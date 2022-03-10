« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12000 on: Yesterday at 07:02:23 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:09:37 pm
That's more like it  :thumbup

I'm still firmly on the relegation train

It is.  :thumbup

I can't believe some are being nice about them in this thread, after the absolutely disgraceful, disrespectful and downright nasty way the vast majority treat all things Liverpool red.

Looking at those fixtures, it's not inconceivable that they lose them all, maybe with the exception of Brentford. I don't watch their games (life's too short to waste) but by all accounts they were abject last night, a dreadful Saudicastle were the better side, and they only scored so late when some clown protesting on the pitch gave them an extra 14 minutes.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12001 on: Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm
2 appeals over Allan red card rejected.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12002 on: Yesterday at 07:09:41 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm
2 appeals over Allan red card rejected.
They wanted a blue card instead?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Ratboy3G

  Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12003 on: Yesterday at 07:38:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 16, 2022, 06:26:16 pm
Their obsession with LFC will destroy them. They should have built something nice and simple as Espanyol's stadium ...



Too much red, not enough blooooooo
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

JRed

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12004 on: Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
I honestly cant see why people are saying Allan should not have been sent off. He dived in, off the ground and studs up. It wasnt just a cynical trip. Im glad both appeals were turned down.
Romford_Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12005 on: Yesterday at 07:47:45 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
I honestly cant see why people are saying Allan should not have been sent off. He dived in, off the ground and studs up. It wasnt just a cynical trip. Im glad both appeals were turned down.

To be clear, all of my chat on here has been about the poor procedure they currently have for VAR, not about the incident itself.
Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12006 on: Yesterday at 08:00:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:09:41 pm
They wanted a blue card instead?

  :lmao
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12007 on: Yesterday at 08:02:10 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:47:45 pm
To be clear, all of my chat on here has been about the poor procedure they currently have for VAR, not about the incident itself.
Not necessarily yourself but Ive seen many say it should not have been a red. Its as clear a red as you could see I reckon.
Jshooters

  Occasionally inspirational
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12008 on: Yesterday at 08:16:03 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm
2 appeals over Allan red card rejected.

Doesnt he get an extra match ban when an appeal is refused?
Believer

Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12009 on: Yesterday at 08:18:29 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 08:16:03 pm
Doesnt he get an extra match ban when an appeal is refused?

If the appeal is deemed frivolous, then yes. I would have thought appealing twice would have at least made the second appeal frivolous.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12010 on: Yesterday at 08:23:54 pm
You only appeal twice, or so it seems
One appeal for redshite, and one for your fans
You drift down the  the league and footie seems tame
Till one bitter appears and boo is its name
And hate is a stranger who'll beckon you on
Don't think of the rekegation o
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12011 on: Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm
must be the first time in history that a player gets a red card and his manager ends up with a broken bone.
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12012 on: Yesterday at 09:49:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm
must be the first time in history that a player gets a red card and his manager ends up with a broken bone.

Another first for the wall.
Szemerényi

  We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12013 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm
Unlucky  :)
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12014 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 pm
I am sure Leeds coming from 2-0 down after a dodgy Red card will cheer them up.

Boooooo!!!!
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12015 on: Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm
Imagine the reaction to the Leeds result, if Newcastle had at least kept these to a draw
Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12016 on: Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:46:28 pm
Imagine the reaction to the Leeds result, if Newcastle had at least kept these to a draw

They have got to play both Watford and Burnley away. Everton are not out of this yet.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12017 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:44:31 pm
I am sure Leeds coming from 2-0 down after a dodgy Red card will cheer them up.

Boooooo!!!!

Coming on top of us not only drawing Benfica but playing away first their euphoria last night is starting to evaporate in a mega fume.
rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12018 on: Yesterday at 11:29:42 pm
😂

Leeds just cancelled last night

Lampard broke his wanking hand for nothing
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12019 on: Yesterday at 11:48:44 pm
So are Everton back to square one?  Here's hoping!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

SouthDerryLaggo

  Enjoy these times
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12020 on: Yesterday at 11:55:08 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:48:44 pm
So are Everton back to square one?  Here's hoping!
not quite, the teams below them need to win a game or two
YNWA

blert596

  or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #12021 on:
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm
Everton are not out of this yet.

That's the spirit
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12022 on: Today at 12:13:43 am »
They are so going down. That yesterday was a madly flopping fish somehow landing in a bucket of water but they are still on the trawler and headed for the hatch.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Jack_Bauer

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12023 on: Today at 12:18:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:44:31 pm
I am sure Leeds coming from 2-0 down after a dodgy Red card will cheer them up.

Boooooo!!!!
Well, I mean something had to get them back to their natural state of misery and hatred.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12024 on: Today at 12:22:07 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:13:43 am
They are so going down. That yesterday was a madly flopping fish somehow landing in a bucket of water but they are still on the trawler and headed for the hatch.
I like this picture.  :D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline King Kenny 7

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12025 on: Today at 12:23:02 am »
That Leeds comeback was not supposed to happen!
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12026 on: Today at 12:31:25 am »
Evertons fixtures :lmao

I had no idea how brutal they were. If Burnley or Watford put something together theyre done for (Watford already gone from relegation form to mid table form)
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline King Kenny 7

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12027 on: Today at 12:42:05 am »
Its in Evertons hands.

Keep Pickford out and they have a chance.



Not to worry, he'll be back and it'll slip through his/their fingers.  :o
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12028 on: Today at 02:09:42 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 12:40:40 am
That's awesome, Sir.  :) bet they're still buzzing even now!



to be honest, I cracked a little smile when Iwobi slotted it in....the Bitters have been through enough shit lately, the miserable so and so's. I suppose they deserved a little bit of happiness tonight.

Oh you cant imagine how delighted me and the missus were for them. Off the fucking scale mate.  ;D

Footy wise with the Blues its been such a miserable time for them so this explosion of joy was just so fantastic to behold.

Anyone whos got grandkids will know only too well the depth of the bond you have with them as a grandparent. They literally mean everything. Id say possibly even more intense than that for your own kids. Dont ask me to explain why, it just is. Maybe an age thing.

So seeing them lost in the sheer joy of that moment was just so emotional to be a part of with them.

Of course as spoilt, blessed, pampered and so far up our own condescending arseholes as we Reds are , we can sneer all we want as we demean such small time occasions compared to the majesty of our own Barca, Dortmund and Istanbul miracles but when youre a young lad and starved and impoverished of anything remotely as momentous as those miracles then believe me a glorious out of the blue MOwobi [thats what their younger sister whos a Red like her grandad christened him] injury time winner in a vital relegation dogfight can assume the emotional magnitude of all three of those precious Red miracles combined.

So yeah Kalito an unforgettable night and yeah I was with them earlier tonight and their silly grins are still very much in evidence.

Wonderful stuff
 ;D
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12029 on: Today at 02:22:07 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:31:25 am
Evertons fixtures :lmao

I had no idea how brutal they were. If Burnley or Watford put something together theyre done for (Watford already gone from relegation form to mid table form)

Oh by the way Rushy lad you appear to have missed this response to your earlier total misinterpretation of what constitutes the mid 80s and the honours won by the respective Liverpool and Everton teams in that incredibly fiercely contested mid decade spell.

Those of us around back then will never forget it as it put our city at the very forefront of not just the British footy map but the European too.

Ive linked it below for yer pal

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348992.msg18236069#msg18236069

 :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #12030 on: Today at 06:47:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:02:23 pm
It is.  :thumbup

I can't believe some are being nice about them in this thread, after the absolutely disgraceful, disrespectful and downright nasty way the vast majority treat all things Liverpool red.

Looking at those fixtures, it's not inconceivable that they lose them all, maybe with the exception of Brentford. I don't watch their games (life's too short to waste) but by all accounts they were abject last night, a dreadful Saudicastle were the better side, and they only scored so late when some clown protesting on the pitch gave them an extra 14 minutes.

"disgraceful, disrespectful and downright nasty way the vast majority treat all things Liverpool red"

See. That's just not true. Maybe you wind them up, maybe you know some absolute whoppers, but generally Everton fans I know personally are fine.

We have some dickhead fans as well - as do every club.
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

