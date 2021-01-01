Actually I would have to look to see where they are in the table.......I really couldn't care less if they stay up or go down as it has no bearing on us (other than an easy 6 points every season).
They on the other hand would swap places with our league position in a flash.
They have played them selves into a position of irrelevance. They are just another club who we have to play and they are one of the easiest to beat. Their season revolves around playing us.
I really do not know when this fallacy took hold that Everton are a guaranteed six points a season, never mind an easy
six points.
They may occasionally surprise us with an insipid performance, but there is rarely anything
easy about any
of the points we ever get from that collection of game raising, alehouse players. It's one of the reasons I want them gone.
Ask Virgil, Thiago or Origi how easy those points are. Be glad to see the back of them.