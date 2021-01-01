« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 660459 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12280 on: Today at 02:25:35 pm »
Yeah been saying it for a while now, he's a very promising player, Gordon.  Great delivery, composure on the ball, good size and speed for the league and puts the legwork in.  Dunno what his best position is though, he usually plays on the right, which is weird for right-footed forwards in this day and age.

He's also probably already the most relentless diver in the league, and has a habit of leaving something on players who have evaded him.  Reckon he's got away with it a few times already because he's young, but eventually it'll catch up with him.  Or someone will do him.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12281 on: Today at 02:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:57:25 pm
That Anthony Gordon is a right little chippy twat, isn't he?

Can tell he grew up an Everton fan.

He was a childhood red. I know a couple of people who know his family.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12282 on: Today at 02:57:15 pm »
Conflicted on whether or not I want them to go down.

On the one hand we'll lose the derby, the league will lose a good traditional football club and i've got family members who are blues.

On the other hand it will be absolutely fucking hilarious and the fume would be catastrophically hilarious
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12283 on: Today at 02:58:08 pm »
No conflict for me, I want them down.  Don't think it'll happen though.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12284 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:54:38 pm
He was a childhood red. I know a couple of people who know his family.

No wonder hes angry.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12285 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm »
Pretty uncomfortable with a few posters trying to create an Everton love-in, in this thread.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12286 on: Today at 03:17:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:58:08 pm
No conflict for me, I want them down.  Don't think it'll happen though.

Same. They'll stay up because others around them are even worse.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12287 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:54:38 pm
He was a childhood red. I know a couple of people who know his family.
Wasn't he a part of our Academy when he was younger?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12288 on: Today at 03:53:12 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-60795041

In the game between Everton and Newcastle on 17 March, the match had to be stopped while security attempted to remove 21-year-old Louis McKechnie - who was eventually cut free using a pair of bolt cutters and was led from the ground, to boos from the crowd

Lol
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12289 on: Today at 04:29:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:25:35 pm
Yeah been saying it for a while now, he's a very promising player, Gordon.  Great delivery, composure on the ball, good size and speed for the league and puts the legwork in.  Dunno what his best position is though, he usually plays on the right, which is weird for right-footed forwards in this day and age.

He's also probably already the most relentless diver in the league, and has a habit of leaving something on players who have evaded him.  Reckon he's got away with it a few times already because he's young, but eventually it'll catch up with him.  Or someone will do him.
Horizontal.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12290 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60815407

Frankie hurling players in front of buses grand style.

Deluded Frank reckons his tactics were spot on in the first 20minutes but the players stopped doing what he wanted because they have no bollocks.

His tactics were to run around trying to kick fuck out of the opposition or in Richarlisons case, leap onto them like Jackie Chan.
He seems to think running around is a tactic.
Players can run round only as long as the have the energy, and I can imagine players looking at Frankie describing running around like a demented spaniel , and thinking hes fucking clueless.
As for bollocks, Frankie spouts enough for everyone
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12291 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm »
Where can I find this video?
:)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12292 on: Today at 04:54:44 pm »
My stomach is in a knot every time we play them because they have injured and ruined players in the last couple of decades. We lost a complete season of Virgil's career because of their moronic keeper. It would be better for our club if they went down.
