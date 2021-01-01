Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.



The ones I know are a mix.Growing up in the 80's, the ones I knew were almost all sound. There was that great few years of the two clubs winning most silverware, and I remember feeling genuinely happy for them, and that seemed fairly reciprocated.But over time, that's gone. I thought at first it was just new Evertonians that I'd met and was just coincidence/bad luck. One guy started work at where I worked in the 90's and we got on alright, but one day he came out with a proper rant about how he hated - properly hated - Liverpool FC. Then even Blues I'd known for a long time began to change. I don't know whether it was some sort of echo chamber effect, but a whole narrative built up about hating us.Some I've met and been mates with who are bolshy and ranty on the surface when the topic comes up, but are fine once you start talking properly about football (and don't nastily take the piss out of them); others are the total opposite: are superficially jokey but rib them even moderately and they begin snarling.My old dad's a Blue. Used to watch them when he was a teenager & young man (and, like many, would watch Liverpool and cheer them on from time to time). He's not been for decades and although still looks out for their results, isn't really that arsed, and is genuinely chuffed for me (and my daughters) when Liverpool win (he celebrated with us in 2020). He does, though, point to Emlyn Hughes singing that 'Liverpool are magic; Everton are tragic' thing after winning Big Ears, as a bit of a turning point between fans and the clubs (but that was in '77 and, as I've said, it all seemed ok in the 80's)