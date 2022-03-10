« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 06:35:07 am
Can't believe the fucking state of Lampard's comments. He's actually by far the most dislikeable thing about that team now. Just a big-man posturing prick who goes around questioning everyone else before himself. Rarely seen someone so unsuited to actual leadership.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 06:39:18 am
This is the manager the Everton fans appointed , them fans have a lot to answer for.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 06:40:19 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:39:18 am
This is the manager the Everton fans appointed , them fans have a lot to answer for.

They're all made up with him for calling the players out.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 06:44:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:40:19 am
They're all made up with him for calling the players out.
Really? But it cant be the players , its all Rafas fault isnt it?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 06:57:47 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:44:18 am
Really? But it cant be the players , its all Rafas fault isnt it?
Rafa la Bamba  😀
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 07:28:35 am
If we win the Quadruple, is the quadruple Mickey Mouse?.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 07:45:08 am
I don't necessarily have a problem with managers blasting their players' mentality and application of their tactics, but Lampard does it so often that it's obviously for no other reason than to shield himself from any blame. Reckon they survive this season but do it so unimpressively that they sack him anyway, that Newcastle result made all the difference.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 07:48:30 am
Has this been psoted yet? The signs in the background!
 :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kjnPhx1tYjo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kjnPhx1tYjo</a>
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 07:52:05 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:45:08 am
I don't necessarily have a problem with managers blasting their players' mentality and application of their tactics, but Lampard does it so often that it's obviously for no other reason than to shield himself from any blame. Reckon they survive this season but do it so unimpressively that they sack him anyway, that Newcastle result made all the difference.
To be fair, he only does it when they dont win
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 08:14:00 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:45:08 am
I don't necessarily have a problem with managers blasting their players' mentality and application of their tactics, but Lampard does it so often that it's obviously for no other reason than to shield himself from any blame. Reckon they survive this season but do it so unimpressively that they sack him anyway, that Newcastle result made all the difference.

They won't sack him if he keeps them up. They'll fall for it being a success, and they can't afford to let him go anyway. We'll then have a summer of giddiness as they sign a bunch of players that immediately walk into a Merseyside XI before it all goes terribly wrong by October.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 08:20:56 am
Hes better suited to sitting on the panel of A League Of Their Own with cousin Jamie, dishing out bants I think
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 08:31:21 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:28:35 am
If we win the Quadruple, is the quadruple Mickey Mouse?.

Not really. The first two dont count.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 08:56:55 am
Managers often try and take the credit for a win or blame the players for a loss etc but not sure I've ever seen a manager basically say "all the good in the game was down to me but the bad was all the players" Amazing. He's a truly dreadful manager, hasn't a clue what he's doing, them staying up if it happens will be annoying but with a lack of money and him in charge they will be right down there again next season too.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:11:23 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:45:08 am
I don't necessarily have a problem with managers blasting their players' mentality and application of their tactics, but Lampard does it so often that it's obviously for no other reason than to shield himself from any blame. Reckon they survive this season but do it so unimpressively that they sack him anyway, that Newcastle result made all the difference.

It wears thin very quickly. Lampard has slated the players after the game more in 2 months than Klopp has in 7 years.

Especially when his own tactics are poor. His set up at Spurs was kamikaze.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:17:12 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:56:55 am
Managers often try and take the credit for a win or blame the players for a loss etc but not sure I've ever seen a manager basically say "all the good in the game was down to me but the bad was all the players" Amazing. He's a truly dreadful manager, hasn't a clue what he's doing, them staying up if it happens will be annoying but with a lack of money and him in charge they will be right down there again next season too.

I still think there's a fair chance. They've still got to play Watford and Burnley, both of those still have to play Norwich and each other. If they lose against West Ham, the game after that is away at Burnley and they lose that its proper squeaky bum time.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:17:24 am
Trying to think back to Klopps first season with us, granted we were never in a relegation fight, but I have in mind that anything bad that happened he would say it was his fault, and anything good was down to the players.

Deep down he knew half the squad were shite, but he wasn't prepared to throw them under the bus when they had no confidence. And then we came within 1 game of qualifying for the Champions League.

Feels like Lampard is trying the Jose method perhaps? But I think that only works when there is a degree of confidence amongst the players?

He needs to praise them as much as he can and take all the blame himself - even through gritted teeth.

He won't though. The bad tory. They don't take any responsibility for ther own mistakes.

Christ, imagine if he keeps them up, we'll never hear the end of it from him.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:22:45 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 09:59:20 pm
Do blues buy their kids Lightning McQueen cars?



Too much red on it still.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:29:58 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:31:21 am
Not really. The first two dont count.

Yep

Pace trophies
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:33:46 am
For the record, actual matching going season ticket holders at Goodison think that forum is full of dickheads and weirdos
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:35:13 am
No surprise he's pinning every failure on the squad and predecessors considering his uncle is Harry "They only had 2 points from 8 games when I joined" Redknapp.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:35:13 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:22:45 am


Too much red on it still.
Still references their last trophy, could be a good or bad thing depending on how demented the blue is :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:48:03 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:33:46 am
For the record, actual matching going season ticket holders at Goodison think that forum is full of dickheads and weirdos

Any sane individual knows that ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:55:50 am
Do Everton fans say the same sort of stuff about us when they are talking to fans of other clubs, or do they only talk like that to us?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:23:24 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:55:50 am
Do Everton fans say the same sort of stuff about us when they are talking to fans of other clubs, or do they only talk like that to us?

I've been on holiday where Evertonians upon knowing I'm a Red are quite nasty.

But in every instance, they are immedaitely pulled up by the people with them.

This to me says that it's not really a concious thing - it's almost like a cult where they are conditioned to say or think stuff.

Thankfully most Evertonians are actually normal, nice, decent people.


Don't let the fucking weirdos win :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:23:58 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:14:00 am
They won't sack him if he keeps them up. They'll fall for it being a success, and they can't afford to let him go anyway. We'll then have a summer of giddiness as they sign a bunch of players that immediately walk into a Merseyside XI before it all goes terribly wrong by October August.

Tweaked for accuracy.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:48:05 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:33:46 am
For the record, actual matching going season ticket holders at Goodison think that forum is full of dickheads and weirdos
It feels like it is full of trolls indulging the delusional/loons, for kicks. I don't feel like it is representative of Everton fans at all. It's notable (to me at least) that fans of other teams will also check out GOT when they are playing them and mention afterwards how weird it is on there.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:50:34 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:23:24 am
I've been on holiday where Evertonians upon knowing I'm a Red are quite nasty.

But in every instance, they are immedaitely pulled up by the people with them.

This to me says that it's not really a concious thing - it's almost like a cult where they are conditioned to say or think stuff.

Thankfully most Evertonians are actually normal, nice, decent people.


Don't let the fucking weirdos win :)
Their carers?  ???  ;)
