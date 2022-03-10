Funnily enough, part of the reason I want them to go down (although, not the exclusive reason by any means) is because I think it could be good for their fans. I think they'd be successful in the Championship and winning lots of games and getting promoted is surely a more enjoyable experience than fighting relegation or trundling along to a midtable finish.
While I agree with the sentiment of your post, I'm not convinced that dropping into the Championship would bring about an upswing in Everton's results. Nor do I believe they would bounce straight back up. In fact, I'd be willing to wager that if they do end up going down then they aren't coming back anytime soon. At least not until they get their shit together in the boardroom
It may be a division below the PL in terms of standard, but make no mistake, the Championship is a seriously tough division to get out of. I think when you support a PL club like Liverpool (or City or Chelsea) it's easy to become accustomed to 8+ game winning streaks. The thing is though, that kind of dynamic (where the top teams dominate the lower teams) doesn't really exist in the Championship.
A quick glance at the form guide will show you that 4 game winning runs are extremely rare down there. 3 is more the norm for the top teams, with defeats and draws being common occurrences for them. When you add in the fact that 15 of the clubs currently down have featured in the PL in the last 15 years then it's easy to see why many managers down there consider it a war of attrition
That's why if Everton go, I don't see them coming back any time soon. They just don't have the players to brawl their way out of it IMO. It's no wonder the yo-yo clubs sign so many battle-hardened shit-kicker style players.