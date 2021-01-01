« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 628613 times)

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,138
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11840 on: Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm
:lmao that can't be real
It can't be. But it is everton, so it probably is.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11841 on: Yesterday at 11:08:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:26:16 pm
Their obsession with LFC will destroy them. They should have built something nice and simple as Espanyol's stadium ...


That seems more akin to a stadium they should have built given that they really are a mid-table side who have a strong season once every 5-6 years. But you know they needed to get one over the RS so had to attempt to build some mega stadium instead.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11842 on: Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm »
Can they afford the plastic flags?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,857
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11843 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm
Can they afford the plastic flags?

They're planning on luring Stavely to the boardroom a couple of hours before kick off and melting her down
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,192
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11844 on: Yesterday at 11:26:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:03:47 pm
Will be funny if the fans just boooooo down the phone.

Not 'if', 'when'!
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,573
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11845 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm »
A fucking siren, I have a very bad chest infection at the moment but laughing and nearly chucking my lung out was worth it
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm by JohnSullie »
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11846 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm »
By the sounds of it they have realised how important the game tomorrow is and they are making a real big last throw of the dice to try and manufacture an affinity between the current squad and the fanbase. I would guess that there will be no middle ground with this option. Either something will click with the players and they will turn up, or it will make things much worse.

Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,459
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11847 on: Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11848 on: Today at 12:03:36 am »

Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 03:17:15 pm

..or rather I read posts rather than glance at them.

Apologies Flash for being so flippant and patronising mate.

I was just being ironic in that other post which I assumed you'd see right away.

Fact is, of course every single Blue is as jealous and envious as fuck of the way things have gone since that relative Red/Blue equality of the mid '80's and for much of the '60's. They'd scarcely be human if they weren't. I take that as read.

And to introduce a another angle on this [and in fairness it is a disagreement I've had with a few on here over the years who disagree with my take] but the  'parallel' reality as I firmly believe it would be is that had LFC totally imploded as Everton have "moreorless" done since those brief mid '80's glory days and had to endure their close Blue neighbours riding a virtual fairy tale procession of nigh continuous success and glory and giving them incessant stick about it, then some Reds would be every bit as bitter and twisted as some Blues are today and the majority - like most of those Blues I know - would be envious and jealous as fuck.

And yet so what.

To me it's so glaringly obvious that such jealousy sprinkled with outbreaks of bitterness is the natural outcome of such a situation. There's nothing especially different with Evertonians to any other fans given the same situation. It's why I don't quite get all the outrage and disgust about it on here.

I guess too my own take is far more sympathetic to them than most as I've got 15 year old and 13 year old grandsons who I love above everything, both of whom are Blues like their dad and who have to withstand a tirade of stick from their smuggo Red mates day in day out. C'est la vie, I guess - and the biggest failure of my life not being able to beguile them into the red faith. Mind you my other grandkids are all budding Reds as I learned from my mistakes with the first two thank god.  ;D

 
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,597
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11849 on: Today at 12:09:26 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Please be real


I hope its these 3 that get a chance to talk to the players, it would certainly get me going


https://twitter.com/_Littlechic_/status/1488264002438410247


clark-kent" border="0
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:59 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,459
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11850 on: Today at 12:21:13 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:03:36 am
relative Red/Blue equality of the mid '80's

 

Them
2 leagues
1 fa cup

Us

6 league titles
2 european cups
2 fa cups
4 league cups
1 super cup

Even when they were relatively equal they were nowhere near us :lmao

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,290
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11851 on: Today at 12:46:45 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 07:49:16 pm

We now go live to the Everton changing room where our star striker is speaking to a lucky fan

Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11852 on: Today at 12:56:12 am »

Haha the fans chose the manager but there's been no new manager bounce and already he cant even be trusted with the pre match team talk, so now they are getting the fans to do that too.

Oh Everton...  :lmao
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11853 on: Today at 12:56:59 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:21:13 am

Mid '80's - by your reckoning Rushy lad

Them
2 leagues
1 fa cup

Us

6 league titles
2 european cups
2 fa cups
4 league cups
1 super cup

Even when they were relatively equal they were nowhere near us :lmao



Mid '80's - er that's roughly '84 to '87 give or take a few days by my reckoning  ;D

Them

Fa cup - 1Nr
League - 2Nr
Cup Winners Cup - 1Nr


us

Fa Cup - 1Nr
League - 1Nr
Euro Cup - 1Nr

By my reckoning that's er..... 'relative red/Blue equality'  :)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:59:53 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,389
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11854 on: Today at 01:54:59 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:03:36 am


And to introduce a another angle on this [and in fairness it is a disagreement I've had with a few on here over the years who disagree with my take] but the  'parallel' reality as I firmly believe it would be is that had LFC totally imploded as Everton have "moreorless" done since those brief mid '80's glory days and had to endure their close Blue neighbours riding a virtual fairy tale procession of nigh continuous success and glory and giving them incessant stick about it, then some Reds would be every bit as bitter and twisted as some Blues are today and the majority - like most of those Blues I know - would be envious and jealous as fuck.


Timbo, i'd rather not test your theory. Ta.   :P  :wave
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11855 on: Today at 01:58:37 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:26 am

I hope its these 3 that get a chance to talk to the players, it would certainly get me going


https://twitter.com/_Littlechic_/status/1488264002438410247


clark-kent" border="0

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,312
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11856 on: Today at 02:11:42 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:54:59 am
Timbo, i'd rather not test your theory. Ta.   :P  :wave

I bet Mel lad.

Thing is though back in late 50s we actually did. We had to eat the reality of being a crappy Second Division team, crappy ground, crappy playes, crappy floodlights and put up with all the shit from smugglers Blues at school whilst they were the First Division millionaires with glittering star names, double decker stands all round and floodlights that blocked flight paths. And to be fair I was more than a teeny weeny bit bitter about all that back then

The Shanks came and led us to the Promised Land and within a year or so it all just melted away as we burst out of Division Two like a supernova.  ;D
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,374
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11857 on: Today at 02:15:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:26 am

I hope its these 3 that get a chance to talk to the players, it would certainly get me going


https://twitter.com/_Littlechic_/status/1488264002438410247


clark-kent" border="0

Is that Young Kenny from Phoenix Nights ?
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20

JFT 97

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11858 on: Today at 03:09:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:26:16 pm
Their obsession with LFC will destroy them. They should have built something nice and simple as Espanyol's stadium ...


Not enough wood in that, lid
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,026
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11859 on: Today at 07:32:36 am »
Big one tonight....Sportswashing v Hanging out your dirty washing
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,977
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11860 on: Today at 07:48:50 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:57:43 pm
Lampard?

Plastics flags?

What do you think?


Fucking kopite  behaviour!

Why not have Russ Abbot singing oh what an Atmosphere.
Get the crowd going like
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,827
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11861 on: Today at 08:02:47 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:08:36 pm
That seems more akin to a stadium they should have built given that they really are a mid-table side who have a strong season once every 5-6 years. But you know they needed to get one over the RS so had to attempt to build some mega stadium instead.

The funny thing is, their Kirkby design was probably their best option so far ...



http://stadiumdb.com/designs/eng/kirkby_stadium
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11862 on: Today at 08:14:44 am »
Weren't they thinking of Walton Hall Park at one point ?  Not very glamorous but with hindsight would probably have been perfect for them. And would only put an extra few minutes on the drive back to Wales.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,970
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11863 on: Today at 08:16:25 am »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:15:05 pm
There is a lad I work with, not a mate, who is your classic bitter and at the moment basically hides if he hears me coming (not just because I am a twat). I don`t actually wind him up that much but he ticks a lof of 'bitter' boxes including downplaying the talent of any liverpool player. I suspect he may well take a holiday towards the end of the season.

Theres an older fella in my office, absolutely lovely man who reminds me of my dad in a lot of ways. Dont talk to him about the football though. Never, ever talk to him about the football. The lovely man disappears in an instant and the conspiracy theories all come tumbling out.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11864 on: Today at 08:53:05 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:03:36 am

I guess too my own take is far more sympathetic to them than most as I've got 15 year old and 13 year old grandsons who I love above everything, both of whom are Blues like their dad and who have to withstand a tirade of stick from their smuggo Red mates day in day out. C'est la vie, I guess - and the biggest failure of my life not being able to beguile them into the red faith. Mind you my other grandkids are all budding Reds as I learned from my mistakes with the first two thank god.  ;D

Im in the same boat as my grandson is a Blue. Occasionally comes out with some of the usual crap about St Virgil, Collina etc. but is pretty sound when it comes to talking about the actual football - is mortified about the way the club is run and the exorbitant prices theyve paid for some utter dross. And hes just been dumped by his girlfriend so his world is aflame. ;D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11865 on: Today at 08:56:28 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:26 am

I hope its these 3 that get a chance to talk to the players, it would certainly get me going


https://twitter.com/_Littlechic_/status/1488264002438410247


clark-kent" border="0
Its DC Carver from the Bill, undercover as a road sweeper.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11866 on: Today at 08:57:19 am »
All Everton fans I know, albeit there aren't many, are quite self-deprecating about the club and reasonable when it comes to us. However, I imagine most of the lunatics on GOT are the same in person, so who knows what they're like behind a keyboard.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 292 293 294 295 296 [297]   Go Up
« previous next »
 