Yeah been saying it for a while now, he's a very promising player, Gordon. Great delivery, composure on the ball, good size and speed for the league and puts the legwork in. Dunno what his best position is though, he usually plays on the right, which is weird for right-footed forwards in this day and age.



He's also probably already the most relentless diver in the league, and has a habit of leaving something on players who have evaded him. Reckon he's got away with it a few times already because he's young, but eventually it'll catch up with him. Or someone will do him.