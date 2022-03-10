« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm
As a kid my idols werent Roger Hunt or Tommy Lawrence but Eusebio and Lev Yachin.

Id spend hours doodling pictures of the genuine Stadium of Light on my school books and being disgruntled because we were playing teams like Reykjavik and Anderlecht in Europe and not the fabled Benfjca.

A proper European giant, unlike the Bitters first team, City.

I've never forgotten the Brazil 70 side. Idolised them. But Europe was always special, particularly in the early days, it was an adventure
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 18, 2022, 12:23:34 am
Some devastated posters in this thread

 :lmao

As for me, well I'm in a great place cos me and the missus got to share the most wonderful moment with our two grandsons who went absolutely mental when Dreadlock Holiday slotted in that winner. The joy in their faces was something to behold. Finest hugs ever. Unbelievable to share with them such a rare shaft of ecstacy. Wonderful  ;D

My mum and dad are blues, and they were happy for us winning the league and CL. My FIL has a season ticket in Gwladys but I watched our win in Madrid with him. I dont want them to go down because it would upset too many in my family.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

  Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
My mum and dad are blues, and they were happy for us winning the league and CL. My FIL has a season ticket in Gwladys but I watched our win in Madrid with him. I dont want them to go down because it would upset too many in my family.

Correct. Friends, to. Mates you've known for years. They'd be fucking gutted. I don't wanna see that. End of the day we're all scousers
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Correct. Friends, to. Mates you've known for years. They'd be fucking gutted. I don't wanna see that. End of the day we're all scousers

 Im only a red because of my grandad. I was a blue when I was about 5 or so until I started watching footie with my grandad and he took me to Anfield. He would have loved Klopp, but unfortunately he died a few months before Klopp joined us.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

  Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 12:25:35 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 03:33:15 pm
Ha ha. Fair cop Beardy lad. Nowt pedantic about it mate. You're spot on.

Fuck knows how I only counted '84 as a single Euro cup. We almost bought the house right next door to Joe Fagan in Lynholme Road just off Utting Avenue but we got gazumped. He'll be turning in his grave that I denied him his incredible treble!!  ;D As for the '83 bit. Nah. Not giving you that one. I was setting the fuckin parameters so it remains '84 to '87 which in my very verrrrrrrry broooooooooooooooooad brush terms can still be stretched to relative Red/Blue equality for the purposes I was using it for in my original post - the one that Rushy was attempting to trash by listing every trophy we won in the entire '80's as distinct from the '84-'87 period I was alluding to.

The point I was trying to make in my original post being that it's little wonder that Blues are fucking envious and jealous as they've had nigh fuck all to savour since - and I quote - the relative Red/Blue equality of the '60's and mid '80's whilst watching our relentless trophy ride of great teams, great players and peerless glory and success. 

And now look what you've turned me into - the biggest fucking pedant in the entire thread!!  ;D

Haha I'm sure Joe would forgive you.  ;D On the other hand he might be looking down reading this thinking 'thank fuck we never had that blue quisling move in next door to us. State of him now in his dotage trying to big up the blueshite's inferior mid 80s trophy haul using his fake mathematically unsound parameters'.  :lmao

Joking aside, I can fully understand you reveling in your grandkids joy the other night. I've got a couple of blue nephews, I used to buy them Everton shirts  for their birthdays and I'd get a real kick out of seeing the joy on their faces when the blues won ; despite my natural instinct to hope Everton lose every match by as many goals possible, love of my nephews trumped any Everton hatred. Sad to say though they are in their late 20's now and when it comes to football they've gone pretty much full-on bitter, groomed I suspect by social media. Large family gatherings are 90% Kopite but we've all learnt that the only way to keep the peace is not to talk football  when the 2 or 3 blues are in earshot or they'll turn quicker than the victim of a vampire bite
  Petrified of THE BEAST
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 01:22:24 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:19:43 pm
Nope mate, I'm not being disingenuous at all.

The bit you highlighted in that older post of mine was something Guillem Balague also said himself very recently. He said that he just doesn't equate much of their recent behaviour as coming from people in the Liverpool he knows so well. Absolutely no one jumped on him for saying that. I waited for the pile-on on him, but it never came. Maybe because he was just telling the truth.

It's difficult when posting on forums. I came here after many years posting on really deep shit on mental health forums. Friends there are now dead, after committing suicide. I needed a break, so decided to post here instead, and to do so in a much more light-hearted and sometimes flippant way. Thing is, even in a single post, I can sometimes say things I mean seriously, and things I'm saying through pure emotion. In short, I could have stayed purely serious and worded that post differently and in a more serious way, but the gist would still be the same.

I know this point gets ignored all the time, but my disdain is towards Bitters, not Evertonians in general. I've never once in my life ever had a single issue with a decent Evertonian and I've never, in 59 years, given a single Evertonian any grief over football. Others might disagree, and that's fine, but I just don't equate the behaviour of the large bitter and twisted element as that of Scousers. Honestly, I grew up believing we were better than that in this city, and we certainly used to be too. As I said, Guillem Balague said the very same, and no one batted an eyelid on here or elsewhere.

Like you, I'm a local Red. Born in Broadgreen, brought up in the north end, an Anfield regular from 1971 onwards... Mind you, calling out horrible behaviour from match-going fans of other clubs (or our own) should not be something only locals can do.

Personally, I don't feel sorry for Everton at all. Their demise was of their own making. Those in their number who constantly blame us for everything need a reality check. Yes, I do find EFC to be lazy. I do find them to be generally very negative. Yes, I do believe that the collective mindset at Goodison is regressive. And yes, I do believe that there is always a tendency there to seek scapegoats rather than work hard and actually build something themselves that they can be proud of. They are observations that far more intelligent people than me have made also. Their club has let their fans down. No question there, but it's an Everton problem for Everton to sort out.

Absolutely none of that disrespects Evertonians as a whole. It doesn't disrespect your family members or my Blue friends and wider family members.

The Liverpool I grew up in had it's problems, but we pretty much stuck together when it mattered. I genuinely don't see an issue with stating now, in 2022, that this has changed in many ways. I'm sorry if it offends some, but no, I just don't recognise the mindset of too many of those across the park as being a Scouse mindset. I mean what kind of Scouser sings about Heysel, Hillsborough, pushing walls, always the victim etc....? Sorry, but no, I don't recognise that in the city I live in and grew up in, although I/we've had to get used to it.

Thing is, you can call out EFC and you can call out the behaviour of far too many who follow them, and still not be disrespecting in the slightest the genuine Everton fan.

For me, no one gets a free pass just because jealousy might be natural. Liverpool FC have had plenty of ups and downs throughout their/our history , so, too, have Everton. It's up to our clubs to work hard, build and grow. Why should we be a scapegoat just because their club can't get its act together. The mindsets at our respective clubs are totally different. I'm just one of thousands of people who have said exactly that. I don't see anything wrong with stating what are clear facts.

Anyway, the proof of my attitudes towards Evertonians is exhibited in my daily life, where I get on just fine with those I know. The 'Bitters' though, well I avoid them. But saying that, so do my Evertonian friends.



Fair enough but the reason I entered this godforsaken thread in the first place was your statement in the post of yours I posted above that it was the bulk of Evertonians. If you now say that's not the case then fair enough and fair do's to you for taking it back.
  Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 01:27:56 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:17:59 am
What a fuckin low life snide post that is. Jeez. What a fucking cesspit this thread has turned into. The irony of it all. More bitterness in here than in a dozen Goodison Parks.

BTW I had to use a dictionary for your big words. Quisling and dotage eh. 

Oops I'm really sorry Timbo. It was all meant as tongue in cheek humour, though obviously it wasn't received that way. I never knowingly set out to hurt anyone's feelings but as I seem to have done here I apologise profusely.  :-\

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 01:49:33 am
At least we all agree Everton are shite!
  Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 02:26:08 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:49:33 am
At least we all agree Everton are shite!

They wish
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 02:30:56 am
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
I often read this thread but sometimes despair when I see people posting shite coming from St Domingo or other such dickhead on GOT. Why give these lunatics any publicity or promotion of their twisted minds?

Although now living 150 miles from the city, Im a born & bred scouser from Wavertree -  a mixed family of reds and blues. My arl fella was a red, my 2 brothers (1 older 1 younger) both blues. The eldest now sadly passed on was sound. Loved his football. We often used to go to games together when we were younger. If we were playing away Id often go to an Everton home game sometimes with him, sometimes on my own. We just loved football despite supporting different local teams! He came to Anfield with me and we had a great time. Just 2 brothers having a laugh!

He would now be in deep despair if he could see how their support behaves today.

My younger brother (who is now 62) is however a complete and utter prick. Hates LFC with every breath he takes. Is obsessed with us, no make that consumed. I no longer speak with him or see him. Its impossible to have any form of rational conversation with him. I was at Heysel in 1985 and when one day in 2007, he called me a Murdering Red Shite Bastard when a group of us were discussing European football, I thought thats it for me..

Theres a whole adult generation of them now (mostly 35+years old) who are now totally brainwashed and have become Anti-LFC supporters. The old joke about if you are want to know how Liverpool are doing, ask an Evertonian is no longer funny. Its now a sad summary of the way things have become and its now irreversible.

Son of Spion captures it far more accurately than I can, he calls it 100% correctly. it makes me both sad and angry that fellow Scousers now behave in this way. They swallow all the Peoples Club shite spewed out by their own club to disguise all of their failings and structural mistakes made over the last 30 years.

My wife and I are both season ticket holders, for over 50 years - we go home and away. But neither of us will now go to Goodison. Its the modern equivalent of Bedlam. Look at their fans faces & the pure hatred on show. Thats not passion its poison!

When the main prize in a Derby match for their fans & players is a seriously injured LFC player - think Origi, VVD & Thiago , its time to say no more! Get them relegated ASAP. They are not worth all of the toxicity and unpleasantness that comes with a Derby match now. I used to stand with my big brother on the Kop or Gladwys Street at Derby matches each wearing our respective scarf. Imagine trying to do that at Goodison now?

If and when they finally get relegated (and lets hope its in May 2022) I will crack open a bottle of champagne. They cannot disappear quick enough for me.

My 3 kids - but adults now, are all passionate reds. They cant believe that Reds & Blues once stood together at Wembley in the 1980s and sang Merseyside as one. They think their daft old Dad is just telling them fairy tales. They just see Everton as something they have to endure and in some ways pity

great post, Cobbler.

it's really really fucking sad isn't it?
  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 02:34:28 am
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
I often read this thread but sometimes despair when I see people posting shite coming from St Domingo or other such dickhead on GOT. Why give these lunatics any publicity or promotion of their twisted minds?

Although now living 150 miles from the city, Im a born & bred scouser from Wavertree -  a mixed family of reds and blues. My arl fella was a red, my 2 brothers (1 older 1 younger) both blues. The eldest now sadly passed on was sound. Loved his football. We often used to go to games together when we were younger. If we were playing away Id often go to an Everton home game sometimes with him, sometimes on my own. We just loved football despite supporting different local teams! He came to Anfield with me and we had a great time. Just 2 brothers having a laugh!

He would now be in deep despair if he could see how their support behaves today.

My younger brother (who is now 62) is however a complete and utter prick. Hates LFC with every breath he takes. Is obsessed with us, no make that consumed. I no longer speak with him or see him. Its impossible to have any form of rational conversation with him. I was at Heysel in 1985 and when one day in 2007, he called me a Murdering Red Shite Bastard when a group of us were discussing European football, I thought thats it for me..

Theres a whole adult generation of them now (mostly 35+years old) who are now totally brainwashed and have become Anti-LFC supporters. The old joke about if you are want to know how Liverpool are doing, ask an Evertonian is no longer funny. Its now a sad summary of the way things have become and its now irreversible.

Son of Spion captures it far more accurately than I can, he calls it 100% correctly. it makes me both sad and angry that fellow Scousers now behave in this way. They swallow all the Peoples Club shite spewed out by their own club to disguise all of their failings and structural mistakes made over the last 30 years.

My wife and I are both season ticket holders, for over 50 years - we go home and away. But neither of us will now go to Goodison. Its the modern equivalent of Bedlam. Look at their fans faces & the pure hatred on show. Thats not passion its poison!

When the main prize in a Derby match for their fans & players is a seriously injured LFC player - think Origi, VVD & Thiago , its time to say no more! Get them relegated ASAP. They are not worth all of the toxicity and unpleasantness that comes with a Derby match now. I used to stand with my big brother on the Kop or Gladwys Street at Derby matches each wearing our respective scarf. Imagine trying to do that at Goodison now?

If and when they finally get relegated (and lets hope its in May 2022) I will crack open a bottle of champagne. They cannot disappear quick enough for me.

My 3 kids - but adults now, are all passionate reds. They cant believe that Reds & Blues once stood together at Wembley in the 1980s and sang Merseyside as one. They think their daft old Dad is just telling them fairy tales. They just see Everton as something they have to endure and in some ways pity


Perfect
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 06:54:44 am
On the debate about the divide and bitterness between the two fanbases now. Does anyone think Frank is going to make it a whole lot worse? I get the impression he gets Everton and is going to use the bitterness to wind the fans up into a frenzy and get passion on the pitch from the players. Im dreading what he will send out the players to do in the derby.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 07:41:37 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:54:44 am
On the debate about the divide and bitterness between the two fanbases now. Does anyone think Frank is going to make it a whole lot worse? I get the impression he gets Everton and is going to use the bitterness to wind the fans up into a frenzy and get passion on the pitch from the players. Im dreading what he will send out the players to do in the derby.
It's definitely not implausible, I'll never forget Fat Frank going in hard with a late tackle on Xabi to put him out of the CL leg against Chelsea. Not afraid of being dirty was Fatty, and I think he's found the perfect students in the Bitters.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:07:11 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:09:42 am
Oh you cant imagine how delighted me and the missus were for them. Off the fucking scale mate.  ;D

Thats great Timbo

Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 08:23:26 am
Dont want to be too heavy but there is a serious  Point being raised here. Its not like you have to choose a camp that all blues are bitter or all are sweetness and light. 

Exactly, as you say its highly nuanced.

To those saying go and start another thread.no, youre okay ta.


  Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:10:08 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:41:37 am
It's definitely not implausible, I'll never forget Fat Frank going in hard with a late tackle on Xabi to put him out of the CL leg against Chelsea. Not afraid of being dirty was Fatty, and I think he's found the perfect students in the Bitters.

And he told Klopp to fuck off. He gets them alright.

In some respects Holgate pushing Firmino into the stand and then whining afterwards seemed worse to me, because of the snide, than the all out assaults on Thiago and VVD.

Im discounting Funes Mori because he no longer plays for them but the other three drama queans are still clogging up the pitch.
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:36:31 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:19:16 pm
It's ever been so. Back then we used to laugh about it, never took it seriously. Knew they were on the wind up. We had them over loads back. Tesco bags. Woodison, sheepshaggers, Merry Christmas, all that'. Those who wanna listen to the loons on GoT, go 'ed, yers prolly haven't got proper bluenose mates cos if you did you'd know it's bollocks. St Domingo, catcher all those loons. Probably reds, catfishing the dopes while smoking it...

I once asked the bitter at work if he posted on GOT, as he trotted out the exact same shite that people copy from there to here. After he walked away after his usual diatribe, one of the Mancs looked and me and said fucking hell, I thought City fans were fucking bitter, but he's off the scale in bitterness. He goes home and away so you just know he is one of the loons booing and slagging the players off.

There are a couple of other blues at work who are the polar opposite and thought he was a tit too. It's a shame that the decent blues are having their clubs reputation tarnished by these fucking loons and for people who have never lived and worked among the genuine good blues, they will just think they are all the same.

Anyway, their last chance the end the 27 year drought is 3 hours away  ;D
  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:57:07 am
I do think that the toxic relationship between Everton and Liverpool stems from the fact that they haven't been proper rivals in so long they no longer have a frame of reference as to how rivalry works. They think it's about hating what they fear (Nietzschean ressentiment) but that is just an inherited legacy from a time when they were proper rivals. In actual fact Liverpool and it's current status as an international superclub has no real relevance for them. If they were being honest, Everton's true rivals are currently Leeds, Burnley, Villa and Wolves, mid-ranking PL sides seeking to reestablish themselves as top sides with a European focus.

The anger towards Liverpool is now part of some fans' identity, bequeathed the current generation by the previous one, those who remember the 1980s when Everton were a competitive, top side. But that was nearly 40 years ago, and since then Everton have produced so few moments of magic for the fans, that they have had to eke out their pleasures elsewhere, and that has taken the form of schadenfreude, deriving their happiness from Liverpool's misfortunes. And since Liverpool can't win everything every year, that means they get 3-4 annual moments of genuine pleasure, versus a long season of grind with Everton, the end result of which is yet another season of disappointment. For these types of Everton fan (and there is a mix of the more rational in with the obsessed, as acknowledged by posters above) I am sure they envy the genuine moments of success Liverpool fans regularly enjoy, but to admit that would be to undermine the only means of satisfaction currently available to them.

In other words, their anger and dislike of Liverpool is not real, it's not even remembered for many. It is in fact, an invention, a means of resolving the contradiction between apparent rivalry and true rivalry created by past success and current failure.

And just to finish on a moment of self-reflection (so as not to become complacent and arrogant) it's worth noting that some Liverpool fans themseves were in danger of treading this very same path when the club was in the doldrums and United were on top, particularly around the 2010s. This course has only recently been reversed as success on Liverpool's side and failure on United's has improved the toxicity between both sets of fans, but now the opposite is in danger of happening as United fans are undergoing their own travails. 
  Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 09:59:33 am
Regardless of what camp you're in, there's still a very good argument to made that relegation might actually do them the world of good. Because let's face it, Everton as a club are in desperate need of a major reset - from custodianship and management all the way to stature and self identity. I think all dials need putting back to zero at this stage

The rabidness of the fan base, the inadequacy of the boardroom, the overhyping of their players, the delusion that they're a "top club", constantly comparing themselves to LFC, perpetuating pipe dreams of new stadiums, and probably most importantly; continuously ridding themselves of managers under clouds of ill-will and genuine nasty hostility.

It's kind of like the orchestral crescendo in "A Day in the Life". Where everything mashes together into one giant din of noise before the conductor finally steps in to restore calmness. That's kind of how I see Everton now. A club in desperate need of something external that will finally bring the cacophony of madness to an end. That something being relegation

It'd do them the world of good IMHO
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:29:13 am
While I agree Everton need a total reset, I think relegation might actually kill them off, I can see them doing a City and going down into the Championship and then immediately again into League 1. Financially they are an absolute shambles and without the PL money, they are going to be in deep trouble.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Today at 10:30:54 am
Quote
It'd do them the world of good IMHO
I tend to agree and think I posted something similar in here. But as others posters pointed out in reply, it could also spell a Forest or Leeds style downward spiral and extended run in the lower leagues.

I still think it could do them good. Our last spell in the second tier turned out fairly well :D in the long run!!!
  • Petrified of THE BEAST
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12100 on: Today at 10:43:05 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:57:07 am
I do think that the toxic relationship between Everton and Liverpool stems from the fact that they haven't been proper rivals in so long they no longer have a frame of reference as to how rivalry works. They think it's about hating what they fear (Nietzschean ressentiment) but that is just an inherited legacy from a time when they were proper rivals. In actual fact Liverpool and it's current status as an international superclub has no real relevance for them. If they were being honest, Everton's true rivals are currently Leeds, Burnley, Villa and Wolves, mid-ranking PL sides seeking to reestablish themselves as top sides with a European focus.

The anger towards Liverpool is now part of some fans' identity, bequeathed the current generation by the previous one, those who remember the 1980s when Everton were a competitive, top side. But that was nearly 40 years ago, and since then Everton have produced so few moments of magic for the fans, that they have had to eke out their pleasures elsewhere, and that has taken the form of schadenfreude, deriving their happiness from Liverpool's misfortunes. And since Liverpool can't win everything every year, that means they get 3-4 annual moments of genuine pleasure, versus a long season of grind with Everton, the end result of which is yet another season of disappointment. For these types of Everton fan (and there is a mix of the more rational in with the obsessed, as acknowledged by posters above) I am sure they envy the genuine moments of success Liverpool fans regularly enjoy, but to admit that would be to undermine the only means of satisfaction currently available to them.

In other words, their anger and dislike of Liverpool is not real, it's not even remembered for many. It is in fact, an invention, a means of resolving the contradiction between apparent rivalry and true rivalry created by past success and current failure.

And just to finish on a moment of self-reflection (so as not to become complacent and arrogant) it's worth noting that some Liverpool fans themseves were in danger of treading this very same path when the club was in the doldrums and United were on top, particularly around the 2010s. This course has only recently been reversed as success on Liverpool's side and failure on United's has improved the toxicity between both sets of fans, but now the opposite is in danger of happening as United fans are undergoing their own travails. 

What a pleasure amidst all the toxicity to read such a balanced comprehensive and informed erudite synopsis of what has been slowly taking place with some of the most tortured Blues these past 40 years since their mid '80's zenith when the Blues had a team which could compete at the highest level. Brilliant Donkey lad. Their fruitless desperation to exist in the same football stratosphere as ourselves is a curse for those who harbour that craving as anything like attainable. And, as you rightly infer, there but for the grace of Gods [ie Kenny, Houllier, Rafa and Jurgen  ;D] go us pampered Red souls. ;D

In the meantime, I shall continue to derive as much personal joy from watching my two wonderful Blue grandsons get their exceedingly rare ecstatic moments in the sun from a last minute dreadlocked MOwobi winner as I do from witnessing our own MO do likewise for the Reds. Unless, of course, if one of those moments in the sun happened to be a last minute fluke against the Reds in which case the pair of them can get to fuck.  ;D
  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12101 on: Today at 10:46:28 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 10:43:05 am
What a pleasure amidst all the toxicity to read such a balanced comprehensive and informed erudite synopsis of what has been slowly taking place with some of the most tortured Blues these past 40 years since their mid '80's zenith when the Blues had a team which could compete at the highest level. Brilliant Donkey lad. Their fruitless desperation to exist in the same football stratosphere as ourselves is a curse for those who harbour that craving as anything like attainable. And, as you rightly infer, there but for the grace of Gods [ie Kenny, Houllier, Rafa and Jurgen  ;D] go us pampered Red souls. ;D

Add to their grief the fact that they thought they were getting access to wealth through a crafty accountant when they were actually getting Hicks and Gillett Mark II in Kenwright and Moshiri.

Their hopes were raised and dashed in the rocks of Bradley Moore Dock.
  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12102 on: Today at 10:52:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:54:44 am
On the debate about the divide and bitterness between the two fanbases now. Does anyone think Frank is going to make it a whole lot worse? I get the impression he gets Everton and is going to use the bitterness to wind the fans up into a frenzy and get passion on the pitch from the players. Im dreading what he will send out the players to do in the derby.

It's the only reason the fans wanted him. They know he's got their mentality.

You can see how he's telling them to go down at every opportunity as well, knowing the fans will scream and shout for the free kick.
  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12103 on: Today at 10:53:26 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:57:07 am
I do think that the toxic relationship between Everton and Liverpool stems from the fact that they haven't been proper rivals in so long they no longer have a frame of reference as to how rivalry works. They think it's about hating what they fear (Nietzschean ressentiment) but that is just an inherited legacy from a time when they were proper rivals. In actual fact Liverpool and it's current status as an international superclub has no real relevance for them. If they were being honest, Everton's true rivals are currently Leeds, Burnley, Villa and Wolves, mid-ranking PL sides seeking to reestablish themselves as top sides with a European focus.

The anger towards Liverpool is now part of some fans' identity, bequeathed the current generation by the previous one, those who remember the 1980s when Everton were a competitive, top side. But that was nearly 40 years ago, and since then Everton have produced so few moments of magic for the fans, that they have had to eke out their pleasures elsewhere, and that has taken the form of schadenfreude, deriving their happiness from Liverpool's misfortunes. And since Liverpool can't win everything every year, that means they get 3-4 annual moments of genuine pleasure, versus a long season of grind with Everton, the end result of which is yet another season of disappointment. For these types of Everton fan (and there is a mix of the more rational in with the obsessed, as acknowledged by posters above) I am sure they envy the genuine moments of success Liverpool fans regularly enjoy, but to admit that would be to undermine the only means of satisfaction currently available to them.

In other words, their anger and dislike of Liverpool is not real, it's not even remembered for many. It is in fact, an invention, a means of resolving the contradiction between apparent rivalry and true rivalry created by past success and current failure.

And just to finish on a moment of self-reflection (so as not to become complacent and arrogant) it's worth noting that some Liverpool fans themseves were in danger of treading this very same path when the club was in the doldrums and United were on top, particularly around the 2010s. This course has only recently been reversed as success on Liverpool's side and failure on United's has improved the toxicity between both sets of fans, but now the opposite is in danger of happening as United fans are undergoing their own travails.
110% Nailed it.
  • Boys Pen
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12104 on: Today at 11:07:41 am »
I often read GOT and they really are delusional.

They reckon that they will win the FA cup.
  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12105 on: Today at 11:13:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:31:48 am
I have family who are Blues, grew up with decent blues, one of my best mates was a blue and for those I didn't want Everton to get relegated, it was actually great in the 80's when our City dominated football. However, the fucking horrible rats who are in the away end at the Derby, going on about murderers, just for the 39 and all the other vile shite they come out with deserve nothing but seeing their club go to the wall, same as the ones who do nothing but boo their own, act like twats and shame their club.

I hate the Derbies now, they've been fucking horrible for years and I have no problems wanting Everton relegated now, last seasons was the final straw, VVD done for the season, Thiago out for months, had enough of it now.

This is where I'm up to at this moment in time.

I know quite a lot of Evertonians, members of the family, friends and work colleagues all either from Liverpool or the surrounding areas of Merseyside and Cheshire. I find a common quite reapeatable behaviour with nearly all of them in that on the surface they are fine with me until we discuss football, they can't discuss objectively and the subject of Liverpool nearly always crops up very quickly. They are so sensitive nowadays and can't take any banter, I asked one if he was going to start voting Tory now that Frank is there - what's wrong with that? Just got a frown! Conversations can quite easily escalate very quickly, Heysel and 'drunk at Sheffield' was mentioned to me by one scouse lad in his 50s when I was talking to him about Everton's finances. I was dead shocked at this from a lad I've known for years who is normally very quitely spoken and I've always thought of him as being dead sound. All a bit unnecessary I thought from somebody who should know better, they obviously love their club and are hurting but why strike out at me? Speaking of which I know a couple of other lads who do have a short fuse and would probably just fill me in if I said anything to them about Everton!
 ;D

The outcome is that I hardly ever engage with them over football, and some of these people I go back many years, but just avoid the subject. I remember being at school in the 80s chatting for ages with my Evertonian mates and used to love going to the away matches at Goodison, the derbies were incredible back then all blood and thunder with an electric atmosphere.

I wouldn't dream of going anywhere near the place now, I'd fear for my own safety and that of our players. How many years have they been throwing bottles at the players and nothing gets done? Then we had one of their fans trying to punch Salah and I think its only a question of time before one of the loons gets onto the pitch and assaults a player given how ahit their stewards are, mind you they're probably terrified. I know its not the clubs style but I don't get why Liverpool doesn't highlight this sort of stuff and maybe even a complaint. It seems that both our club and fans like me have to keep tip-toeing around these issues and appeasing their fans due to how unreasonable and aggressive they are. I'd be glad to see the back of the dery games now, I wouldn't miss them in the slightest. My mates might actually start discussing football again with me when they are in the Championship.
 ???

   
  • 's small stretchy scrotum
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12106 on: Today at 11:16:05 am »
Quote from: LFC-Lynn on Today at 11:07:41 am
I often read GOT and they really are delusional.

They reckon that they will win the FA cup.

Let me guess, something to do with Lampard winning it as a player so therefore he can do it as manager?
  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12107 on: Today at 11:30:04 am »
Everton are still in the cup?
  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12108 on: Today at 11:36:16 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 10:43:05 am
What a pleasure amidst all the toxicity to read such a balanced comprehensive and informed erudite synopsis


Ok thats as much as I can take

Mate theres no toxicity in here

Only reaction to the worst toxicity youll see from a set of football fans in Western Europe. I do wish youd give it a rest with that. Never seen a liverpool fan give us so much shit about reacting to their constant vile crap. I mean theres one post you call us as all spoiled blessed pampered condescending arseholes Im
Sorry I dont want to start anything but I can only take so much name calling of us reds from someone claiming to be one in defence of their fucking steadily worsening abhorrent behaviour which you excuse with the walk a mile in their shoes line



But we arent allowed to react to that lot calling us wall pushers, murderers and sending each other framed pictures of pickfords challenge on VVD as a Christmas present and much much more. Then calling me on the 80s trophies they won and we won over a time period trying to favour them

The spys from GOT must be absolutely loving you. esp your username lol

Ive literally never fell out with anyone on here and I dont want to start now but I can only take us all being called all sorts so many times
  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12109 on: Today at 11:39:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:29:13 am
While I agree Everton need a total reset, I think relegation might actually kill them off, I can see them doing a City and going down into the Championship and then immediately again into League 1. Financially they are an absolute shambles and without the PL money, they are going to be in deep trouble.

That is probably true, but at the moment they are dying a slow death, and the drop is inevitable, if not this season, then next season for sure. If they have to start over from League One, with new owners and a completely new club setup, that might be the only real long-term solution for them ...
