Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 665130 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.

Only agenda I see, is them buying overpriced shite for years.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:25:35 pm
Yeah been saying it for a while now, he's a very promising player, Gordon.  Great delivery, composure on the ball, good size and speed for the league and puts the legwork in.  Dunno what his best position is though, he usually plays on the right, which is weird for right-footed forwards in this day and age.

I was asking about Dwight McNeil earlier in the season because I disagree with you and think Gordon is Dwight McNeil in disguise.

Hes a spark of creativity in a horrendous side, one of the few players turning out for Everton who didnt cost exponentially more money than they could get for them today.  I think hell end up having a solid low level PL career but wont be playing midweeks
You'll Never Walk Alone

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:38:53 pm
The way he distances himself from the team. He reminds me of Harry Redknapp in his style, management is there to be obeyed and if the team fails it's because they didn't implement his plan properly. Players are disposable, the plan inviolable.
I guess Uncle Arry is where he gets his managerial inspiration from then.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm
I guess Uncle Arry is where he gets his managerial inspiration from then.
The owl says "hello".
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm »
at the risk of being yelled at - I'm laughing a lot at what's happening to them. Partly because - at least at the board room level - they should have been cognizant of the huge issues they had for almost 15 years now. Instead, for whatever reason, they kept turning a blind eye and trying to compete with everyone else instead of trying to build squads. And then when they "got rich" - they figured they would just spend like drunken sailors and buy their way out of any problems while lording it over everyone about how rich they were.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12325 on: Today at 12:12:21 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:35:46 pm
When Lampard took control, Everton's relegation risk was theoretical. All he had to do was win a couple of games and he'd be hailed as a saviour from a non existent drop.

Fast forward a couple of months, and they're a club in crisis. They're fighting for their Premier League lives, lost key revenue streams, an owner who wants out, likely to face some form of sanction for breaching FFP, and Lampard likely to have even less money than Rafa did for transfers last summer - assuming they're allowed to make any transfers at all.


There's no doubt that Rafa's spell was disastrous but at the point he left Newcastle and Leeds were below them, Brentford, Leicester, Southampton, Palace and Villa were all within 2 wins away, Watford, 5pts, and Burnley 8pts were well behind.


Every single one of those teams has performed better than Everton during that period, despite Lampard having the chance to bring in players and him bringing in 3 players. None of those teams who have improved are looking back at their last manager and blaming him for the poor results under the current one (and ignoring the previous regimes that have led to this position), they blame the players but moreso only the last manager who inherited them, why, well we know the answer to that.


It is this myopic view of the world, based on a detestation of anything red that blinds them to real truths. Whilst we pay no attention to the previous history of Dave Hickson, David Johnson, Nick Barmby, Steve McMahon etc Lonergan is called out by some as a Koppite Rat and Westerveld is viewed as one of their worst players (for no good reason)


A spell away from us, as far from us as Tranmere are, would do them a world of good.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:20:58 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:58:18 pm
at the risk of being yelled at - I'm laughing a lot at what's happening to them. Partly because - at least at the board room level - they should have been cognizant of the huge issues they had for almost 15 years now. Instead, for whatever reason, they kept turning a blind eye and trying to compete with everyone else instead of trying to build squads. And then when they "got rich" - they figured they would just spend like drunken sailors and buy their way out of any problems while lording it over everyone about how rich they were.
The spending has been absolutely disastrous. Staggeringly so, when you think of it. I well remember the days when they believed we were ahead of them simply due to spending more than them. They lamented being skint and said it was the only difference between us. If only they had the money Liverpool could spend, they'd be well ahead of us, was the mantra.

Fast forward, and they've literally thrown away over £500,000,000 to regress to the point of being a decent bet for relegation. The sheer waste is nothing short of obscene. Like Man United, they've outspent us consistently yet turned into an absolute laughing stock.

I don't think they'll go down, but I won't miss them if they do. The derby is poison and actually dangerous for our players now. Yes, I know some good Blues who'd be upset, but they'd get over it and move on, just like I would if we ever went down.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:27:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:20:58 am
The spending has been absolutely disastrous. Staggeringly so, when you think of it. I well remember the days when they believed we were ahead of them simply due to spending more than them. They lamented being skint and said it was the only difference between us. If only they had the money Liverpool could spend, they'd be well ahead of us, was the mantra.

Fast forward, and they've literally thrown away over £500,000,000 to regress to the point of being a decent bet for relegation. The sheer waste is nothing short of obscene. Like Man United, they've outspent us consistently yet turned into an absolute laughing stock.

I don't think they'll go down, but I won't miss them if they do. The derby is poison and actually dangerous for our players now. Yes, I know some good Blues who'd be upset, but they'd get over it and move on, just like I would if we ever went down.


Worst spending sprees ever


Imelda Marco and her shoes
Vivienne Nicholson and her pools win
William Hearst and his Castle (Citizen Kane)
Everton FC under Moshiri


The article below tries to suggest that AC Milan's splurge was the worst ever but it absolutely pales into insignificance when compared to Everton, just what have they got left of value after that £500m spree, a crocked forward and a Brazilian Pigeon (and possibly a youngster they have not had time to destroy yet)


https://www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/it-serie-a/2021/05/the-worst-spending-spree-in-history-the-e240m-splurge-that-destroyed-ac-milan
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12328 on: Today at 12:45:49 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:27:49 am

Worst spending sprees ever


Imelda Marco and her shoes
Vivienne Nicholson and her pools win
William Hearst and his Castle (Citizen Kane)
Everton FC under Moshiri


The article below tries to suggest that AC Milan's splurge was the worst ever but it absolutely pales into insignificance when compared to Everton, just what have they got left of value after that £500m spree, a crocked forward and a Brazilian Pigeon (and possibly a youngster they have not had time to destroy yet)


https://www.footballtransfers.com/en/transfer-news/it-serie-a/2021/05/the-worst-spending-spree-in-history-the-e240m-splurge-that-destroyed-ac-milan
Yep. Milan's waste is dwarfed by that of Everton. Moshiri seemed to be spending simply because he could. No planning. No strategy. No vision. It's a shambles of monumental proportions and an obscene waste.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12329 on: Today at 01:06:17 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:59:34 pm
Iv pulled you up on calling us names here mate. Thats it.

You then decide Im tarring all blues with the same brush all by yourself, like your grandsons (and my two uncles, and one of my best mates of 30 years by the way)

As Spion has already mentioned its the element saying the abhorrent things and what % it is these days. Its way way bigger every year. Theres truth to what you say about theyr experiences of no success. But its just no excuse for some of it that comes out of their mouths

You calling us all pampered arseholes is as generalising as anything Ive said about Everton fans. After what weve been through over the past 35 years, some way more than others on and off the pitch you want to call us all pampered arseholes? On here. No thanks

You deciding wed have nothing in common based on the charges youve trumped up against me in your own head is pretty sad but Ill be fucked if I sit about and take being called an arsehole because I call out disgusting behaviour by Everton fans

Im fine with who I see in the mirror thanks


I guess it's all got a bit out of hand with Reds finding the need to have a pop at their fellow Reds and I'll hold my hands up and apologize for playing my not inconsiderable part in that Rushy. Clearly in my efforts to labour the points I was making I said things which you in particular took exception too. Anyroad, in the answer to Billy the Kid's question to me below I've tried to clarify where my red mist came from so hopefully you'll take it as an olive branch to try and return the thread to what I assume was its original objective which was to take the piss out of the Blues and particularly the really bitter element of the Blue following.



Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:34:37 pm
Timbo I don't doubt for a second that watching your grandson's cheering on their team brings you all the joy in the world. I also recognise that as a non-Liverpudlian, I'm in no position to question the relationships you share with blues or the opinions you have of the wider Everton fan base. I assure you I know my station here. But purely in the interest of discussion, I was wondering if I could ask you one question? Just to get your perspective?

Should your grandsons grow up to be regular match going blues (possibly even season ticket holders), would you be concerned in any way about the influence Goodison Park might have on them? By that I mean, would you ever worry that by being constantly surrounded by so much anti-LFC sentiment , they themselves might eventually inherit some of the vitriolic views that are bellowed around that ground on a regular basis?

The only reason I ask is I genuinely cannot think of any other fan base (in the top flight at least) who hold as much deep seated hatred for their city rivals as Everton do for LFC. I also think its fair to say that in terms of self-policing, Goodison isn't exactly known as the type of place where off-colour chanting will get you a clip on the ear. If anything, it'll get you a 30K+ of backing singers all eager to join in

And so, I'm genuinely curious what your thoughts are on that? Again, purely in the interest of discussion.

I understand why you might consider it a fair question Billy but thank god the grandsons are just not of that ilk. Our relationship is so close and so warm and so naturally we've openly discussed this whole subject of Blue bitterness many times and so they know only too well what it's all about. They're bright kids thank god if that's not a contradiction in terms for following their dad's godforsaken Blue path  ;D. As I say their dad too [my son-in-law] is also huge Blue but again not one who's eaten up by jealousy. All three are genuinely made up for me whenever we [the Reds] do well which as we know is pretty frequently these days. They don't exactly do fucking cartwheels like but it's always fine. My wider family and friends including some of kids of that late teen/early 20's age ripe for bitterness are similar and like my grandkids they suffer badly during this awful barren period for the Blues. Yeah we'll have banter but they're what I'd term normal Blues and so there's never any nasty stuff.

None of this means I'm blind to the bitterness and horrible behaviour that does go on. Of course I know of it and have experienced  it. Forinstance, there's a couple of dads in the grandaughter's schoolyard who I fucking hate bumping into when I drop her off or pick her up, one of whom is so fucking bitter you wouldn't believe. It's not not even worth responding to him as it would kick off so I don't even bother much as I'd like to. But, believe me, they're the exception in my measly little orbit. 

And that in a nutshell is precisely why I jumped into this thread in the first place.

It was because a few of the posters in here and in the Everton match threads attempted to tar all Evertonians with one brush of collective toxicity even going on to say that they felt Blues weren't like Liverpool people at all. [no it wasn't you Rushyman and humble apologies if I inferred it was you btw]. But no way was I going to let such a horrible totally untrue slur pass without contesting it. My own 100% pure wonderful Scouse flesh and blood being dismissed as not proper Liverpool people was so far out of order my head almost fucking exploded. Sorry but nothing evokes a red mist more than that in my book. It was fucking horrible.

Admittedly since then the whole thing has gotten out of hand a bit - in both directions I have to say with forinstance all the Everton love-in shite/open a new lovey/dovey Everton thread slurs etc which of course is nothing at all like the posts from myself, VBG, Andy, Kalito, Donkey and Red Mist have been - and I hold my hands up and apologise particularly to Rushyman for the not a small part I've played in that as I've gone too far in trying to make the point about just how easy it has been to be a Red supporter these past 40 years in comparison to being a Blue. And on that partyicular sore, you don't think I don't lie awake at night reproaching myself for not doing more to save our two boys from a very probable lifetime footy existence of sheer misery. But C'est la vie on that score. The die for them is well and truly cast so thank god as I say that they're not at all infested by the bitterness that pervades some young Blues.

Anyroad, as far as I'm concerned I hope that conveys  what you were asking Billy lad and hope it clarifies to you Rushy what had sparked me. And as long as there's no more assertions that the toxic shite applies to the entire Everton fanbase and certainly that there's anything non-scouse about that fan base then you won't see any more defending of the realm of my fantastic grandsons again in here.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12330 on: Today at 01:07:37 am »
When Moshiri took over Everton's team was something like this


Howard


Coleman
Baines
Jagielka
Stones


Deulofeu
Barry
Barkley
McArthy


Kone
Lukaku


Plus odds and sods
Miralles
Cleverley
Lennon
Funes Mori


Not brilliant but £537m later (not including Alli's fee, if it happens)


Pickford


Coleman
Keane
Mina
Godfrey


Allen
Gomes
Dacoure


DCL
Richarlison
Gordon


Plus Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon, Alli etc


Does not feel a team that is the result of that spending, shocking really


It is absolutely shocking, and that does not include the sackings costs, the view obscuring cladding and the largest sandpit in the world
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12331 on: Today at 02:09:53 am »
^^^^ thats what absolutely floors me.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12332 on: Today at 04:29:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm
Surely they aren't suggesting it will be someone else's fault if they go down? 🤔

That's exactly what they are doing.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12333 on: Today at 04:30:45 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:18:40 pm
Oh, right. So, what was you being?

Not being serious. ::)
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12334 on: Today at 06:32:26 am »
Everton are a non-profit organisation.

They didn't mean it to be, but that's what it is.
You try me once you beg for more.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12335 on: Today at 06:40:40 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.

Its true though. The footballing authorities have deliberately set up the league so that those with the fewest points get relegated even if they are called Everton. Its fucking disgusting really.
