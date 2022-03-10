Trying to think back to Klopps first season with us, granted we were never in a relegation fight, but I have in mind that anything bad that happened he would say it was his fault, and anything good was down to the players.



Deep down he knew half the squad were shite, but he wasn't prepared to throw them under the bus when they had no confidence. And then we came within 1 game of qualifying for the Champions League.



Feels like Lampard is trying the Jose method perhaps? But I think that only works when there is a degree of confidence amongst the players?



He needs to praise them as much as he can and take all the blame himself - even through gritted teeth.



He won't though. The bad tory. They don't take any responsibility for ther own mistakes.



Christ, imagine if he keeps them up, we'll never hear the end of it from him.