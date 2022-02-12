Pretty uncomfortable with a few posters trying to create an Everton love-in, in this thread.



I think where it's pretty uncomfortable for some is it's in danger of becoming a scouse thing. Hear me out. I don't know one snide blue. Not in my circle, that is all I have to go on and I know a good few. Opinionated, yes, arrogant, yes, delusional, fucking yes but game as fuck and generous of spirit. Scousers. That heart still beats in both clubs. So, I suppose when fellow scousers of the red persuasion who come on this thread for a laugh have to contend with stuff that they don't find funny or true, in their experience, of their blue bretheren, I think it's okay to bring it up in this thread without it being deemed 'an Everton love in.' As a Kopite who's travelled, I'm not gonna lecture anyone on how to behave when it comes to following the reds. I've said some bad things, when the chimpanzee was out, when we were struggling back then. Wasn't that long ago. The things I've said about United. Fuck me. Imagine how often their inner chimps been out watching that shite over the years. Fucking shocking. I couldn't watch that, no chance. But they do, have done all their life, to some it's an obsession, go figure but I listen to some good lads who tell me they wanna go down. Get rid of the knobheads. Rebuild the fanbase. Can you imagine them going on GoT to say that? But they're arl arses like me, no-one listens to us. But we plod on.In conclusion, if some of us get a bit gnarly abah the Ev, understand it's a scouse thing. So, let's stick to taking the piss out of them without labelling them this and that. It's family, it's friends, it's scouse. They're all from County road, remember! To many it's not rational but to us it's clear as day.