That's awesome, Sir. bet they're still buzzing even now!
to be honest, I cracked a little smile when Iwobi slotted it in....the Bitters have been through enough shit lately, the miserable so and so's. I suppose they deserved a little bit of happiness tonight.
Oh I was so delighted for them.
Footy wise with the Blues its been such a miserable time for them so this explosion of joy was just so fantastic to behold.
If you havent got grandkids then its probably hard to envisage the depth of the bond you have with them as a grandparent. They literally mean everything. Id say possibly even more intense than that for your own kids. Dont ask me to explain why, it just is.
So seeing them lost in the sheer joy of that moment was just so emotional to be a part of with them.
Of course as spoilt, blessed, pampered and so far up our own condescending arseholes as we Reds are , we can sneer all we want as we demean such small time occasions compared to the majesty of our own Barca, Dortmund and Istanbul miracles but when youre a young lad and starved and impoverished of anything remotely as momentous as those miracles then believe me a glorious out of the blue MOwobi [thats what their younger sister whos a Red like her grandad christened him] injury time winner in a vital relegation dogfight can assume the emotional magnitude of all three of those precious Red miracles combined.
So yeah Kalito an unforgettable night and yeah I was with them earlier tonight and their silly grins are still very much in evidence.
Wonderful stuff