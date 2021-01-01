Why on earth would they bring the stupid siren back?
Well, if they lose tonight, the break won't help them much ...
So I've never figured this out, in the pre-game are they blaring an Air Raid Siren or a normal police siren? Why do they do that exactly?
Anyone want to predict the score tonight?I think Eddie Howe will tell his players how the Saudi's treat people who disappoint them.
It's an air raid siren. They probably want to give some pensioner PTSD
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
