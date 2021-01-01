



It's more than evident from what you post that me and you have got absolutely fucking nothing in common whatsoever so feel free to.. er.. fall out with me anytime you fucking like. Thing is pal, you continue to tar all Blues with the same brush and by inference slag off the likes of my grandsons and all the good Blues I know and love and have known and loved in this amazing city of ours and I'll continue to tell you you're talking through your fucking arsehole. Perhaps try taking a long hard look in the mirror - and you'll find we are all fucking spoilt and pampered to fuck by this incredible manager and his incredible team and some of the incredible managers, players and teams we've been so privileged to have play for us across seven fucking decades and if you don't happen to realise it then more fucking fool you.



The only things I know are that-Football fans crow and laud it over the fans of other teams, not because they are better than them as individuals but only because the choice they (or possibly their parents) made has turned out (at a particular time) to be a better choice.-every football team has dickheads as fans, that % is somewhere between 0 and 100%, I defy anyone to say it is either of those numbers or precisely what % it is. Every team. My experience is that figure is not a constant (for evidence- see Chelsea, Millwall)-What determines that % is really complicated, most fans from this City have either made a choice to support us or Everton, some may have been unduly influenced by their parents. It's not random but it is complicated.-This City has seen a peculiar dynamic in that LFC have been so much better than EFC for so long that it has distorted why and how those choices have been made and the implications for the individuals who made those choices. The same applied to Manchester until 10 years ago. I suspect those choosing Everton will have suffered badly for that choice they made as a kid, at school, with mates and at work.-So, if they % differs between our two clubs then it's either comes from the family (and don't take that wrong way), comes from suffering decades of relentless piss takes, comes from some form initial masochistic or perverse choice based upon your personality, the impact of ongoing disappointment and the consequent chronic stress that creates, or some collective malfunction for those who are too socialised into that collective (usually regular match goers)We only hear the voices of the loud at the match, those we live, work or socialise with or those who concentrate their vitriol on social media, that may be a reasonable sample for some but don't think it ever enough to be definitive, not for me anyway. I like the club in many ways, many of their fans also, just not that % above, whatever it is (which I think, on my limited experience, may well be higher for them. but not sure why).There, but I still want them to go down, so they can have some limited success, but not at our expense and at our level. Just a bit of respite for the good ones.