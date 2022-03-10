That's awesome, Sir. bet they're still buzzing even now!







to be honest, I cracked a little smile when Iwobi slotted it in....the Bitters have been through enough shit lately, the miserable so and so's. I suppose they deserved a little bit of happiness tonight.



Oh you cant imagine how delighted me and the missus were for them. Off the fucking scale mate.Footy wise with the Blues its been such a miserable time for them so this explosion of joy was just so fantastic to behold.Anyone whos got grandkids will know only too well the depth of the bond you have with them as a grandparent. They literally mean everything. Id say possibly even more intense than that for your own kids. Dont ask me to explain why, it just is. Maybe an age thing.So seeing them lost in the sheer joy of that moment was just so emotional to be a part of with them.Of course as spoilt, blessed, pampered and so far up our own condescending arseholes as we Reds are , we can sneer all we want as we demean such small time occasions compared to the majesty of our own Barca, Dortmund and Istanbul miracles but when youre a young lad and starved and impoverished of anything remotely as momentous as those miracles then believe me a glorious out of the blue MOwobi [thats what their younger sister whos a Red like her grandad christened him] injury time winner in a vital relegation dogfight can assume the emotional magnitude of all three of those precious Red miracles combined.So yeah Kalito an unforgettable night and yeah I was with them earlier tonight and their silly grins are still very much in evidence.Wonderful stuff