Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 662770 times)

Offline Jwils21

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12280 on: Today at 02:57:15 pm »
Conflicted on whether or not I want them to go down.

On the one hand we'll lose the derby, the league will lose a good traditional football club and i've got family members who are blues.

On the other hand it will be absolutely fucking hilarious and the fume would be catastrophically hilarious
Online tubby

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12281 on: Today at 02:58:08 pm »
No conflict for me, I want them down.  Don't think it'll happen though.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12282 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:54:38 pm
He was a childhood red. I know a couple of people who know his family.

No wonder hes angry.
Online Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12283 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm »
Pretty uncomfortable with a few posters trying to create an Everton love-in, in this thread.
Online Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12284 on: Today at 03:17:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:58:08 pm
No conflict for me, I want them down.  Don't think it'll happen though.

Same. They'll stay up because others around them are even worse.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12285 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:54:38 pm
He was a childhood red. I know a couple of people who know his family.
Wasn't he a part of our Academy when he was younger?
Offline slidez

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12286 on: Today at 03:53:12 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-60795041

In the game between Everton and Newcastle on 17 March, the match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove 21-year-old Louis McKechnie - who was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters and was led from the ground, to boos from the crowd

Lol
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12287 on: Today at 04:29:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:25:35 pm
Yeah been saying it for a while now, he's a very promising player, Gordon.  Great delivery, composure on the ball, good size and speed for the league and puts the legwork in.  Dunno what his best position is though, he usually plays on the right, which is weird for right-footed forwards in this day and age.

He's also probably already the most relentless diver in the league, and has a habit of leaving something on players who have evaded him.  Reckon he's got away with it a few times already because he's young, but eventually it'll catch up with him.  Or someone will do him.
Horizontal.
Online 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12288 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60815407

Frankie hurling players in front of buses grand style.

Deluded Frank reckons his tactics were spot on in the first 20minutes but the players stopped doing what he wanted because they have no bollocks.

His tactics were to run around trying to kick fuck out of the opposition or in Richarlisons case, leap onto them like Jackie Chan.
He seems to think running around is a tactic.
Players can run round only as long as the have the energy, and I can imagine players looking at Frankie describing running around like a demented spaniel , and thinking hes fucking clueless.
As for bollocks, Frankie spouts enough for everyone
Offline John C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12289 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
Where can I find this video?
:)
Offline Golyo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12290 on: Today at 04:54:44 pm »
My stomach is in a knot every time we play them because they have injured and ruined players in the last couple of decades. We lost a complete season of Virgil's career because of their moronic keeper. It would be better for our club if they went down.
Online FiSh77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12291 on: Today at 05:10:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:48:35 pm
Where can I find this video?
:)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Fs3y83WSjo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Fs3y83WSjo</a>

The "bollocks" bit is about 4.15 in, hurry up cos I'll probably have to take it down if it upsets the Everton love-in fellas ;D
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12292 on: Today at 05:38:53 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:10:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Fs3y83WSjo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Fs3y83WSjo</a>

The "bollocks" bit is about 4.15 in, hurry up cos I'll probably have to take it down if it upsets the Everton love-in fellas ;D
The way he distances himself from the team. He reminds me of Harry Redknapp in his style, management is there to be obeyed and if the team fails it's because they didn't implement his plan properly. Players are disposable, the plan inviolable. 
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12293 on: Today at 05:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 04:54:44 pm
My stomach is in a knot every time we play them because they have injured and ruined players in the last couple of decades. We lost a complete season of Virgil's career because of their moronic keeper. It would be better for our club if they went down.

In hindsight we should have just given them the 3 points and walked away. Totally screwed up our season and all things were going great for us before VVD and Thiago was assaulted.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12294 on: Today at 05:58:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:25:35 pm
Yeah been saying it for a while now, he's a very promising player, Gordon.  Great delivery, composure on the ball, good size and speed for the league and puts the legwork in.  Dunno what his best position is though, he usually plays on the right, which is weird for right-footed forwards in this day and age.

He's also probably already the most relentless diver in the league, and has a habit of leaving something on players who have evaded him.  Reckon he's got away with it a few times already because he's young, but eventually it'll catch up with him.  Or someone will do him.

If he were carded every time he threw an elbow or tried to break a leg he would spend most of his time in the stands & his free kicks are shite.
Offline rushyman

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12295 on: Today at 05:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm


It's more than evident from what you post that me and you have got absolutely fucking nothing in common whatsoever so feel free to.. er.. fall out with me  :) anytime you fucking like. Thing is pal, you continue to tar all Blues with the same brush and by inference slag off the likes of my grandsons and all the good Blues I know and love and have known and loved in this amazing city of ours and I'll continue to tell you you're talking through your fucking arsehole. Perhaps try taking a long hard look in the mirror - and you'll find we are all fucking spoilt and pampered to fuck by this incredible manager and his incredible team and some of the incredible managers, players and teams we've been so privileged to have play for us across seven fucking decades and if you don't happen to realise it then more fucking fool you.

Iv pulled you up on calling us names here mate. Thats it.

You then decide Im tarring all blues with the same brush all by yourself, like your grandsons (and my two uncles, and one of my best mates of 30 years by the way)

As Spion has already mentioned its the element saying the abhorrent things and what % it is these days. Its way way bigger every year. Theres truth to what you say about theyr experiences of no success. But its just no excuse for some of it that comes out of their mouths

You calling us all pampered arseholes is as generalising as anything Ive said about Everton fans. After what weve been through over the past 35 years, some way more than others on and off the pitch you want to call us all pampered arseholes? On here. No thanks

You deciding wed have nothing in common based on the charges youve trumped up against me in your own head is pretty sad but Ill be fucked if I sit about and take being called an arsehole because I call out disgusting behaviour by Everton fans

Im fine with who I see in the mirror thanks
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12296 on: Today at 06:07:46 pm »
Almost all blues are fucking knobheads once they get in that shithole.

It's isn't just a minority of them that sing that shitty manc chant,it is always the majority of the stadium that sing it and plenty of the c*nts give it the wall pusher & hand up to the face,if there were good blues around them they would've policed themselves and nipped it in the bud.
Offline John C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12297 on: Today at 06:37:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:10:01 pm
The "bollocks" bit is about 4.15 in, hurry up cos I'll probably have to take it down if it upsets the Everton love-in fellas ;D
Ta FiShy mate
Offline LFC-Lynn

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12298 on: Today at 07:07:14 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12299 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:10:01 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Fs3y83WSjo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Fs3y83WSjo</a>

The "bollocks" bit is about 4.15 in, hurry up cos I'll probably have to take it down if it upsets the Everton love-in fellas ;D
I'm not sure what to make of that. He looks bewildered. Certainly out of his depth. Yet blaming everyone but himself. Strange fella. 🤔
Online newterp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12300 on: Today at 07:23:36 pm »
Offline 4pool

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12301 on: Today at 07:23:58 pm »
So a fire at Ajax v Feyenoord yesterday. Set their own banner on fire with flares.

Good job this didn't happen at Woodison.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxhszzVJZZY
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12302 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:18:40 pm
I'm not sure what to make of that. He looks bewildered. Certainly out of his depth. Yet blaming everyone but himself. Strange fella. 🤔

It's put years on him and all. He looks fooked.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12303 on: Today at 07:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 10:43:05 am
In the meantime, I shall continue to derive as much personal joy from watching my two wonderful Blue grandsons get their exceedingly rare ecstatic moments in the sun from a last minute dreadlocked MOwobi winner as I do from witnessing our own MO do likewise for the Reds.

Timbo I don't doubt for a second that watching your grandson's cheering on their team brings you all the joy in the world. I also recognise that as a non-Liverpudlian, I'm in no position to question the relationships you share with blues or the opinions you have of the wider Everton fan base. I assure you I know my station here. But purely in the interest of discussion, I was wondering if I could ask you one question? Just to get your perspective?

Should your grandsons grow up to be regular match going blues (possibly even season ticket holders), would you be concerned in any way about the influence Goodison Park might have on them? By that I mean, would you ever worry that by being constantly surrounded by so much anti-LFC sentiment , they themselves might eventually inherit some of the vitriolic views that are bellowed around that ground on a regular basis?

The only reason I ask is I genuinely cannot think of any other fan base (in the top flight at least) who hold as much deep seated hatred for their city rivals as Everton do for LFC. I also think its fair to say that in terms of self-policing, Goodison isn't exactly known as the type of place where off-colour chanting will get you a clip on the ear. If anything, it'll get you a 30K+ of backing singers all eager to join in

And so, I'm genuinely curious what your thoughts are on that? Again, purely in the interest of discussion.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12304 on: Today at 07:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 07:28:38 pm
It's put years on him and all. He looks fooked.
Once Everton touches you... 😱
Offline rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12305 on: Today at 08:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:34:37 pm
Timbo I don't doubt for a second that watching your grandson's cheering on their team brings you all the joy in the world. I also recognise that as a non-Liverpudlian, I'm in no position to question the relationships you share with blues or the opinions you have of the wider Everton fan base. I assure you I know my station here. But purely in the interest of discussion, I was wondering if I could ask you one question? Just to get your perspective?

Should your grandsons grow up to be regular match going blues (possibly even season ticket holders), would you be concerned in any way about the influence Goodison Park might have on them? By that I mean, would you ever worry that by being constantly surrounded by so much anti-LFC sentiment , they themselves might eventually inherit some of the vitriolic views that are bellowed around that ground on a regular basis?

The only reason I ask is I genuinely cannot think of any other fan base (in the top flight at least) who hold as much deep seated hatred for their city rivals as Everton do for LFC. I also think its fair to say that in terms of self-policing, Goodison isn't exactly known as the type of place where off-colour chanting will get you a clip on the ear. If anything, it'll get you a 30K+ of backing singers all eager to join in

And so, I'm genuinely curious what your thoughts are on that? Again, purely in the interest of discussion.

This is EXACTLY why I said to my missus that there was no fucking way our kids were being brought up a Utd fans, even though they were growing up in a heavy Utd area. I've brought them up to take the piss out of her and Utd but have kept the anti Manc stuff out of it.
Online Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12306 on: Today at 08:35:46 pm »
When Lampard took control, Everton's relegation risk was theoretical. All he had to do was win a couple of games and he'd be hailed as a saviour from a non existent drop.

Fast forward a couple of months, and they're a club in crisis. They're fighting for their Premier League lives, lost key revenue streams, an owner who wants out, likely to face some form of sanction for breaching FFP, and Lampard likely to have even less money than Rafa did for transfers last summer - assuming they're allowed to make any transfers at all.

It's little wonder Frank's cracking up.

He can't quit - the admission of defeat could prove the death knell for his managerial career. And Everton can't sack him. Even if they could afford to pay him off, it would be admitting they made a mistake hiring him in the first place.

The team's around them are starting to pick up points, so their win against Newcastle has, at best, kept them treading water. But we've all seen their run in.

Even if they survive, they'll face months of sleepless nights before the whole nightmare starts again next season.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12307 on: Today at 08:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:16:17 pm
Pretty uncomfortable with a few posters trying to create an Everton love-in, in this thread.

I think where it's pretty uncomfortable for some is it's in danger of becoming a scouse thing. Hear me out. I don't know one snide blue. Not in my circle, that is all I have to go on and I know a good few. Opinionated, yes, arrogant, yes, delusional, fucking yes but game as fuck and generous of spirit. Scousers. That heart still beats in both clubs. So, I suppose when fellow scousers of the red persuasion who come on this thread for a laugh have to contend with stuff that they don't find funny or true, in their experience, of their blue bretheren, I think it's okay to bring it up in this thread without it being deemed 'an Everton love in.' As a Kopite who's travelled, I'm not gonna lecture anyone on how to behave when it comes to following the reds. I've said some bad things, when the chimpanzee was out, when we were struggling back then. Wasn't that long ago. The things I've said about United. Fuck me. Imagine how often their inner chimps been out watching that shite over the years. Fucking shocking. I couldn't watch that, no chance. But they do, have done all their life, to some it's an obsession, go figure but I listen to some good lads who tell me they wanna go down. Get rid of the knobheads. Rebuild the fanbase. Can you imagine them going on GoT to say that? But they're arl arses like me, no-one listens to us. But we plod on.

In conclusion, if some of us get a bit gnarly abah the Ev, understand it's a scouse thing. So, let's stick to taking the piss out of them without labelling them this and that. It's family, it's friends, it's scouse. They're all from County road, remember! To many it's not rational but to us it's clear as day.
Offline WhoHe

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12308 on: Today at 08:45:37 pm »
Bore off and create a new thread, tedious as fuck.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12309 on: Today at 09:00:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:17:01 pm
This is EXACTLY why I said to my missus that there was no fucking way our kids were being brought up a Utd fans, even though they were growing up in a heavy Utd area. I've brought them up to take the piss out of her and Utd but have kept the anti Manc stuff out of it.
Online Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12310 on: Today at 09:05:03 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:39:28 pm
I think where it's pretty uncomfortable for some is it's in danger of becoming a scouse thing. Hear me out. I don't know one snide blue. Not in my circle, that is all I have to go on and I know a good few. Opinionated, yes, arrogant, yes, delusional, fucking yes but game as fuck and generous of spirit. Scousers. That heart still beats in both clubs. So, I suppose when fellow scousers of the red persuasion who come on this thread for a laugh have to contend with stuff that they don't find funny or true, in their experience, of their blue bretheren, I think it's okay to bring it up in this thread without it being deemed 'an Everton love in.' As a Kopite who's travelled, I'm not gonna lecture anyone on how to behave when it comes to following the reds. I've said some bad things, when the chimpanzee was out, when we were struggling back then. Wasn't that long ago. The things I've said about United. Fuck me. Imagine how often their inner chimps been out watching that shite over the years. Fucking shocking. I couldn't watch that, no chance. But they do, have done all their life, to some it's an obsession, go figure but I listen to some good lads who tell me they wanna go down. Get rid of the knobheads. Rebuild the fanbase. Can you imagine them going on GoT to say that? But they're arl arses like me, no-one listens to us. But we plod on.

In conclusion, if some of us get a bit gnarly abah the Ev, understand it's a scouse thing. So, let's stick to taking the piss out of them without labelling them this and that. It's family, it's friends, it's scouse. They're all from County road, remember! To many it's not rational but to us it's clear as day.

Go and have a lie down mate. I wasn't being serious ffs. :lmao
Online Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12311 on: Today at 09:17:47 pm »
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.
Online Bangin Them In

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12312 on: Today at 09:21:35 pm »
Have they got relegated yet ? This is taking fuckin ages
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12313 on: Today at 09:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:17:47 pm
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.

If there is then their whole fucking first team squad and management are in on it 🤣😂🤣
Online Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12314 on: Today at 09:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:21:56 pm
If there is then their whole fucking first team squad and management are in on it 🤣😂🤣

 ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12315 on: Today at 09:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:17:47 pm
Everton twitter awash with corruption shouts and claims that there is a massive agenda to make sure they go down.
Surely they aren't suggesting it will be someone else's fault if they go down? 🤔
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12316 on: Today at 09:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:21:56 pm
If there is then their whole fucking first team squad and management are in on it 🤣😂🤣
We laugh, but it's actually so true.

The biggest conspirators against Everton FC are actually Everton FC themselves.
