastic grandsons again in here.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12330 on: Today at 01:07:37 am »
When Moshiri took over Everton's team was something like this


Howard


Coleman
Baines
Jagielka
Stones


Deulofeu
Barry
Barkley
McArthy


Kone
Lukaku


Plus odds and sods
Miralles
Cleverley
Lennon
Funes Mori


Not brilliant but £537m later (not including Alli's fee, if it happens)


Pickford


Coleman
Keane
Mina
Godfrey


Allen
Gomes
Dacoure


DCL
Richarlison
Gordon


Plus Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon, Alli etc


Does not feel a team that is the result of that spending, shocking really


It is absolutely shocking, and that does not include the sackings costs, the view obscuring cladding and the largest sandpit in the world
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12331 on: Today at 02:09:53 am »
^^^^ thats what absolutely floors me.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12332 on: Today at 04:29:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm
Surely they aren't suggesting it will be someone else's fault if they go down? 🤔

That's exactly what they are doing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12333 on: Today at 04:30:45 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:18:40 pm
Oh, right. So, what was you being?

Not being serious. ::)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12334 on: Today at 06:32:26 am »
Everton are a non-profit organisation.

They didn't mean it to be, but that's what it is.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12335 on: Today at 06:40:40 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.

Its true though. The footballing authorities have deliberately set up the league so that those with the fewest points get relegated even if they are called Everton. Its fucking disgusting really.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12336 on: Today at 06:41:43 am »
As for Frank.

Its not my shit management and tactics its because the players dont try hard enough like what I did when I was a player.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12337 on: Today at 06:41:56 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:20:58 am
The spending has been absolutely disastrous. Staggeringly so, when you think of it. I well remember the days when they believed we were ahead of them simply due to spending more than them. They lamented being skint and said it was the only difference between us. If only they had the money Liverpool could spend, they'd be well ahead of us, was the mantra.

Fast forward, and they've literally thrown away over £500,000,000 to regress to the point of being a decent bet for relegation. The sheer waste is nothing short of obscene. Like Man United, they've outspent us consistently yet turned into an absolute laughing stock.

I don't think they'll go down, but I won't miss them if they do. The derby is poison and actually dangerous for our players now. Yes, I know some good Blues who'd be upset, but they'd get over it and move on, just like I would if we ever went down.

I don't think they'll go down either, Watford & Burnley are doing everything they can to help the Ev stay up, but next season could be worse for the Ev, when the sanctions for the financial situation are handed out, could see them get a transfer ban to go with other sanctions.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12338 on: Today at 06:57:02 am »
Its the problem with brilliant players who become managers.

Youre doing badly so you must either be weak or not trying hard enough.

A man who has never been in the relegation zone, has no experience of the challenges they face and no understanding of why they might have got there or how that feels for players.
Because of this, how does he know how to build players up who are rock bottom?  He doesnt, hes only experience of players being called out and thrown under the bus. Thats not so bad at the highest level, but even then its seldom anything other than destructive.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12339 on: Today at 07:08:24 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60829600

Everton: Frank Lampard may regret criticism of squad - Chris Sutton

Everton manager Frank Lampard may regret criticising his struggling squad and questioning their courage, says Premier League-winning striker Chris Sutton.

Lampard questioned whether his players have the right mentality after they were beaten 4-0 at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

"He has to take responsibility, he's the manager" Sutton said.

Everton are one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

"The team are in an absolute mess but his language was extremely strong, questioning the side's courage," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He talked about [how] he doesn't have a magic wand to get inside people's heads and change resilience across the whole squad. Well.. is that not his job?

"Lampard was chucking things out there and I wonder whether he will regret some of the things he's said because it can be damaging within the dressing room.

"It's not a good dressing room at this time but when you start questioning player's courage, I think there may be a problem.

"He's come out and slaughtered his players and yet he needs these players to keep him up, so what he said is very, very dangerous in my book. It's a big gamble what he said and let's see whether the players react.

"He had a difficult job to take on, most of the blame lies with [previous manager Rafa] Benitez on this one, but he hasn't made the impact which I think he expected to - and the Everton fans expected him to."

Everton have picked up only four wins in their past 12 games in all competitions, but they won their last Premier League match at home to Newcastle. After the match, Lampard said he broke his hand celebrating on the touchline.

After defeat by Palace on Sunday Lampard criticised his players, saying: "There is only so much you can keep trying to butter someone up to give them confidence."

But Sutton added: "I just wonder with Frank, and wondered at the time he took the job, I thought he was brave. Everton is a big club, but the club were in a real mess. This was always going to be a difficult task for him.

"His words at the weekend worried me a little bit, and they worried me because I actually thought for the first he may be doubting himself in maybe taking the job.

"My worry for Frank is if things don't work out here, where does he go from Everton? He's an intelligent man, but the way he's talking I think there's massive frustration."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12340 on: Today at 07:10:56 am »
'In 2000, Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Kieron Dyer appeared on a sex video that was filmed at the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus' Did they?   :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12341 on: Today at 07:19:05 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:08:24 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60829600

Everton: Frank Lampard may regret criticism of squad - Chris Sutton

Everton manager Frank Lampard may regret criticising his struggling squad and questioning their courage, says Premier League-winning striker Chris Sutton.

Lampard questioned whether his players have the right mentality after they were beaten 4-0 at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

"He has to take responsibility, he's the manager" Sutton said.

Everton are one place above the Premier League relegation zone.

"The team are in an absolute mess but his language was extremely strong, questioning the side's courage," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He talked about [how] he doesn't have a magic wand to get inside people's heads and change resilience across the whole squad. Well.. is that not his job?

"Lampard was chucking things out there and I wonder whether he will regret some of the things he's said because it can be damaging within the dressing room.

"It's not a good dressing room at this time but when you start questioning player's courage, I think there may be a problem.

"He's come out and slaughtered his players and yet he needs these players to keep him up, so what he said is very, very dangerous in my book. It's a big gamble what he said and let's see whether the players react.

"He had a difficult job to take on, most of the blame lies with [previous manager Rafa] Benitez on this one, but he hasn't made the impact which I think he expected to - and the Everton fans expected him to."

Everton have picked up only four wins in their past 12 games in all competitions, but they won their last Premier League match at home to Newcastle. After the match, Lampard said he broke his hand celebrating on the touchline.

After defeat by Palace on Sunday Lampard criticised his players, saying: "There is only so much you can keep trying to butter someone up to give them confidence."

But Sutton added: "I just wonder with Frank, and wondered at the time he took the job, I thought he was brave. Everton is a big club, but the club were in a real mess. This was always going to be a difficult task for him.

"His words at the weekend worried me a little bit, and they worried me because I actually thought for the first he may be doubting himself in maybe taking the job.

"My worry for Frank is if things don't work out here, where does he go from Everton? He's an intelligent man, but the way he's talking I think there's massive frustration."
Was enjoying the article and Sutton's digs... until I read the bolded, underlined bit.
Now can't take any of it seriously!
 ;D

Rafa is an easy target. Especially if you're a jingoistic rabble-rouser with myopia!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12342 on: Today at 07:19:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:57:02 am
Its the problem with brilliant players who become managers.

Youre doing badly so you must either be weak or not trying hard enough.

A man who has never been in the relegation zone, has no experience of the challenges they face and no understanding of why they might have got there or how that feels for players.
Because of this, how does he know how to build players up who are rock bottom?  He doesnt, hes only experience of players being called out and thrown under the bus. Thats not so bad at the highest level, but even then its seldom anything other than destructive.
Its Elen Rivas i feel sorry for. What that poor girl mustve went through is not worth thinking aboot. im just glad shes been able to find happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12343 on: Today at 07:22:15 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:41:43 am
As for Frank.

Its not my shit management and tactics its because the players dont try hard enough like what I did when I was a player.

Silver spoon Frankie? The man who jumped ship from a doomed West Ham?
I always thought that a midfield of Carrick, Cole and Himself, should never have been so far down the table because the press and media told us it was so good.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12344 on: Today at 07:25:28 am »
On Lampards proposal to Bleakley

The ex-public schoolboy asked for the blessing of his intendeds pa, went down on one knee and splashed out a months salary on the engagement ring.

It means his fiancee Christine Bleakley is now the proud owner of a £260,000 pure cut diamond sparkler. (Yes, that really is just a months worth of Chelsea player Franks £150,000-per-week wages. After tax, of course.)

Who knew a Premier League footballer could be such a stickler for tradition? Or so respectful of the sanctity of marriage...

One person who is stunned by the news is his ex, Elen Rivas.

I asked her if she was happy for the pair.

Her eloquent response?

P*** off.

Ill take that as a no then.

Like something out of VIZ ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12345 on: Today at 07:41:50 am »
Frank Lampard tries to boot his exs gran, aged 100, from her home
ENGLAND footballer Frank Lampard has launched a legal bid to evict his childrens 100-year-old greatgrandmother from her home.

The Chelsea star has told Teresa Canete, the grandmother of his ex-fiancee Elen Rivas, who has found happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer that she has two weeks to move out of the flat in Barcelona he bought for her in 2008.

Mrs Canete received the letter from Spanish law firm Olivella Abogados 10 days ago.

Yesterday Lampard and Ms Rivas, the mother of his two young daughters, were at loggerheads over the matter.

The Spanish lingerie model, 37, who has found happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer accused him of disgraceful behaviour.

In response, Lampard, 34, said Ms Rivas who has found happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer had declined his offer to sell her the property at a cut-price rate and he has now got another buyer lined up.

Lampard, who is believed to have a £13million property portfolio, bought the four-bedroom city centre flat for

£290,000 when the couple were still engaged.

Though their seven-year relationship ended later that year, the £150,000-a-week star allowed Mrs Canete to remain in her home.

Two years later Lampard, who is now engaged to TV presenter Christine Bleakley, 33, announced he was putting the flat up for sale.

After breaking off her engagement to Lampard, Ms Rivas and their daughters moved into a London house bought by the star.

Rivas who has found happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer said yesterday: I cant believe Frank has threatened to do this. It is disgraceful of him, especially coming so close to Christmas.

Her mother Elena said: Hes a multi-millionaire, why does he need the money?

My mothers a diabetic and has a heart condition and high blood pressure. Being evicted from her home could kill her.

A spokesman for Lampard said: Frank offered the flat to Elen at a price below market value and also offered to stand as her guarantor if she needed a mortgage.

Frank and Elen have been apart for over four years now." It is time Elen took responsibility for her own family.

Elen has been asked yet again if she wants the flat but has yet again declined.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/360570/Frank-Lampard-tries-to-boot-his-ex-s-gran-aged-100-from-her-home
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12346 on: Today at 07:49:49 am »
Do you think they suspected the new feller was an international watch dealer or summat?

Delightful chap. Property portfolio presumably run by his Uncle Harrys dog
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12347 on: Today at 07:50:48 am »
Just to confirm, because that article didnt make it clear, has Rivas found  happiness agains with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer or not?

I hate it when journalists are so ambiguous.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12348 on: Today at 07:59:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:50:48 am
Just to confirm, because that article didnt make it clear, has Rivas found  happiness agains with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer or not?

I hate it when journalists are so ambiguous.

 :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12349 on: Today at 08:01:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:50:48 am
Just to confirm, because that article didnt make it clear, has Rivas found  happiness agains with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer or not?

I hate it when journalists are so ambiguous.
i added that to hopefully make it more juicy and exciting. Doesnt say it once in the actual article

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12350 on: Today at 08:04:02 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:01:25 am
i added that to hopefully make it more juicy. Doesnt say it once in the actual article

So, has she found happiness again or what? Fuck sake, I'm in bits here Capon
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12351 on: Today at 08:10:53 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:04:02 am
So, has she found happiness again or what? Fuck sake, I'm in bits here Capon
I think so mate, its early yet but the signs are good. And after the disappointment of Peter Andre Shes taking it slowly with Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer as shes concentrating on her Daughters Luna, 15, and 13-year-old Isla. Theyve been together 3 years and in Elens own words ''We have a great time together and we understand each other. The thing I love most about him is his kindness. He's so sweet and good-natured. Things Are going great'

Fingers crossed eh mate
