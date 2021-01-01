« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11760 on: Today at 09:47:36 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 08:51:42 am
Probably hoping for that Saudi lot who bid for Chelsea.

Would be cheaper for the Saudis to buy Chelsea.

It took Kenwright years to find a buyer for Everton. What makes Moshiri think he can flog them in less than six months?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11761 on: Today at 09:55:42 am
Who would want to buy them. Trash squad, even worse stadium, they rent their training ground, and they owe their current owner over £300m.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11762 on: Today at 10:16:27 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:59:28 am
Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)

Probably cos for many here their main experience of Evertonians is that god awful Grand Old Team forum! 

Itd be like people thinking all Liverpool fans are like the horrors that turn up in the half time threads here and cant wait to get stuck in after we lose a game  :D

Theres plenty of good Blues of course. I think the issue now is for them - the matchgoing blues are so on edge - and who can blame them, that a lot of the vitriol spills over to match days, which of cousre, never helps any team. 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11763 on: Today at 10:23:44 am
I am surprised no one has bought them yet, there is money to be made. Has no one seen The Big Short.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11764 on: Today at 10:47:33 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:59:28 am
Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)
Mixed bag here.  Two are really sound and the football chat is always good, be that Liverpool, Everton or whoever else.  There's another who's all bantz and he was an unbearable dickhead for half of last season - pretty much the middle half when nothing was decided - then refused to talk about football when the season was over.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11765 on: Today at 10:48:03 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:25:45 am
Is Lineker stroking Wilie Thorne's chin with a dildo?

;D

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11766 on: Today at 10:55:00 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:59:56 am
Here he is posing with another of their striking legends.



I wonder how many walls the Free Souvenir Poster made it onto. Its all a bit niche isnt it? Admittedly there maybe some fans of both football and snooker out there, even more so if theyre also based in the East Midlands.  I wonder how many of them are still allowed or would still consider putting posters up on their wall though? Is snooker enough of a schoolboys game to generate that level of fandom?

Certainly something for us all to ponder.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11767 on: Today at 11:15:43 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:47:36 am
Would be cheaper for the Saudis to buy Chelsea.

It took Kenwright years to find a buyer for Everton. What makes Moshiri think he can flog them in less than six months?
Wasn't that because he wanted a clause in the sale that meant he would stay on the board?  No wonder it took him so long.  I'm sure Moshiri won't worry about things like that when he sells.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11768 on: Today at 11:24:54 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:59:28 am
Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)

Most blues I know are sound except for when you talk to the about football. Theres literally no point having a conversation with them about football.

Living outside of Liverpool I very rarely come across an Evertonian. If I do I just avoid any discussion about football. The ones I do know from Liverpool still, rarely speak about football to me. I have exactly  the same relationship with the 2 close friends I have that support United. Though the Ev-Liverpool relationship is very different in my experience to that between Liverpool & United fans.

The stuff of GOT is a magnified version of what I find blues Adeline when talking about football. Theres no way they are as extreme in their views but it still trends in that type of direction when talking about the RS.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11769 on: Today at 11:25:08 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:25:45 am
Is Lineker stroking Wilie Thorne's chin with a dildo?


 :lmao

Judging by Willie's silly grin I'd say you're bang on Molby lad  ;D


Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11770 on: Today at 11:29:31 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:39:06 am
Nope. I hear you mate. Blue mates are all, in the main, sound and will even discuss footy relatively sensibly

Aah. Thanks Q. Guess I better get back on the blower to all the Blues I've been phoning all morning to tell them they're a two faced lying twat  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11771 on: Today at 12:03:10 pm
Reading article in FT today.
Suggests no funding in place for stadium and having difficulty in finding funding.
Lack of confidence in senior management and financial situation putting possible investors off.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11772 on: Today at 12:07:45 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:59:28 am
Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)

its not mythical...but could be generational...most..nah..all Blues I knew in work...pubs...and a fair chunk of me family turned into very Bitter Blues..in work would catch some who would be all sound to me face being nasty fuckers when talking to other Blues about us...had laughs in pubs taking piss but always nasty edge...knew some of them through a mate...they where bad pieces of work.



All changed in the 90's cos of Joe Royal and relegation battles...Fuck 'em.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11773 on: Today at 12:20:39 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:59:56 am
Here he is posing with another of their striking legends.



Capons work is getting better all the time . This is hilarious.oh .wait.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11774 on: Today at 12:41:18 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 12:07:45 pm
its not mythical...buy could be generational...most..nah..all Blues I knew in work...pubs...and a fair chunk of me family turned into very Bitter Blues..in work would catch some who would be all sound to me face being nasty fuckers when talking to other Blues about us...had laughs in pubs taking piss but always nasty edge...knew some of them through a mate...they where bad pieces of work.



All changed in the 90's cos of Joe Royal and relegation battles...Fuck 'em.


Maybe it's the company you keep Flash lad. All the ones I know are sweetness and light and are really delighted for all us gracious Reds for all the endless decades of untold glory and success we've had and the eons of rampant misery and decay they've had.   ;D

Fer fucks sake man.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11775 on: Today at 12:52:19 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:59:28 am
Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)
My partners family are all Blues and theyre sound - dont get me wrong, we never watch the game together since what we describe as the Origi incident occurred, but they can talk about the footy without getting all aggressive and wound up.

However, the couple of Blues I work with I strictly will not speak to Footy about because they get wound up to the point their performance diminishes. No Blueshite amongst my mates and theres a couple I play footy with who are sound. Its like any fanbase, they have their loons, as do we, and you see them much more visibly online, especially when the main samples most of us see are the the worst ramblings taken from Twitter or GOT.

Worst example of a football fan Ive ever known though was a Blue, basically the walking incarnation of Davek, absolute loon he was, sold his car a few years back to be able to afford to go down to Wembley (twice in his mind) for the FA Cup, they lost in the semis to Utd and then he ended up being sacked for being late to work successively 😅
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11776 on: Today at 12:55:17 pm
Which Origi incident? His winning goal, or the time Funes Mori tried to end the kid's career?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11777 on: Today at 12:56:40 pm
Clearly, somewhere along the line Everton fans lost their incredible gallows humour - I remember going to Goodison with some of my BS mates, United were beating them 5 or 6 nil and then Everton scored. Gwladys Street immediately and joyously started singing 'We want two', brilliant. Sadly that's all gone now. Back then most blues were OK, I can only remember a couple of bitters.

I live in London now and only know one Everton fan. Whenever I bump into him his opening line is always some derogatory comment about something he has obviously had to trawl the nether regions of the tintertweb to uncover, and always delivered in his impeccably implausible exaggerated Liverpool accent which seems to have gone up some sort of evolutionary cul-de-sac due to his isolation in London.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11778 on: Today at 12:57:04 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:08:37 pm
Quote
Everton players and staff are to listen to stories, emails and calls from Everton fans, ahead of the fixture against Newcastle United, on Thursday night. Goodison Park is also to be prepared with additional flags and banners ahead of the game

https://twitter.com/elbobble/status/1503817100263141383?s=21

Kopite behaviour?

They might well win tomorrow but that sounds like blind panic. It's only going to spread fear in the dressing room.

Everton fans show their support by booing the ref for 90 mins anyway. Anything else is not natural.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11779 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 11:29:31 am
Aah. Thanks Q. Guess I better get back on the blower to all the Blues I've been phoning all morning to tell them they're a two faced lying twat  ;D

There is a lad I work with, not a mate, who is your classic bitter and at the moment basically hides if he hears me coming (not just because I am a twat). I don`t actually wind him up that much but he ticks a lof of 'bitter' boxes including downplaying the talent of any liverpool player. I suspect he may well take a holiday towards the end of the season.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11780 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:41:18 pm
Maybe it's the company you keep Flash lad. All the ones I know are sweetness and light and are really delighted for all us gracious Reds for all the endless decades of untold glory and success we've had and the eons of rampant misery and decay they've had.   ;D

Fer fucks sake man.

Good for you..sounds cozy...but my experiences differ..working in and around Liverpool. socialising with all sorts...and can tell many a tale.


On another point going to Goodison up to 90's was fine as a Red.then it changed ...abuse..violent threats...seeing lads getting smacked...

Actually maybe its my bad luck meeting all the Bitter ones...moved to Amsterdam five years ago..in local supermarket one day and girl goes " So what part of Liverpool you from?"...a Bootle girl lived in Dam for 20 years..so we chat all the time when I bump into here..goes on for weeks..one day she asks what I'm doing that Saturday " watching the Reds"..." Oh" she says in disgust..."your not one of them are you....bloody Liverpool fan"..yup a Blue.
.....that was it then she stopped being friendly in shop..odd hello that was it.....20 years out of Liverpool and still Bitter.
 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11781 on: Today at 01:28:05 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 12:03:10 pm
Reading article in FT today.
Suggests no funding in place for stadium and having difficulty in finding funding.
Lack of confidence in senior management and financial situation putting possible investors off.

Some highlights

Quote
Options being explored by the Liverpool club include raising equity, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. Another person said Everton has held talks on raising debt.

But two people close to Moshiri and the club said the only funding being sought was for Evertons new £500mn waterfront stadium, talks over which precede the unwinding of links to Usmanov. A separate person with knowledge of the stadium confirmed the club was also exploring funding for the project.

[...]


Everton has cut ties to USM Holdings and other companies connected to or owned by Usmanov, an Uzbekistan-born Russian billionaire who has been sanctioned by the EU, UK and US. Moshiri is no longer named on USMs website, having previously been identified as chair and a shareholder.

[...]


Four people with knowledge of the financing discussions warned that relegation was a major concern for potential investors, given the club would no longer share in the more than £10bn of broadcast revenue generated by the Premier League. One senior executive at a top-flight rival said Evertons current leadership would struggle to convince investors that they are the right people to lead the club.
https://www.ft.com/content/725912a4-b4d8-4d45-8ce5-740a81572734
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11782 on: Today at 01:35:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:00 am
I wonder how many walls the Free Souvenir Poster made it onto. Its all a bit niche isnt it? Admittedly there maybe some fans of both football and snooker out there, even more so if theyre also based in the East Midlands.  I wonder how many of them are still allowed or would still consider putting posters up on their wall though? Is snooker enough of a schoolboys game to generate that level of fandom?

Certainly something for us all to ponder.

You know, I always assumed that the 'best of friends' thing was a meme that was borne out of that Walkers advert (thought it was when Lineker came back from Japan & based them both being from Leicester); then repeated on They Think It's All Over. Turns out they really were good mates...

(warning. 80s holiday snap below. Click at your peril)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11783 on: Today at 01:43:36 pm
Got a load of blue mates, some are sound, some are froth at the mouth bitter. Can't talk about football with 90% of them as it just descends into the usual bile. Match going blues tend to be the worse ones of the lot and I do think it's a generational thing as well. Those who maybe caught the end of the 80s or have seen them only win the FA Cup and those who have seen them win nothing tend to be the worst

Think going down would suit them. Take the focus off of us and back on themselves. Stop trying to compete with us on everything and worry about becoming an actual football club and not this joke they are now
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11784 on: Today at 01:51:37 pm
Just came here to post - Dream of the Boo Turtles (Sting solo album) when I read the FT article.

They are truly fucked!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11785 on: Today at 01:53:39 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:43:36 pm
Got a load of blue mates, some are sound, some are froth at the mouth bitter. Can't talk about football with 90% of them as it just descends into the usual bile. Match going blues tend to be the worse ones of the lot and I do think it's a generational thing as well. Those who maybe caught the end of the 80s or have seen them only win the FA Cup and those who have seen them win nothing tend to be the worst

Think going down would suit them. Take the focus off of us and back on themselves. Stop trying to compete with us on everything and worry about becoming an actual football club and not this joke they are now

Same. Most are sound lads but talk about Everton it can change very quickly.

Also a load I know post more on social media about our game than their own.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11786 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:15:43 am
Wasn't that because he wanted a clause in the sale that meant he would stay on the board?  No wonder it took him so long.  I'm sure Moshiri won't worry about things like that when he sells.

If he did indeed want that then I find it unlikely to have been the only reason. There was barely any ever hint of a whisper of interest in the club - you'd have thought any prospective buyer would have brought up a bit of a headline someplace, if only in the Echo.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11787 on: Today at 02:01:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:28:05 pm
Some highlights

"... the Liverpool club..."

Bitters will love that. :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11788 on: Today at 02:59:42 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:22:22 pm
Good for you..sounds cozy...


 

Flash lad - sounds like you've been away too long mate and could badly do with a sense of yuma/irony injection mate. Bloodyhell.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11789 on: Today at 03:02:25 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 11:25:08 am

 :lmao

Judging by Willie's silly grin I'd say you're bang on Molby lad  ;D

You cant unsee it 😱
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11790 on: Today at 03:17:15 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:59:42 pm
Flash lad - sounds like you've been away too long mate and could badly do with a sense of yuma/irony injection mate. Bloodyhell.  ;D


..or rather I read posts rather than glance at them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11791 on: Today at 03:30:39 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:28:05 pm
Some highlights

Paywall - and a Murdoch one at that
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11792 on: Today at 04:09:04 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:30:39 pm
Paywall - and a Murdoch one at that


The FT? Owned by a Japanese firm isn't it?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11793 on: Today at 04:09:18 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:59:28 am
Am I the only local fanatical Red on this fucking forum who knows loads of Blues, none of whom actually conform to this mythical stereotype? Going by all the vitriol in here, I clearly must either live a charmed existence or else every Blue I know is a two faced lying twat.  :)


The ones I know are a mix.

Growing up in the 80's, the ones I knew were almost all sound. There was that great few years of the two clubs winning most silverware, and I remember feeling genuinely happy for them, and that seemed fairly reciprocated.

But over time, that's gone. I thought at first it was just new Evertonians that I'd met and was just coincidence/bad luck. One guy started work at where I worked in the 90's and we got on alright, but one day he came out with a proper rant about how he hated - properly hated - Liverpool FC. Then even Blues I'd known for a long time began to change. I don't know whether it was some sort of echo chamber effect, but a whole narrative built up about hating us.

Some I've met and been mates with who are bolshy and ranty on the surface when the topic comes up, but are fine once you start talking properly about football (and don't nastily take the piss out of them); others are the total opposite: are superficially jokey but rib them even moderately and they begin snarling.

My old dad's a Blue. Used to watch them when he was a teenager & young man (and, like many, would watch Liverpool and cheer them on from time to time). He's not been for decades and although still looks out for their results, isn't really that arsed, and is genuinely chuffed for me (and my daughters) when Liverpool win (he celebrated with us in 2020). He does, though, point to Emlyn Hughes singing that 'Liverpool are magic; Everton are tragic' thing after winning Big Ears, as a bit of a turning point between fans and the clubs (but that was in '77 and, as I've said, it all seemed ok in the 80's)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #11794 on: Today at 04:13:48 pm
When did all the bollocks about them refusing to wear red begin?

That has to be a relatively recent thing. Don't recall any of that shit when I was younger.

The Santa Dash and Koeman's Xmas tree are like something out of an Alan Partridge story.
