Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11800 on: Today at 04:57:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:48:46 pm
Tell you what

This doesnt read well for Everton.

https://www.ft.com/content/725912a4-b4d8-4d45-8ce5-740a81572734


Ive been convinced the stadium would get built (good for the city really). Now?  It doesnt sound at all clear that theyll get funding.
Not a subscriber. Any chance of a copy and paste?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11801 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm
From the FT.....


Everton Football Club is in talks to secure new financing after suspending sponsorships with companies connected to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The move comes as Everton and Farhad Moshiri, the Premier League clubs British-Iranian majority shareholder, wrestle with poor performance on the pitch and the impact of sanctions on its business.

Options being explored by the Liverpool club include raising equity, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Another person said Everton has held talks on raising debt.

But two people close to Moshiri and the club said the only funding being sought was for Evertons new £500mn waterfront stadium, talks over which precede the unwinding of links to Usmanov. A separate person with knowledge of the stadium confirmed the club was also exploring funding for the project.

Vladimir Putins war against Ukraine has exposed the reliance of Everton and London rival Chelsea, which is owned by Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich, on wealthy Russians accused of being close to the Kremlin and now subject to sanctions. It has also raised deeper questions about the ownership of Premier League clubs.

Everton has cut ties to USM Holdings and other companies connected to or owned by Usmanov, an Uzbekistan-born Russian billionaire who has been sanctioned by the EU, UK and US. Moshiri is no longer named on USMs website, having previously been identified as chair and a shareholder.

As well as multimillion-pound sponsorships, USM in 2020 acquired an option for the naming rights to Evertons planned Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, in a deal worth £30mn to the club.

Moshiri, who owns more than 94 per cent of the Premier League sides equity, took a majority stake in Everton in 2018, having first invested in the club two years earlier. He previously invested in London rival Arsenal alongside Usmanov. Stan Kroenke, the US sports mogul, now owns Arsenal.

In the 2019-20 season, Moshiri injected nearly £50mn of interest-free loans into Everton, according to its accounts, taking the outstanding total to £348mn at the end of that period. In January this year, Moshiri converted a £100mn loan to the club into equity.

In the 2019-20 season, Moshiri injected nearly £50mn of interest-free loans into Everton, according to its accounts, taking the outstanding total to £348mn at the end of that period. In January this year, Moshiri converted a £100mn loan to the club into equity.

The club recorded £250mn of net losses across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Evertons latest annual accounts are due to be published by the end of the month and cover the period during which clubs were forced to hold matches in empty stadiums because of the pandemic, in effect wiping out ticket revenue.

The club is facing a further potential hit to its finances from relegation. Everton sits in 17th place out of 20 clubs in the league table, putting the team at risk of being demoted to the Championship, the second-tier of English football.

Four people with knowledge of the financing discussions warned that relegation was a major concern for potential investors, given the club would no longer share in the more than £10bn of broadcast revenue generated by the Premier League.

One senior executive at a top-flight rival said Evertons current leadership would struggle to convince investors that they are the right people to lead the club.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11802 on: Today at 05:10:55 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 02:44:27 pm
https://twitter.com/eattom01/status/1503728702429052929?s=21

Ifithadntbeenforromanwewouldbeachampionsleaguesidebynow


Absolutely no self-awareness.

They've been cheering Chelsea and, especially, Abu Dhabi to silverware these past years, when it stopped us winning trophies.

Many on here have made the point previously that these plastic clubs might hurt us and damage our chances of silverware, but they also damage - probably more severely - those other 'traditionally big' clubs that now aren't at the level they have been at times.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11803 on: Today at 05:11:52 pm
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11804 on: Today at 05:33:48 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:11:52 pm
Fixed for accuracy

Perfect  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11805 on: Today at 05:35:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:48:46 pm
Tell you what

This doesnt read well for Everton.

https://www.ft.com/content/725912a4-b4d8-4d45-8ce5-740a81572734

Ive been convinced the stadium would get built (good for the city really). Now?  It doesnt sound at all clear that theyll get funding.

Have they ever confirmed that they have secured the funding for the stadium? As for "being good for the city" part, I suppose every private investment is welcomed, but I have never been a big fan of using public funds for building clubs' stadiums ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11806 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm
That funding idea went out with fat corrupt Joe didn't it?

And now no Uncle Uzzy.

They may as well get relegated. Even if they survive... To do what?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11807 on: Today at 05:42:06 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:48:46 pm
Tell you what

This doesnt read well for Everton.

https://www.ft.com/content/725912a4-b4d8-4d45-8ce5-740a81572734


Ive been convinced the stadium would get built (good for the city really). Now?  It doesnt sound at all clear that theyll get funding.

Wasnt the stadium supposed to be already funded and the money ring fenced? Someone may not have been telling the truth.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11808 on: Today at 05:43:37 pm
Strange.
Everyone knows their commercial revenues are screwed by the severing with USM etc. yet Moshiri is making out that they are only after funding for the BMD. Surely it is only what the Prof put out the other day that they have restructured their sales team and are seeking new sponsors.  As for the broadcasting revenues they have been hocked to the Loan company again. Further proof that if they go down they will have to pay over and above what they will receive if they are relegated.

All the warning signs have been ignored by their fans, dismissed as redshite jealousy. It seems that like many businesses they have been hiding the truth behind glitzy PR videos and Red Echo exclusive articles, fearful that if the fans really knew the parlous state of affairs, they would be hounded out. The arguments Ive had with Evertonians since Moshiri rocked up have mostly been rebutted with, hes loaded and his even richer mate is behind him and the £100m war chest claims.
Now surely they realise that despite £500m spent on players and almost as much again in debt, Moshiri aint no successful businessman. He is a very rich man due to his links to an Oligarch, who thought he could run a football club and make himself even richer. Sadly for Everton fans, they have been blinded by the PR and the lies about the new stadium.
Remember they are supposed to be putting the roof on this year. Unless someone comes up with £500m+ the builders aint going to do much more than the £100m worth of ground works. And remember there will be penalty clauses which will punish Everton for failure to continue funding the building on schedule. The builders gave a clue with that the other day when they announced they they were fulfilling their side of the highway contract.
