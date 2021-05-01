Iv pulled you up on calling us names here mate. Thats it.



You then decide Im tarring all blues with the same brush all by yourself, like your grandsons (and my two uncles, and one of my best mates of 30 years by the way)



As Spion has already mentioned its the element saying the abhorrent things and what % it is these days. Its way way bigger every year. Theres truth to what you say about theyr experiences of no success. But its just no excuse for some of it that comes out of their mouths



You calling us all pampered arseholes is as generalising as anything Ive said about Everton fans. After what weve been through over the past 35 years, some way more than others on and off the pitch you want to call us all pampered arseholes? On here. No thanks



You deciding wed have nothing in common based on the charges youve trumped up against me in your own head is pretty sad but Ill be fucked if I sit about and take being called an arsehole because I call out disgusting behaviour by Everton fans



Im fine with who I see in the mirror thanks





Timbo I don't doubt for a second that watching your grandson's cheering on their team brings you all the joy in the world. I also recognise that as a non-Liverpudlian, I'm in no position to question the relationships you share with blues or the opinions you have of the wider Everton fan base. I assure you I know my station here. But purely in the interest of discussion, I was wondering if I could ask you one question? Just to get your perspective?



Should your grandsons grow up to be regular match going blues (possibly even season ticket holders), would you be concerned in any way about the influence Goodison Park might have on them? By that I mean, would you ever worry that by being constantly surrounded by so much anti-LFC sentiment , they themselves might eventually inherit some of the vitriolic views that are bellowed around that ground on a regular basis?



The only reason I ask is I genuinely cannot think of any other fan base (in the top flight at least) who hold as much deep seated hatred for their city rivals as Everton do for LFC. I also think its fair to say that in terms of self-policing, Goodison isn't exactly known as the type of place where off-colour chanting will get you a clip on the ear. If anything, it'll get you a 30K+ of backing singers all eager to join in



And so, I'm genuinely curious what your thoughts are on that? Again, purely in the interest of discussion.



I guess it's all got a bit out of hand with Reds finding the need to have a pop at their fellow Reds and I'll hold my hands up and apologize for playing my not inconsiderable part in that Rushy. Clearly in my efforts to labour the points I was making I said things which you in particular took exception too. Anyroad, in the answer to Billy the Kid's question to me below I've tried to clarify where my red mist came from so hopefully you'll take it as an olive branch to try and return the thread to what I assume was its original objective which was to take the piss out of the Blues and particularly the really bitter element of the Blue following.I understand why you might consider it a fair question Billy but thank god the grandsons are just not of that ilk. Our relationship is so close and so warm and so naturally we've openly discussed this whole subject of Blue bitterness many times and so they know only too well what it's all about. They're bright kids thank god if that's not a contradiction in terms for following their dad's godforsaken Blue path. As I say their dad too [my son-in-law] is also huge Blue but again not one who's eaten up by jealousy. All three are genuinely made up for me whenever we [the Reds] do well which as we know is pretty frequently these days. They don't exactly do fucking cartwheels like but it's always fine. My wider family and friends including some of kids of that late teen/early 20's age ripe for bitterness are similar and like my grandkids they suffer badly during this awful barren period for the Blues. Yeah we'll have banter but they're what I'd term normal Blues and so there's never any nasty stuff.None of this means I'm blind to the bitterness and horrible behaviour that does go on. Of course I know of it and have experienced it. Forinstance, there's a couple of dads in the grandaughter's schoolyard who I fucking hate bumping into when I drop her off or pick her up, one of whom is so fucking bitter you wouldn't believe. It's not not even worth responding to him as it would kick off so I don't even bother much as I'd like to. But, believe me, they're the exception in my measly little orbit.And that in a nutshell is precisely why I jumped into this thread in the first place.It was because a few of the posters in here and in the Everton match threads attempted to tar all Evertonians with one brush of collective toxicity even going on to say that they felt Blues weren't like Liverpool people at all. [no it wasn't you Rushyman and humble apologies if I inferred it was you btw]. But no way was I going to let such a horrible totally untrue slur pass without contesting it. My own 100% pure wonderful Scouse flesh and blood being dismissed as not proper Liverpool people was so far out of order my head almost fucking exploded. Sorry but nothing evokes a red mist more than that in my book. It was fucking horrible.Admittedly since then the whole thing has gotten out of hand a bit - in both directions I have to say with forinstance all the Everton love-in shite/open a new lovey/dovey Everton thread slurs etc which of course is nothing at all like the posts from myself, VBG, Andy, Kalito, Donkey and Red Mist have been - and I hold my hands up and apologise particularly to Rushyman for the not a small part I've played in that as I've gone too far in trying to make the point about just how easy it has been to be a Red supporter these past 40 years in comparison to being a Blue. And on that partyicular sore, you don't think I don't lie awake at night reproaching myself for not doing more to save our two boys from a very probable lifetime footy existence of sheer misery. But C'est la vie on that score. The die for them is well and truly cast so thank god as I say that they're not at all infested by the bitterness that pervades some young Blues.Anyroad, as far as I'm concerned I hope that conveys what you were asking Billy lad and hope it clarifies to you Rushy what had sparked me. And as long as there's no more assertions that the toxic shite applies to theand certainly that there'sthen you won't see any more defending of the realm of my fantastic grandsons again in here.