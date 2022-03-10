Some devastated posters in this thread







As for me, well I'm in a great place cos me and the missus got to share the most wonderful moment with our two grandsons who went absolutely mental when Dreadlock Holiday slotted in that winner. The joy in their faces was something to behold. Finest hugs ever. Unbelievable to share with them such a rare shaft of ecstacy. Wonderful



Funnily enough, part of the reason I want them to go down (although, not the exclusive reason by any means) is because I think it could be good for their fans. I think they'd be successful in the Championship and winning lots of games and getting promoted is surely a more enjoyable experience than fighting relegation or trundling along to a midtable finish.Someone on TAW said something recently that stuck with me - "football without joy is Everton" and it's true. When was the last time they had a moment like Iwobi's winner last night? That sort of thing is so, so rare for them. Their best seasons are only ever really finishing somewhere between 8th and 12th, winning the odd game 2-0 or 3-1, maybe a young player breaks through for a few months and then gets sold to Man Utd or Chelsea, they might have a decent FA cup run if they're very lucky. That's it, that's their fan experience at its very peak and you could actually argue that fighting relegation and having a singular moment of ecstasy like last night will have brought more joy to them than a midtable finish ever has.So then imagine they get relegated and have a whole season of being the best team in their league or they have a chance to play (and win) a playoff final. Surely that would bring more joy and excitement than this constant rut that they're in, where they usually just hover meaninglessly around the mediocre positions in the league and lose almost every derby. Their misery is funny but it's also toxic and it makes them bitter and hateful and I think most reds are bored of that now. Imagine a Goodison Park with a party atmosphere instead, a side that plays good football rather than kicking lumps out of the opposition, a manager that they can rally around - all of those things are more possible for them in the Championship right now.