« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 611484 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,057
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 01:43:03 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:35:39 am
Actually I would have to look to see where they are in the table.......I really couldn't care less if they stay up or go down as it has no bearing on us (other than an easy 6 points every season).
They on the other hand would swap places with our league position in a flash.

They have played them selves into a position of irrelevance. They are just another club who we have to play and they are one of the easiest to beat. Their season revolves around playing us.

I really do not know when this fallacy took hold that Everton are a guaranteed six points a season, never mind an easy six points.

They may occasionally surprise us with an insipid performance, but there is rarely anything easy about any of the points we ever get from that collection of game raising, alehouse players. It's one of the reasons I want them gone.

Ask Virgil, Thiago or Origi how easy those points are. Be glad to see the back of them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,022
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 01:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:28:38 pm
Yep. I'm nowhere as well travelled as many on here when it comes to away grounds, but the upper Park End was the worst I've ever been in in my life. My dad built a garden shed that was better and probably safer. I'm not even taking the piss. I genuinely could not believe that stand had not been condemned and closed to the public years previously.

If I'm not mistaken, the back of the lower Park End was actually condemned, hence it being walled off like it was.

Over the years I've been in every part of their ground, and every time I was genuinely shocked at how poor it was. In all seriousness, three sides of it should have been bulldozed decades ago. I was even shocked at how poor their big stand (ironic) was when I had a look around it while in there for a wedding reception in the 90s. The entire place felt like it was in a time warp even back then.

Tbf I gave fond memories of the upper park end....standing..dancing...on the front wall ,waving to Blues and mates after the 5-0
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:50 pm by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,057
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 01:49:02 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:03:59 pm
Currently they are struggling to find ways to offset losses against allowable Covid reductions so as not to exceed FFP sustainability rules. Even taking those into account, they will will probably overshoot by £100m. Now we also hear that Moshiri is trying to sell the club. Which means he's given one look at teh accounts, realised there is no Usmanov safety net, and is trying to offload the club before the accounts come due. They must be epically bad.

Well he's certainly not shifting them in the next two weeks. Fucking hell, Bill had them on the market for bloody donkeys before Moshiri rolled up.

If he's looking for a quick sale I'd say there's a big chance the club goes to some shyster who'll fuck them over, Oyston style.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,057
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 01:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:19:09 am
Good news for Everton.  Three points for DCL.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin fined £900 and given three points on license after pleading guilty to speeding offence

Pace points don't count.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 01:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:26:18 pm
For Quick Sale, Huge potential as luxury liner, £500m, comes with 'potential 'enviable waterside location.


N.B. Must take on board the current 'crew'



Just about staying afloat...
Logged

Online Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 01:55:31 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:19:45 pm
The bio of this one


nsno-chris
Super Frank hates the FAT KOPITE

Lack of self awareness is incredible.
Another quote from nsno-chris last night on same theme (something I never expected to see in a million years from an Ev supporter!):


"Literally couldnt give a rats arse what they do. Id hand them the quadruple if it meant us staying up."
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:43:03 pm
I really do not know when this fallacy took hold that Everton are a guaranteed six points a season, never mind an easy six points.

They may occasionally surprise us with an insipid performance, but there is rarely anything easy about any of the points we ever get from that collection of game raising, alehouse players. It's one of the reasons I want them gone.

Ask Virgil, Thiago or Origi how easy those points are. Be glad to see the back of them.
Yep.  Give me the option of playing Everton or playing Fulham/Bournemouth and I know which one I'd be more confident about getting 6 points from and coming out the other side without any injuries.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 02:44:27 pm »
https://twitter.com/eattom01/status/1503728702429052929?s=21

Ifithadntbeenforromanwewouldbeachampionsleaguesidebynow
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 02:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 02:44:27 pm
https://twitter.com/eattom01/status/1503728702429052929?s=21

Ifithadntbeenforromanwewouldbeachampionsleaguesidebynow

Finally working out that sportswashing clubs affect more than just the RS.
Think of all those clubs who've been affected by having 2 clubs with limitless budgets to compete with.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,812
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:03:59 pm
Currently they are struggling to find ways to offset losses against allowable Covid reductions so as not to exceed FFP sustainability rules. Even taking those into account, they will will probably overshoot by £100m. Now we also hear that Moshiri is trying to sell the club. Which means he's given one look at teh accounts, realised there is no Usmanov safety net, and is trying to offload the club before the accounts come due. They must be epically bad.

I thought Moshi Lar was an accounting wizard, up to speed on all the larks and wheezes needed to cook da books?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 02:57:50 pm »
Yeah too late for them to complain now, it's an overly simple way of looking at it but they potentially missed out on 4 CL places & 5 UEFA cup places because of clubs overtaking them simply by becoming sportswashing vehicles

They were happy to go along with it when it was denying us potential trophies though and no doubt the thick c*nts will be supporting city plus chelsea if we have to play them again in any of the cups
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 03:09:44 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:57:50 pm
Yeah too late for them to complain now, it's an overly simple way of looking at it but they potentially missed out on 4 CL places & 5 UEFA cup places because of clubs overtaking them simply by becoming sportswashing vehicles

They were happy to go along with it when it was denying us potential trophies though and no doubt the thick c*nts will be supporting city plus chelsea if we have to play them again in any of the cups
Tribalism has always been part of the problem with the sportswashers. Clubs that could have competed for cups and European places were happy to chuckle when City and Chelsea denied trophies to Liverpool and others. Because they saw the sportswashers as a temporary problem, whereas the big sides were a more fixed part of the landscape. Now though, as Newcastle begins to pull clear and plan their assault on the top, it's beginning to dawn on teams up and down the league that the more the league becomes a political bauble, the less there is for the remaining sides.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,780
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 03:09:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:57:50 pm
Yeah too late for them to complain now, it's an overly simple way of looking at it but they potentially missed out on 4 CL places & 5 UEFA cup places because of clubs overtaking them simply by becoming sportswashing vehicles

They were happy to go along with it when it was denying us potential trophies though and no doubt the thick c*nts will be supporting city plus chelsea if we have to play them again in any of the cups

Well, they have suffered a lot due to the oil money at Chelsea and Man City, but they are too thick to understand it ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-everton/platzierungen/verein/29
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,462
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 03:11:13 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:09:44 pm
Tribalism has always been part of the problem with the sportswashers. Clubs that could have competed for cups and European places were happy to chuckle when City and Chelsea denied trophies to Liverpool and others. Because they saw the sportswashers as a temporary problem, whereas the big sides were a more fixed part of the landscape. Now though, as Newcastle begins to pull clear and plan their assault on the top, it's beginning to dawn on teams up and down the league that the more the league becomes a political bauble, the less there is for the remaining sides.

I don't think it'll be that easy for Newcastle. I think 18 out of the 20 clubs agreed to new rules regarding related-party sponsorships where everything over 1 million will be vetted before approval
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • Believer
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 03:17:19 pm »
I have just found at that the CPS prosecutor in the DCL case is an ex employee of mine. He's a man united supporter so I doubt he will have taken too much pleasure in it but I have just messaged him to ask why he didn`t up the charge for a laugh.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:11:13 pm
I don't think it'll be that easy for Newcastle. I think 18 out of the 20 clubs agreed to new rules regarding related-party sponsorships where everything over 1 million will be vetted before approval
Call me a cynic, but Newcastle have even greater resources now than City. I suspect they will establish client clubs, effectively. What do I  mean by that? Agreements on player transfers, agreed one off payments as 'penalties' etc. Newcastle will basically buy off half the clubs in the division and openly flout the rules with the understanding that they will give struggling sides a boost.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,324
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 03:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 11:46:08 am
Any news on Ricky Spong?

Hes absorbed the legal fees.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 03:28:56 pm »
That don't give a toss thread is Gold.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 03:31:48 pm »
"making half it's own citizens feel uncomfortable"

Half? fuck off, quarter at most :lmao
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,468
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11659 on: Today at 03:33:42 pm »
Awww shame they don't have a mural. Maybe if they win something they would? How many times can you paint "Everton winless in 26 years?" It gets boring.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,110
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11660 on: Today at 03:41:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:28:56 pm
That don't give a toss thread is Gold.


Sense & Sensi Stupidity!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 03:44:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:28:56 pm
That don't give a toss thread is Gold.


That dude is clearly on the wind up though. He is also in the transfer thread saying they will buy Joe Gomez.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,295
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 03:46:29 pm »
I thought they had a mural with a load of no marks and players who had yet to appear for the club (Dele Alli and Van Der Beek) on it?  I mean what else do they want?  That's all they've got to work with.

If they want murals of superstars and memorable moments then they're shit out of luck. You need to have actually done something to be able to commemorate it. I guess they'd be satisfied with 20 ft "kopites are gobshites" murals written all over the place in human excrement, but surely even they can fully understand why that wouldn't be allowed.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,742
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 03:50:14 pm »
Theyve got a mural of Big dunc in the back yard of the Hot Wok on Spellow Lane
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,826
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11664 on: Today at 03:50:49 pm »
Yeah it's somewhere in Kirkdale

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 