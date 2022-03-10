« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 638907 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11960 on: Today at 09:36:01 am »
Why don't you lot do one and start up an Everton sympathy thread? maybe call it "Give a blue a chew"?

Leave this one for those who want to take the piss and see these sunk ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11961 on: Today at 09:38:04 am »
They must have had about 7 or 8 obvious dives that got called out by the commentators last night. Then loads of flopping down easy with contact. What an absolutely horrific team.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11962 on: Today at 09:55:44 am »
I saw a bit of it and Gordon is a disgrace.
If Salah did just one of the multitude of dives he did last night, there's be a national debate.
There was one in particular, lateish in the second half that was so obvious that he should get a retrospective punishment.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11963 on: Today at 10:04:36 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:55:44 am
I saw a bit of it and Gordon is a disgrace.
If Salah did just one of the multitude of dives he did last night, there's be a national debate.
There was one in particular, lateish in the second half that was so obvious that he should get a retrospective punishment.

The one when he bumped into their player was terrible.

Salah (or indeed any foreign player) does that they get slaughtered all over the place
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11964 on: Today at 10:07:42 am »
I can sort of understand him wanting to avoid contact, his dad John Merrick was the same.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11965 on: Today at 10:10:21 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:36:01 am
Why don't you lot do one and start up an Everton sympathy thread? maybe call it "Give a blue a chew"?

Leave this one for those who want to take the piss and see these sunk ;D

Seriously, start a new thread for all this sympathy for the bitters. Don't come in here thinking you're some saint for being happy for them

They need to go and they need to go sharpish. For everyone's sake
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11966 on: Today at 10:13:36 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:43:40 am
Did crack a small smile that it was Coleman and Iwobi who saved them- after the abuse the two of them have had off the fans this season. Still a lot of hard work to keep them up , lets hope the struggle continues.

Iwobi has taken the shittest player in the team mantle  from Schneiderlin.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11967 on: Today at 10:15:03 am »
Quote from: hixxstar on Yesterday at 10:35:42 pm
Hear Frankie broke his hand... Celebrating the Goal/Win..  ;D  .. hope its not his w*nking hand  :lickin

https://twitter.com/everton/status/1504580564854132737

I think he broke it w*nking over the goal.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11968 on: Today at 10:43:46 am »
Easily one of the worst games of football I've watched last night. Two teams who couldn't string two passes together all night.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11969 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Alex Iwobi ascending to legendary status alongside Graham Stuart and Gareth Farrelly, just below Paul Rideout.

What a list.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11970 on: Today at 11:09:24 am »
https://twitter.com/aileverton/status/1504580421304131588?s=21

Anyone gonna question why a lad has gone the match with a knife then?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11971 on: Today at 11:37:09 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:09:24 am
https://twitter.com/aileverton/status/1504580421304131588?s=21

Anyone gonna question why a lad has gone the match with a knife then?
County Road Cutter?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11972 on: Today at 11:49:55 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:23:34 am
Some devastated posters in this thread

 :lmao

As for me, well I'm in a great place cos me and the missus got to share the most wonderful moment with our two grandsons who went absolutely mental when Dreadlock Holiday slotted in that winner. The joy in their faces was something to behold. Finest hugs ever. Unbelievable to share with them such a rare shaft of ecstacy. Wonderful  ;D

Funnily enough, part of the reason I want them to go down (although, not the exclusive reason by any means) is because I think it could be good for their fans. I think they'd be successful in the Championship and winning lots of games and getting promoted is surely a more enjoyable experience than fighting relegation or trundling along to a midtable finish.

Someone on TAW said something recently that stuck with me - "football without joy is Everton" and it's true. When was the last time they had a moment like Iwobi's winner last night? That sort of thing is so, so rare for them. Their best seasons are only ever really finishing somewhere between 8th and 12th, winning the odd game 2-0 or 3-1, maybe a young player breaks through for a few months and then gets sold to Man Utd or Chelsea, they might have a decent FA cup run if they're very lucky. That's it, that's their fan experience at its very peak and you could actually argue that fighting relegation and having a singular moment of ecstasy like last night will have brought more joy to them than a midtable finish ever has.

So then imagine they get relegated and have a whole season of being the best team in their league or they have a chance to play (and win) a playoff final. Surely that would bring more joy and excitement than this constant rut that they're in, where they usually just hover meaninglessly around the mediocre positions in the league and lose almost every derby. Their misery is funny but it's also toxic and it makes them bitter and hateful and I think most reds are bored of that now. Imagine a Goodison Park with a party atmosphere instead, a side that plays good football rather than kicking lumps out of the opposition, a manager that they can rally around - all of those things are more possible for them in the Championship right now.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11973 on: Today at 11:53:05 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:49:55 am
When was the last time they had a moment like Iwobi's winner last night? That sort of thing is so, so rare for them.

When Pickford assaulted VVD?
Winning that corner?
Thinking they'd got a draw vs us?
Gerrard slipping?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11974 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:37:09 am
County Road Cutter?

Brought a knife to a bolt cutter party.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11975 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:53:05 am
When Pickford assaulted VVD?
Winning that corner?
Thinking they'd got a draw vs us?
Gerrard slipping?

I forgot the famous corner to be fair.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11976 on: Today at 11:59:00 am »
Bitters results prediction:

West Ham Away 1-0 Loss
Burnley Away 1-1 draw
Man Utd Home 2-0 Loss
Leicester Home 1-0 Win
Liverpool Away 3-0 Loss
Chelsea Home 2-0 Loss
Leicester Away 1-0 Loss
Brentford Home 1-0 Win
Arsenal Away 2-1 Loss

The Ev to finish on 32 points.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11977 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:49:55 am
Funnily enough, part of the reason I want them to go down (although, not the exclusive reason by any means) is because I think it could be good for their fans. I think they'd be successful in the Championship and winning lots of games and getting promoted is surely a more enjoyable experience than fighting relegation or trundling along to a midtable finish.

Someone on TAW said something recently that stuck with me - "football without joy is Everton" and it's true. When was the last time they had a moment like Iwobi's winner last night? That sort of thing is so, so rare for them. Their best seasons are only ever really finishing somewhere between 8th and 12th, winning the odd game 2-0 or 3-1, maybe a young player breaks through for a few months and then gets sold to Man Utd or Chelsea, they might have a decent FA cup run if they're very lucky. That's it, that's their fan experience at its very peak and you could actually argue that fighting relegation and having a singular moment of ecstasy like last night will have brought more joy to them than a midtable finish ever has.

So then imagine they get relegated and have a whole season of being the best team in their league or they have a chance to play (and win) a playoff final. Surely that would bring more joy and excitement than this constant rut that they're in, where they usually just hover meaninglessly around the mediocre positions in the league and lose almost every derby. Their misery is funny but it's also toxic and it makes them bitter and hateful and I think most reds are bored of that now. Imagine a Goodison Park with a party atmosphere instead, a side that plays good football rather than kicking lumps out of the opposition, a manager that they can rally around - all of those things are more possible for them in the Championship right now.


Yeah, I think the good fans actually deserve some joy, but not in the world we inhabit, good post
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11978 on: Today at 12:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:59:00 am
Bitters results prediction:

West Ham Away 1-0 Loss
Burnley Away 1-1 draw
Man Utd Home 2-0 Loss
Leicester Home 1-0 Win
Liverpool Away 3-0 Loss
Chelsea Home 2-0 Loss
Leicester Away 1-0 Loss
Brentford Home 1-0 Win
Arsenal Away 2-1 Loss

The Ev to finish on 32 points.


Unfortunately United are shit really, 35 points
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11979 on: Today at 12:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:49:55 am
Imagine a Goodison Park with a party atmosphere


Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11980 on: Today at 12:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:48:23 am
Alex Iwobi ascending to legendary status alongside Graham Stuart and Gareth Farrelly, just below Paul Rideout.

What a list.

Doubled his goal tally as well,what a signing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11981 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:09:24 am
https://twitter.com/aileverton/status/1504580421304131588?s=21

Anyone gonna question why a lad has gone the match with a knife then?

Was it a knife or a penknife?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11982 on: Today at 12:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:09:24 am
https://twitter.com/aileverton/status/1504580421304131588?s=21

Anyone gonna question why a lad has gone the match with a knife then?
And the steward gave it back to him when it didn't work!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11983 on: Today at 12:48:55 pm »
How do you break a hand celebrating a goal?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11984 on: Today at 01:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:59:00 am
Bitters results prediction:

West Ham Away 1-0 Loss
Burnley Away 1-1 draw
Man Utd Home 2-0 Loss
Leicester Home 1-0 Win
Liverpool Away 3-0 Loss
Chelsea Home 2-0 Loss
Leicester Away 1-0 Loss
Brentford Home 1-0 Win
Arsenal Away 2-1 Loss

The Ev to finish on 32 points.
Bitters results prediction:

West Ham Away Loss
Burnley Away Loss
Man Utd Home Loss
Leicester Home Loss
Liverpool Away Loss
Chelsea Home Loss
Leicester Away Loss
Brentford Home Loss
Arsenal Away Loss

Little Ev to finish on 25 points.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11985 on: Today at 01:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 01:05:31 pm
Bitters results prediction:

West Ham Away Loss
Burnley Away Loss
Man Utd Home Loss
Leicester Home Loss
Liverpool Away Loss
Chelsea Home Loss
Leicester Away Loss
Brentford Home Loss
Arsenal Away Loss

Little Ev to finish on 25 points.

That's more like it  :thumbup

I'm still firmly on the relegation train
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11986 on: Today at 01:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 01:05:31 pm
Bitters results prediction:

West Ham Away Loss
Burnley Away Loss
Man Utd Home Loss
Leicester Home Loss
Liverpool Away Loss
Chelsea Home Loss
Leicester Away Loss
Brentford Home Loss
Arsenal Away Loss

Little Ev to finish on 25 points.

See they'll be thinking if the crowd gets behind them and the players work they can beat anyone. In reality, they beat a really shit Newcastle team and above is more than realistic
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11987 on: Today at 01:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:49:55 am
Funnily enough, part of the reason I want them to go down (although, not the exclusive reason by any means) is because I think it could be good for their fans. I think they'd be successful in the Championship and winning lots of games and getting promoted is surely a more enjoyable experience than fighting relegation or trundling along to a midtable finish.

While I agree with the sentiment of your post, I'm not convinced that dropping into the Championship would bring about an upswing in Everton's results. Nor do I believe they would bounce straight back up. In fact, I'd be willing to wager that if they do end up going down then they aren't coming back anytime soon. At least not until they get their shit together in the boardroom 

It may be a division below the PL in terms of standard, but make no mistake, the Championship is a seriously tough division to get out of. I think when you support a PL club like Liverpool (or City or Chelsea) it's easy to become accustomed to 8+ game winning streaks. The thing is though, that kind of dynamic (where the top teams dominate the lower teams) doesn't really exist in the Championship.

A quick glance at the form guide will show you that 4 game winning runs are extremely rare down there. 3 is more the norm for the top teams, with defeats and draws being common occurrences for them. When you add in the fact that 15 of the clubs currently down have featured in the PL in the last 15 years then it's easy to see why many managers down there consider it a war of attrition

That's why if Everton go, I don't see them coming back any time soon. They just don't have the players to brawl their way out of it IMO. It's no wonder the yo-yo clubs sign so many battle-hardened shit-kicker style players.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11988 on: Today at 02:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:48:55 pm
How do you break a hand celebrating a goal?

To be fair I nearly broke my hand when Xabi missed the pen in Istanbul, before he slotted in the rebound. But I turned around and punched the wall haha.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11989 on: Today at 02:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 01:12:54 pm
While I agree with the sentiment of your post, I'm not convinced that dropping into the Championship would bring about an upswing in Everton's results. Nor do I believe they would bounce straight back up. In fact, I'd be willing to wager that if they do end up going down then they aren't coming back anytime soon. At least not until they get their shit together in the boardroom 

It may be a division below the PL in terms of standard, but make no mistake, the Championship is a seriously tough division to get out of. I think when you support a PL club like Liverpool (or City or Chelsea) it's easy to become accustomed to 8+ game winning streaks. The thing is though, that kind of dynamic (where the top teams dominate the lower teams) doesn't really exist in the Championship.

A quick glance at the form guide will show you that 4 game winning runs are extremely rare down there. 3 is more the norm for the top teams, with defeats and draws being common occurrences for them. When you add in the fact that 15 of the clubs currently down have featured in the PL in the last 15 years then it's easy to see why many managers down there consider it a war of attrition

That's why if Everton go, I don't see them coming back any time soon. They just don't have the players to brawl their way out of it IMO. It's no wonder the yo-yo clubs sign so many battle-hardened shit-kicker style players.


 :thumbup

Agreed. I think [hope] they'd be down there a while. There's proper FFP to consider, too. And no Russian crook to bail them out this time.

Personally, I'd prefer them to be out of our hair for a while. And perhaps for their fans to learn some humility.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11990 on: Today at 02:42:40 pm »
I bet they're handling our Champions League draw in a composed manner
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11991 on: Today at 02:47:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:42:40 pm
I bet they're handling our Champions League draw in a composed manner

"Fix! Booooo! Redshite!"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11992 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:59:00 am
Bitters results prediction:

West Ham Away 1-0 Loss
Burnley Away 1-1 draw
Man Utd Home 2-0 Loss
Leicester Home 1-0 Win
Liverpool Away 3-0 Loss
Chelsea Home 2-0 Loss
Leicester Away 1-0 Loss
Brentford Home 1-0 Win
Arsenal Away 2-1 Loss

The Ev to finish on 32 points.

They got Watford(A) and Palace(H) also to be given dates.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11993 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:42:40 pm
I bet they're handling our Champions League draw in a composed manner

Missus isn't very happy

Apparantly we got "an easy draw again" and that "we've never had to play any good teams in the Champions League ever - every game is always a bye right up to the final with no teams anyone has ever heard of...."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11994 on: Today at 06:27:09 pm »
Probably the worst red card appeal you'll ever see. Embarrassing
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11995 on: Today at 06:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:55:36 pm
Missus isn't very happy

Apparantly we got "an easy draw again" and that "we've never had to play any good teams in the Champions League ever - every game is always a bye right up to the final with no teams anyone has ever heard of...."
Poor little ol Ev, 13 hours of ecstasy before it all came crashing down!

Bet some of them would've swapped 3pts yday for us to be drawn with Chelsea/City/Madrid
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11996 on: Today at 06:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:33:14 am
Their remaining games:

West Ham Away (6th)
Burnley Away (19th)
Man Utd Home (5th)
Leicester Home (12th)
Liverpool Away (2nd)
Chelsea Home (3rd)
Leicester Away (12th)
Brentford Home (15th)
Arsenal Away (4th)


It's not unthinkable that they don't get another win before the end of the season. Burnley have got their new striker and Eriksen will supply Toney with some real chances. I can't see them getting anything from the 2nd to 6th place teams. Their best chance of another three points is probably the Leicester games.


Their postponed games against Watford away (18th) and Crystal Palace home (11th) too ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11997 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm »
Was gutted last night. Please go down
