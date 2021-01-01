

Apologies Flash for being so flippant and patronising mate.I was just being ironic in that other post which I assumed you'd see right away.Fact is, of course every single Blue is as jealous and envious as fuck of the way things have gone since that relative Red/Blue equality of the mid '80's and for much of the '60's. They'd scarcely be human if they weren't. I take that as read.And to introduce a another angle on this [and in fairness it is a disagreement I've had with a few on here over the years who disagree with my take] but the 'parallel' reality as I firmly believe it would be is that had LFC totally imploded as Everton have "moreorless" done since those brief mid '80's glory days and had to endure their close Blue neighbours riding a virtual fairy tale procession of nigh continuous success and glory and giving them incessant stick about it, then some Reds would be every bit as bitter and twisted as some Blues are today and the majority - like most of those Blues I know - would be envious and jealous as fuck.And yet so what.To me it's so glaringly obvious that such jealousy sprinkled with outbreaks of bitterness is the natural outcome of such a situation. There's nothing especially different with Evertonians to any other fans given the same situation. It's why I don't quite get all the outrage and disgust about it on here.I guess too my own take is far more sympathetic to them than most as I've got 15 year old and 13 year old grandsons who I love above everything, both of whom are Blues like their dad and who have to withstand a tirade of stick from their smuggo Red mates day in day out. C'est la vie, I guess - and the biggest failure of my life not being able to beguile them into the red faith. Mind you my other grandkids are all budding Reds as I learned from my mistakes with the first two thank god.