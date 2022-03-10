Ha ha. Fair cop Beardy lad. Nowt pedantic about it mate. You're spot on.



Fuck knows how I only counted '84 as a single Euro cup. We almost bought the house right next door to Joe Fagan in Lynholme Road just off Utting Avenue but we got gazumped. He'll be turning in his grave that I denied him his incredible treble!! As for the '83 bit. Nah. Not giving you that one. I was setting the fuckin parameters so it remains '84 to '87 which in my very verrrrrrrry broooooooooooooooooad brush terms can still be stretched to relative Red/Blue equality for the purposes I was using it for in my original post - the one that Rushy was attempting to trash by listing every trophy we won in the entire '80's as distinct from the '84-'87 period I was alluding to.



The point I was trying to make in my original post being that it's little wonder that Blues are fucking envious and jealous as they've had nigh fuck all to savour since - and I quote - the relative Red/Blue equality of the '60's and mid '80's whilst watching our relentless trophy ride of great teams, great players and peerless glory and success.



And now look what you've turned me into - the biggest fucking pedant in the entire thread!!



Haha I'm sure Joe would forgive you.On the other hand he might be looking down reading this thinking 'thank fuck we never had that blue quisling move in next door to us. State of him now in his dotage trying to big up the blueshite's inferior mid 80s trophy haul using his fake mathematically unsound parameters'.Joking aside, I can fully understand you reveling in your grandkids joy the other night. I've got a couple of blue nephews, I used to buy them Everton shirts for their birthdays and I'd get a real kick out of seeing the joy on their faces when the blues won ; despite my natural instinct to hope Everton lose every match by as many goals possible, love of my nephews trumped any Everton hatred. Sad to say though they are in their late 20's now and when it comes to football they've gone pretty much full-on bitter, groomed I suspect by social media. Large family gatherings are 90% Kopite but we've all learnt that the only way to keep the peace is not to talk football when the 2 or 3 blues are in earshot or they'll turn quicker than the victim of a vampire bite