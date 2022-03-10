I have family who are Blues, grew up with decent blues, one of my best mates was a blue and for those I didn't want Everton to get relegated, it was actually great in the 80's when our City dominated football. However, the fucking horrible rats who are in the away end at the Derby, going on about murderers, just for the 39 and all the other vile shite they come out with deserve nothing but seeing their club go to the wall, same as the ones who do nothing but boo their own, act like twats and shame their club.



I hate the Derbies now, they've been fucking horrible for years and I have no problems wanting Everton relegated now, last seasons was the final straw, VVD done for the season, Thiago out for months, had enough of it now.



This is where I'm up to at this moment in time.I know quite a lot of Evertonians, members of the family, friends and work colleagues all either from Liverpool or the surrounding areas of Merseyside and Cheshire. I find a common quite reapeatable behaviour with nearly all of them in that on the surface they are fine with me until we discuss football, they can't discuss objectively and the subject of Liverpool nearly always crops up very quickly. They are so sensitive nowadays and can't take any banter, I asked one if he was going to start voting Tory now that Frank is there - what's wrong with that? Just got a frown! Conversations can quite easily escalate very quickly, Heysel and 'drunk at Sheffield' was mentioned to me by one scouse lad in his 50s when I was talking to him about Everton's finances. I was dead shocked at this from a lad I've known for years who is normally very quitely spoken and I've always thought of him as being dead sound. All a bit unnecessary I thought from somebody who should know better, they obviously love their club and are hurting but why strike out at me? Speaking of which I know a couple of other lads who do have a short fuse and would probably just fill me in if I said anything to them about Everton!The outcome is that I hardly ever engage with them over football, and some of these people I go back many years, but just avoid the subject. I remember being at school in the 80s chatting for ages with my Evertonian mates and used to love going to the away matches at Goodison, the derbies were incredible back then all blood and thunder with an electric atmosphere.I wouldn't dream of going anywhere near the place now, I'd fear for my own safety and that of our players. How many years have they been throwing bottles at the players and nothing gets done? Then we had one of their fans trying to punch Salah and I think its only a question of time before one of the loons gets onto the pitch and assaults a player given how ahit their stewards are, mind you they're probably terrified. I know its not the clubs style but I don't get why Liverpool doesn't highlight this sort of stuff and maybe even a complaint. It seems that both our club and fans like me have to keep tip-toeing around these issues and appeasing their fans due to how unreasonable and aggressive they are. I'd be glad to see the back of the dery games now, I wouldn't miss them in the slightest. My mates might actually start discussing football again with me when they are in the Championship.