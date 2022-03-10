« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 644788 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12080 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm
As a kid my idols werent Roger Hunt or Tommy Lawrence but Eusebio and Lev Yachin.

Id spend hours doodling pictures of the genuine Stadium of Light on my school books and being disgruntled because we were playing teams like Reykjavik and Anderlecht in Europe and not the fabled Benfjca.

A proper European giant, unlike the Bitters first team, City.

I've never forgotten the Brazil 70 side. Idolised them. But Europe was always special, particularly in the early days, it was an adventure
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12081 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on March 18, 2022, 12:23:34 am
Some devastated posters in this thread

 :lmao

As for me, well I'm in a great place cos me and the missus got to share the most wonderful moment with our two grandsons who went absolutely mental when Dreadlock Holiday slotted in that winner. The joy in their faces was something to behold. Finest hugs ever. Unbelievable to share with them such a rare shaft of ecstacy. Wonderful  ;D

My mum and dad are blues, and they were happy for us winning the league and CL. My FIL has a season ticket in Gwladys but I watched our win in Madrid with him. I dont want them to go down because it would upset too many in my family.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12082 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
My mum and dad are blues, and they were happy for us winning the league and CL. My FIL has a season ticket in Gwladys but I watched our win in Madrid with him. I dont want them to go down because it would upset too many in my family.

Correct. Friends, to. Mates you've known for years. They'd be fucking gutted. I don't wanna see that. End of the day we're all scousers
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12083 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Correct. Friends, to. Mates you've known for years. They'd be fucking gutted. I don't wanna see that. End of the day we're all scousers

 Im only a red because of my grandad. I was a blue when I was about 5 or so until I started watching footie with my grandad and he took me to Anfield. He would have loved Klopp, but unfortunately he died a few months before Klopp joined us.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12084 on: Today at 12:25:35 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 03:33:15 pm
Ha ha. Fair cop Beardy lad. Nowt pedantic about it mate. You're spot on.

Fuck knows how I only counted '84 as a single Euro cup. We almost bought the house right next door to Joe Fagan in Lynholme Road just off Utting Avenue but we got gazumped. He'll be turning in his grave that I denied him his incredible treble!!  ;D As for the '83 bit. Nah. Not giving you that one. I was setting the fuckin parameters so it remains '84 to '87 which in my very verrrrrrrry broooooooooooooooooad brush terms can still be stretched to relative Red/Blue equality for the purposes I was using it for in my original post - the one that Rushy was attempting to trash by listing every trophy we won in the entire '80's as distinct from the '84-'87 period I was alluding to.

The point I was trying to make in my original post being that it's little wonder that Blues are fucking envious and jealous as they've had nigh fuck all to savour since - and I quote - the relative Red/Blue equality of the '60's and mid '80's whilst watching our relentless trophy ride of great teams, great players and peerless glory and success. 

And now look what you've turned me into - the biggest fucking pedant in the entire thread!!  ;D

Haha I'm sure Joe would forgive you.  ;D On the other hand he might be looking down reading this thinking 'thank fuck we never had that blue quisling move in next door to us. State of him now in his dotage trying to big up the blueshite's inferior mid 80s trophy haul using his fake mathematically unsound parameters'.  :lmao

Joking aside, I can fully understand you reveling in your grandkids joy the other night. I've got a couple of blue nephews, I used to buy them Everton shirts  for their birthdays and I'd get a real kick out of seeing the joy on their faces when the blues won ; despite my natural instinct to hope Everton lose every match by as many goals possible, love of my nephews trumped any Everton hatred. Sad to say though they are in their late 20's now and when it comes to football they've gone pretty much full-on bitter, groomed I suspect by social media. Large family gatherings are 90% Kopite but we've all learnt that the only way to keep the peace is not to talk football  when the 2 or 3 blues are in earshot or they'll turn quicker than the victim of a vampire bite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12085 on: Today at 01:22:24 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:19:43 pm
Nope mate, I'm not being disingenuous at all.

The bit you highlighted in that older post of mine was something Guillem Balague also said himself very recently. He said that he just doesn't equate much of their recent behaviour as coming from people in the Liverpool he knows so well. Absolutely no one jumped on him for saying that. I waited for the pile-on on him, but it never came. Maybe because he was just telling the truth.

It's difficult when posting on forums. I came here after many years posting on really deep shit on mental health forums. Friends there are now dead, after committing suicide. I needed a break, so decided to post here instead, and to do so in a much more light-hearted and sometimes flippant way. Thing is, even in a single post, I can sometimes say things I mean seriously, and things I'm saying through pure emotion. In short, I could have stayed purely serious and worded that post differently and in a more serious way, but the gist would still be the same.

I know this point gets ignored all the time, but my disdain is towards Bitters, not Evertonians in general. I've never once in my life ever had a single issue with a decent Evertonian and I've never, in 59 years, given a single Evertonian any grief over football. Others might disagree, and that's fine, but I just don't equate the behaviour of the large bitter and twisted element as that of Scousers. Honestly, I grew up believing we were better than that in this city, and we certainly used to be too. As I said, Guillem Balague said the very same, and no one batted an eyelid on here or elsewhere.

Like you, I'm a local Red. Born in Broadgreen, brought up in the north end, an Anfield regular from 1971 onwards... Mind you, calling out horrible behaviour from match-going fans of other clubs (or our own) should not be something only locals can do.

Personally, I don't feel sorry for Everton at all. Their demise was of their own making. Those in their number who constantly blame us for everything need a reality check. Yes, I do find EFC to be lazy. I do find them to be generally very negative. Yes, I do believe that the collective mindset at Goodison is regressive. And yes, I do believe that there is always a tendency there to seek scapegoats rather than work hard and actually build something themselves that they can be proud of. They are observations that far more intelligent people than me have made also. Their club has let their fans down. No question there, but it's an Everton problem for Everton to sort out.

Absolutely none of that disrespects Evertonians as a whole. It doesn't disrespect your family members or my Blue friends and wider family members.

The Liverpool I grew up in had it's problems, but we pretty much stuck together when it mattered. I genuinely don't see an issue with stating now, in 2022, that this has changed in many ways. I'm sorry if it offends some, but no, I just don't recognise the mindset of too many of those across the park as being a Scouse mindset. I mean what kind of Scouser sings about Heysel, Hillsborough, pushing walls, always the victim etc....? Sorry, but no, I don't recognise that in the city I live in and grew up in, although I/we've had to get used to it.

Thing is, you can call out EFC and you can call out the behaviour of far too many who follow them, and still not be disrespecting in the slightest the genuine Everton fan.

For me, no one gets a free pass just because jealousy might be natural. Liverpool FC have had plenty of ups and downs throughout their/our history , so, too, have Everton. It's up to our clubs to work hard, build and grow. Why should we be a scapegoat just because their club can't get its act together. The mindsets at our respective clubs are totally different. I'm just one of thousands of people who have said exactly that. I don't see anything wrong with stating what are clear facts.

Anyway, the proof of my attitudes towards Evertonians is exhibited in my daily life, where I get on just fine with those I know. The 'Bitters' though, well I avoid them. But saying that, so do my Evertonian friends.



Fair enough but the reason I entered this godforsaken thread in the first place was your statement in the post of yours I posted above that it was the bulk of Evertonians. If you now say that's not the case then fair enough and fair do's to you for taking it back.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:05 am by Timbo's Goals »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12086 on: Today at 01:27:56 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:17:59 am
What a fuckin low life snide post that is. Jeez. What a fucking cesspit this thread has turned into. The irony of it all. More bitterness in here than in a dozen Goodison Parks.

BTW I had to use a dictionary for your big words. Quisling and dotage eh. 

Oops I'm really sorry Timbo. It was all meant as tongue in cheek humour, though obviously it wasn't received that way. I never knowingly set out to hurt anyone's feelings but as I seem to have done here I apologise profusely.  :-\

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12087 on: Today at 01:49:33 am »
At least we all agree Everton are shite!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12088 on: Today at 02:26:08 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:49:33 am
At least we all agree Everton are shite!

They wish
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12089 on: Today at 02:30:56 am »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
I often read this thread but sometimes despair when I see people posting shite coming from St Domingo or other such dickhead on GOT. Why give these lunatics any publicity or promotion of their twisted minds?

Although now living 150 miles from the city, Im a born & bred scouser from Wavertree -  a mixed family of reds and blues. My arl fella was a red, my 2 brothers (1 older 1 younger) both blues. The eldest now sadly passed on was sound. Loved his football. We often used to go to games together when we were younger. If we were playing away Id often go to an Everton home game sometimes with him, sometimes on my own. We just loved football despite supporting different local teams! He came to Anfield with me and we had a great time. Just 2 brothers having a laugh!

He would now be in deep despair if he could see how their support behaves today.

My younger brother (who is now 62) is however a complete and utter prick. Hates LFC with every breath he takes. Is obsessed with us, no make that consumed. I no longer speak with him or see him. Its impossible to have any form of rational conversation with him. I was at Heysel in 1985 and when one day in 2007, he called me a Murdering Red Shite Bastard when a group of us were discussing European football, I thought thats it for me..

Theres a whole adult generation of them now (mostly 35+years old) who are now totally brainwashed and have become Anti-LFC supporters. The old joke about if you are want to know how Liverpool are doing, ask an Evertonian is no longer funny. Its now a sad summary of the way things have become and its now irreversible.

Son of Spion captures it far more accurately than I can, he calls it 100% correctly. it makes me both sad and angry that fellow Scousers now behave in this way. They swallow all the Peoples Club shite spewed out by their own club to disguise all of their failings and structural mistakes made over the last 30 years.

My wife and I are both season ticket holders, for over 50 years - we go home and away. But neither of us will now go to Goodison. Its the modern equivalent of Bedlam. Look at their fans faces & the pure hatred on show. Thats not passion its poison!

When the main prize in a Derby match for their fans & players is a seriously injured LFC player - think Origi, VVD & Thiago , its time to say no more! Get them relegated ASAP. They are not worth all of the toxicity and unpleasantness that comes with a Derby match now. I used to stand with my big brother on the Kop or Gladwys Street at Derby matches each wearing our respective scarf. Imagine trying to do that at Goodison now?

If and when they finally get relegated (and lets hope its in May 2022) I will crack open a bottle of champagne. They cannot disappear quick enough for me.

My 3 kids - but adults now, are all passionate reds. They cant believe that Reds & Blues once stood together at Wembley in the 1980s and sang Merseyside as one. They think their daft old Dad is just telling them fairy tales. They just see Everton as something they have to endure and in some ways pity

great post, Cobbler.

it's really really fucking sad isn't it?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12090 on: Today at 02:34:28 am »
Quote from: The Cobbler on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
I often read this thread but sometimes despair when I see people posting shite coming from St Domingo or other such dickhead on GOT. Why give these lunatics any publicity or promotion of their twisted minds?

Although now living 150 miles from the city, Im a born & bred scouser from Wavertree -  a mixed family of reds and blues. My arl fella was a red, my 2 brothers (1 older 1 younger) both blues. The eldest now sadly passed on was sound. Loved his football. We often used to go to games together when we were younger. If we were playing away Id often go to an Everton home game sometimes with him, sometimes on my own. We just loved football despite supporting different local teams! He came to Anfield with me and we had a great time. Just 2 brothers having a laugh!

He would now be in deep despair if he could see how their support behaves today.

My younger brother (who is now 62) is however a complete and utter prick. Hates LFC with every breath he takes. Is obsessed with us, no make that consumed. I no longer speak with him or see him. Its impossible to have any form of rational conversation with him. I was at Heysel in 1985 and when one day in 2007, he called me a Murdering Red Shite Bastard when a group of us were discussing European football, I thought thats it for me..

Theres a whole adult generation of them now (mostly 35+years old) who are now totally brainwashed and have become Anti-LFC supporters. The old joke about if you are want to know how Liverpool are doing, ask an Evertonian is no longer funny. Its now a sad summary of the way things have become and its now irreversible.

Son of Spion captures it far more accurately than I can, he calls it 100% correctly. it makes me both sad and angry that fellow Scousers now behave in this way. They swallow all the Peoples Club shite spewed out by their own club to disguise all of their failings and structural mistakes made over the last 30 years.

My wife and I are both season ticket holders, for over 50 years - we go home and away. But neither of us will now go to Goodison. Its the modern equivalent of Bedlam. Look at their fans faces & the pure hatred on show. Thats not passion its poison!

When the main prize in a Derby match for their fans & players is a seriously injured LFC player - think Origi, VVD & Thiago , its time to say no more! Get them relegated ASAP. They are not worth all of the toxicity and unpleasantness that comes with a Derby match now. I used to stand with my big brother on the Kop or Gladwys Street at Derby matches each wearing our respective scarf. Imagine trying to do that at Goodison now?

If and when they finally get relegated (and lets hope its in May 2022) I will crack open a bottle of champagne. They cannot disappear quick enough for me.

My 3 kids - but adults now, are all passionate reds. They cant believe that Reds & Blues once stood together at Wembley in the 1980s and sang Merseyside as one. They think their daft old Dad is just telling them fairy tales. They just see Everton as something they have to endure and in some ways pity


Perfect
