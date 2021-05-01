Frank Lampard tries to boot his exs gran, aged 100, from her home
ENGLAND footballer Frank Lampard has launched a legal bid to evict his childrens 100-year-old greatgrandmother from her home.
The Chelsea star has told Teresa Canete, the grandmother of his ex-fiancee Elen Rivas, that she has two weeks to move out of the flat in Barcelona he bought for her in 2008.
Mrs Canete received the letter from Spanish law firm Olivella Abogados 10 days ago.
Yesterday Lampard and Ms Rivas, the mother of his two young daughters, were at loggerheads over the matter.
The Spanish lingerie model, 37, who has found happiness again with Cyprus-born Dino, 41, an international luxury watch dealer accused him of disgraceful behaviour.
In response, Lampard, 34, said Ms Rivas had declined his offer to sell her the property at a cut-price rate and he has now got another buyer lined up.
Lampard, who is believed to have a £13million property portfolio, bought the four-bedroom city centre flat for
£290,000 when the couple were still engaged.
Though their seven-year relationship ended later that year, the £150,000-a-week star allowed Mrs Canete to remain in her home.
Two years later Lampard, who is now engaged to TV presenter Christine Bleakley, 33, announced he was putting the flat up for sale.
After breaking off her engagement to Lampard, Ms Rivas and their daughters moved into a London house bought by the star.
Rivas said yesterday: I cant believe Frank has threatened to do this. It is disgraceful of him, especially coming so close to Christmas.
Her mother Elena said: Hes a multi-millionaire, why does he need the money?My mothers a diabetic and has a heart condition and high blood pressure. Being evicted from her home could kill her.
A spokesman for Lampard said: Frank offered the flat to Elen at a price below market value and also offered to stand as her guarantor if she needed a mortgage.
Frank and Elen have been apart for over four years now." It is time Elen took responsibility for her own family.
Elen has been asked yet again if she wants the flat but has yet again declined.https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/360570/Frank-Lampard-tries-to-boot-his-ex-s-gran-aged-100-from-her-home